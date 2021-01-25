Rivers
Widows Of Fallen Heroes Get N30m
The Nigerian Legion in Rivers State has distributed N30million to widows of fallen heroes across the 23 local government areas of the state.
State Chairman of the Nigeria Legion, Justice Chichi while handing over the cheque to the state Chairman of Widows of Nigerian Legionnaires said Governor Nyesom Wike had on the occasion of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration donated N70 million for the welfare of the widows of the fallen heroes.
He said the prompt release of the funds for immediate disbursement would go a long way to wipe away tears from the eyes of widows in the state and thanked Governor Wike for his fatherly disposition towards the widows, ex-servicemen and children of the fallen heroes.
Justice Chichi also said the remaining N40 million would be used to cater for the scholarship programme of the children of the fallen heroes from the 23 local government areas of the State.
Receiving the money on behalf of the widows of the legionnaires, state leader of widows, Madam Theresa C. Pepple said one of the major challenges they have with widows was that a lot of them had refused to register with the association and would go out carrying fake information of how they have been short-changed.
She said all registered members would be beneficiaries of the N30million received by her exco on behalf of the widows, as they operate with cooperatives in the 23 local government areas of the state.
She also said they would employ every means to distribute the funds to ensure no one is cheated out of the process.
Gas Explosion In Delta Claims Four
Four persons were reported dead and 11 hospitalised following an explosion at a gas plant in Agbor, Delta State, last Friday, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has confirmed.
The governor disclosed this to journalists on Saturday after visiting the plant, destroyed property and families of victims of the incident.
He described the fire disaster as an unfortunate incident and announced that the state government would pick the bill for medical treatment of the victims.
He said the patients were referred to a specialized centre for the treatment of burns at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) for further treatment because of the high degree of burns they sustained.
“It was an unfortunate fire incident involving a gas station where the tanker was trying to discharge gas,” he said.
“We have visited the place and the victims and we have seen the extent of damage caused by the inferno.
“We lost four persons, three children and a woman.
“After my visit to the two families that lost their dear ones, I also visited the Central Hospital at Agbor where they were initially rushed to with varying degree of burns ranging from 80 to 90 per cent.
“They were immediately offered medical services even though they wouldn’t have been able to attend to them because of the extent of the burns so they have to transfer them to the Federal Medical Centre Asaba and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital with aid of ambulances provided by the State Government.
“I have directed the Commissioner for Health to make some deposits at the hospitals to enable them have full treatment,” he said.
The governor said that complaints of inadequate medical care for the victims at the Agbor Central Hospital were misplaced, adding that most people who complained didn’t have an idea of what they were talking about.
“I have listened and heard the complaints. Haven listened to the Medical Director and the extent to which they went, obviously the patients had severe and extensive burns,” he added.
Oyigbo People Tip Dappa For Chairmanship
With the April 17, 2021 Local Government election just few months away, some opinion leaders in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State have thrown their weight behind the candidacy of a renowned cleric, Pastor Joe Dappa.
A cross section of chiefs, elders, youths and women, as well as civil society groups who spoke on the candidacy of Oyigbo chairmanship recently expressed the views that a consensus candidate was necessary.
The speakers were unanimous in their views that Oyigbo had had its share of misrepresentations at the chairmanship cadre of the council area and needs a forthright person like Joe Dappa to change the trend.
The Chairman of Oyigbo Youths’ Alliance, Dr. Cyril Nwagboso described Dappa as a square peg in a square hole, “having been tried, tested and proven in various leadership capacities.
Nwagboso while urging people to shine their eyes and prevent what he said were mistakes of the past, carpeted the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) for holding Oyigbo captive previously, noting that with unfolding developments, the time has come for the liberation of the local government area.
According to him, “the man of God has made his mark both as a minister of the gospel, politician and philanthropist. He has fashioned out a blue print that would create jobs for our teeming youths and reduce poverty in Oyigbo to the barest minimum. The good people of Oyigbo including the workforce are set to vote for him come election day”.
By: Bethel Toby
