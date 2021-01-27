Rivers
N’Delta Connect Trains Youths On Community, Citizen Reporting
Niger Delta Connect, a private media organisation dedicated to reporting the Niger Delta region, has begun the training of youths from oil-producing states on community reporting and citizen journalism.
At the inaugural launch of the programme, facilitators encouraged the participants to use community reporting and citizen journalism for the growth and development of the Niger Delta.
Supported by Solalina Media, participating youths of the region interested in journalism were equipped to produce high-quality and engaging stories that focused on issues, culture and politics, among others about the Niger Delta region.
The sessions were facilitated by international journalists and media professionals.
The Acting Editor-in-Chief, Niger Delta Connect, Rex-Michael Adamu, said the aim was to make youths get involved in discussions of topical issues affecting the region.
He said: “We want the youths to be at the centre of the discussion, and we want informed discussions, which can only be possible through citizen’s participation in media reporting.
“People are at the heart of media reporting, and it is time to give them a microphone and amplify their voices.”
Adamu said the programme was designed as a biannual event to equip young people of the Niger Delta region with skills, resources, and technical support needed to produce compelling reports about the region.
“The Niger Delta Connect as a media platform will stand as a voice of and about the Niger Delta region, aggregating, producing and distributing news and information items daily from all the states in the Niger Delta region by local reporters for Nigeria and international public”, Adamu said.
Speaking on the training, the Chairman and CEO of Solalina Media, Mr. Moses Oruaze Dickson, stated that youths of the Niger-Delta region through the programme could be part of reshaping the narrative of the region to positively highlight the Niger Delta, beyond oil and militancy.
“We are proud at Solalina Media to partner with a fast-rising media platform as Niger Delta Connect and other media professionals to present this training that allows Niger Delta youths to acquire lifelong journalistic skills,” Dickson said.
Activist Tasks NDDC Auditors On Transparency
Human and environmental rights activist, Ann-Kio Briggs, has stated that Niger Delta stakeholders demanded engagement of a reputable audit firm for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), saying: “We do not want an audit that is done behind closed doors, because they would be doing the audit for the people of the region, not for the National Assembly.”
Briggs lamented that despite the Niger Delta region being the first geo-political zone to have development commissions, it has remained underdeveloped.
According to Briggs, the Niger Delta region was the first geo-political zone to have development commissions, such as the Willinks Commission, Niger Delta River Basin, Oil Minerals Petroleum Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) and now NDDC, the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and Presidential Amnesty Programme, yet, it has very little to show for it.
He declared: “The fact is that we want what is right for the Niger Delta region and that is where it begins and ends. The NDDC funding is coming from the Niger Delta. So, if we have an audit, it is public information. The people awarded contracts, who are they? What are the names of their companies? Which contracts were awarded to them? When did they start and finish? Where? In which communities?”
Briggs said politicians should not trade with the provisions of the Act establishing the NDDC, where a position for Bayelsa State should be given to someone from Delta State or vice versa.
Investigation On Missing Rivers Man Ongoing-Police
The Rivers State Police Command says it is investigating the allegation of a missing aged man, one Mr Princewell Ogbonda, arrested by members of OSPAC in Igwuruta in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, four months ago.
The Spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni,who made this known while reacting on the matter, said the police were investigating the issue, and urged the family to be patient.
According to him, “investigation is still on.
“If he has not been arrested doesn’t mean he will not be arrested. It might take some time but let them bear with us because we are on it,” he stated.
However, the family of a man identified Princewill Ogbonda, who was allegedly arrested by a vigilante group in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State four months ago, has called on the police to investigate his whereabouts whether dead or alive.
They also called on the police to arrest the commander of the vigilante called ONELGA Security Peace Advisory Council (OSPAC) identified as Promise, who, they alleged, masterminded his arrest.
The mother of the missing man, Blessing Ogbonda, who spoke in Port Harcourt, also alleged that her husband was on the run following threats on his life by some powerful persons in the community to drop the matter.
She expressed fears that his son may have died, and urged the police and traditional rulers in the area to locate his son.
“They (those issuing threats) say they will rise against my husband. Even since then, my husband is not in the house. They have threatened to pursue my husband and kill him and chase us out.
“They threatened that after chasing us out, they will use our house as ‘community house’ because they have pleaded with him to leave the matter and he refused.
“My husband said he wants to see his son. ‘Bring my son’, if you have killed him, bring his body so that I can use my hand and bury him. If he is alive, bring him, I will go and treat him,” she stated.
Similarly, Princewill Ogbonda’s wife, Oluchi, said life has been unbearable since her husband was taken away by the operatives of OSPAC in Igwuruta.
“I want the police to help. I know that already, an OSPAC member has been arrested but I want the police to help me search for my husband. I want to see my husband if he is alive or dead.
“I have four children. I can’t struggle for this children on my own or become a widow. The government should help me get (arrest) the OSPAC commander in Igwuruta because he is the one that will know where my husband is.
“So, I want the police to help me because immediately they get him (vigilante commander), everything will be revealed,” she stated.
Also speaking, Princewill Ogbonda’s younger brother, Lucky Ogbonda, said the arrest of the OSPAC commander would help the family locate their son to ascertain if he was still alive, or they can give him a befitting burial, if he is dead.
Lucky said though some of the vigilante members have been arrested, the prime suspect in his brother’s arrest was still at-large, and urged the police to do the needful so as to help the family get justice.
“The family is aware that the police have arrested some OSPAC members who are linked to this matter. We want police to intensify efforts in arresting Promise and others who are the principal actors who committed this crime,” he added.
Adhere To COVID-19 Protocol, CAN Tells Churches
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged Christians to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocol and advised sick and old people to henceforth stay away from worship centers.
A statement by CAN General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola and made available to newsmen, encouraged all Christians and churches in the state to follow the COVID-19 laid down protocol by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) to cut the spread of the pandemic:
According to the statement: “The country is facing the second wave of the disease, there is the need for the public to be cautious and protect themselves.
“People who are sick or too old should stay at home, there should be temperature screening at every entry point to the church.
“Ensure adequate ventilation in halls of worship, open windows and doors for air to circulate in and out freely, and if possible, avoid the use of air conditioners.
“Hand washing facilities and hand sanitisers should be provided at point of entry and strategic point within the church premises.
“Attendance should not exceed one third of the sitting capacity of every church. Churches can make use of their educational facilities and multipurpose halls to avoid overcrowding in the main church auditorium.
Church auditorium should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two meters distance from each other.”
By: Theresa Frederick
