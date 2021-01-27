Featured
NECO Begins 2020 SSCE, Feb 8
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has fixed new date for the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination for external candidates.
The council stated the new date followed requests by candidates to be given more time to complete their registration process for the examination.
According to NECO, the examination, which was earlier scheduled to commence on Monday, February 1, 2021 and end on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 will now start on Monday, February 8, 2021 and end on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Spokesperson for NECO, Azeez Sani, stated these in a statement, yesterday.
The statement reads: “The council hereby informs those candidates, who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the #EndSARS protests in some states, to take note of these new dates and report for the examination accordingly at their various examination centres to be designated.”
The statement advised candidates to access the revised Examination Time Table on the council’s website.
Featured
RSIEC Confirms Kick-Off Of Party Primaries …As 18 Parties Mobilise To Contest LG Polls
Ahead of the April 17, 2021 Local Government Council Election in the state, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has confirmed that political parties have commenced the conduct of party primaries to elect who will represent them both at the councillorship and chairmanship levels.
In a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Civic Education, Mrs. Sarah Hope Menney-Amgbare, yesterday, and made available to The Tide, the commission stated that the primaries, which kicked-off on Monday, January 25, 2021, would last for six days.
According to the statement, 18 political parties have already indicated interest to participate in the Local Government Council Elections.
The statement further urged political parties to be civil in the conduct of their party primaries and play according to the guidelines, as released by RSIEC in the conduct of the 2021 LGA elections.
It would be recalled that last year, after meeting with stakeholders, RSIEC announced that it would conduct local council polls in April, 2021.
The guidelines released, last year, by the state electoral umpire, had indicated that party primaries would commence in January.
The commission had promised to conduct a free and fair local government election in the state.
The commission also promised to conduct the polls in all the 23 local government areas of the state, and assured that it would give political parties equal opportunity in the poll.
The Chairman of RSIEC, Hon. Justice George Omereji (rtd) had also said during sensitisation tour across the state, last year, that the voters need to be informed of the election, stressing that the commission would conduct a hitch-free poll.
He stated that election was not a do or die affairs, urging political parties to play by the rules of the game.
Omereji said, “We are here to sensitize the Stakeholders in local government areas that electoral will soon come in 2021”.
By: Reward Akwu
Featured
Featured
Many Injured As Gas Explosion Rocks Rivers Community
Scores of persons were injured while some residents fled their homes after a gas plant went up in flames in Rumuodomaya community, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday night.
The resultant fire at the gas station was also feared to have claimed the life of one person.
The gas explosion was said to have occurred at Adros Gas Plant off Port Harcourt-Owerri Airport Road, around the headquarters of Obio/Akpor at the Rumuodomaya suburb.
The explosion occurred about 8:45pm with a loud sound which caused panic among residents of the area with some fleeing their homes in fear.
The cause of the explosion could not be immediately ascertained as of the time of filing this report.
It was not clear whether there were casualties but some of the workers on the night shift were said to have suffered severe burns.
Police and other security agencies have been mobilized to the scene at the time of filing this report.
It was gathered that the reverberation from the explosion was first heard at exactly 8.43pm.
Sketchy information has it that the explosion started with one of the gas tankers within the gas plant before spreading to other gas tanks and reserve.
Some residents who spoke with The Tide, said over five persons suffered severe burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital, noting that the devastation rate was high due to failure of fire service to respond promptly to distress calls.
One of the residents, who said he works at a nearby company, said that a security man attached to the gas station was among those critically injured.
He said: “Musa is among them. We call him our papa. He is still in the hospital. The people in the hospital said they don’t know if he will survive. Still, even Innocent (another victim), is in the hospital now. Musa is a security man. He has been there as a security man. He is from Taraba State”.
An eyewitness said many people fled initially, adding that it was some residents, including Northern settlers, that mustard the courage with some indigenes, to go close to the scene when fire fighters were not forthcoming.
The resident said: “We just tried our best to quench (extinguish) it (fire). Nobody came here. It was only the police that were trying to protect people and the property and blocked the roads, so that cars will not enter. You know they are carrying fuel. The only thing is that the police people tried. Supposing that chamber explodes, what will happen in Rumuodomaya? No fire service”.
The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon Solomon Eke, was said to have later mobilized security agencies and personnel of the fire service to the scene.
While the security operatives cordoned off that axis of Airport Road, the fire service personnel worked round the clock to put out the fire triggered by the blast.
Adros is unarguably one of the biggest distributors of cooking gas in Port Harcourt.
This is happening less than 24 hours after the Osadebe Gas Plant Explosion in Agbor, headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said its officials had visited the scene of the incident and commenced investigation into the cause of the fire outbreak.
The Zonal Controller of the DPR, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, Bassey Nkanga, confirmed the incident to journalists, and added that the impact of the disaster has yet to be determined.
But as at the time of filling this report, the state police command could not confirm if any person actually died as a result of the blast.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
