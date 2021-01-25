Column
Why Not Censor Web Porn?
Researchers across the world have estimated that about 90% of children between 12 and 18 years have access to the Internet. And this level of accessibility has raised concern about the number of children and adolescents who seek pornography beyond the traditional sources of magazine and films.
Sometime in 2007, there was this report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Nigerian school children who received laptops from a United States aid organization known as One Laptop Per Child used these gadgets to explore pornographic sites on the Web.
“Efforts to promote learning with laptops in a primary school in Abuja have gone awry as the pupils freely browse adult sites with explicit sexual materials,” the report said.
According to the Agency, pornographic images were discovered to have been stored on several of the laptops used by these children. An official of the American aid group was, however, quoted as assuring that the computers, which were part of a pilot scheme, would subsequently be fitted with filters.
Charles Uduyork is a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives in Abuja. Recently, he sponsored a bill tagged the Internet Child Pornography Prevention Bill 2019 which was first read on the House floor on July 10, same year.
It is not likely that Uduyork’s motion made any impression on his fellow Housemates as not much has been heard of the bill ever since. Rather, last year’s bill to check the spread of fake news by censoring the social media was pursued with vigour to the extent that it generated so much furore across the nation before being dropped like hot yam.
Going by reports, the anti-child porn bill seeks to ensure that no Internet Service Provider (ISP) licenced by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) should permit the use of its service, irrespective of the medium, for sending, receiving, viewing, reading, copying or retrieving of sexual content involving persons below the prescribed age category. Penalty for any contravention of the proposed law would be a fine of N500,000 and/or two years imprisonment. The NCC is also mandated to withdraw the licence of any defaulting corporation or ISP.
It is true that Nigeria is seriously co-operating with the international community to tackle Internet scamming and other forms of cybercrime. There is even a penalty of N25 million and/or 15 years’ incarceration for such felony.
There had also been occasional attempts by the National Film and Video Censors Board to breathe down the necks of reckless film producers who were bent on circumventing the rules. Indeed, some producers were once in the habit of leaving out highly indecent scenes from their presentations in order to avoid censorship by the Board but only to include such parts in their promotional film trailers.
Before the prevalence of 3G smartphones in Nigeria, the nation’s newspaper stands and film sales outlets were often replete with pornographic materials displayed in patterns that left nothing to the imagination. Such spots became regular stop-bys for overtly curious child street hawkers. Yet the adult population trudged on while feigning ignorance of any serious implications.
But now that smartphones and laptops have brought the Internet into our children’s bedrooms only God knows what next. The increasing daily reports of rape and homosexuality can only result from little else. Again, we live in a country where the penalty for such crimes amounts to little or nothing.
Already, there is so much moral decadence in the land. How can we prohibit ogling at nude pictures when our very lawmakers who should lead such initiative are the guiltiest here? Oftentimes, they are known to hire bus loads of mostly young school girls to serve their pleasure while on oversight tours and during political party conventions. Some years ago, in India, the media sensationalised the story of a parliamentarian who was caught viewing pornography on his mobile phone right in the middle of plenary.
Still on moral bankruptcy, it is increasingly evident that our musicians now hardly compose a smash hit if such song is not laced with lurid lyrics. Their musical videos fall short of anything decent. And they are ever ready to pluck at any words, no matter how vulgar and demeaning to womanhood, in order to achieve a saleable rhyme scheme; just the same way a novel or film is considered a flop if it did not contain a powerful sex plot.
It is certainly not for nought that nude parties are gaining acceptability across Nigeria. The new Internet system of things is very good, no doubt, but we seem to be concentrating on its ugliest parts and this is fast ruining the country.
Web porn is an evil weapon. It is massive, manipulative, intoxicating and almost endless. And like narcotics, it can also be very addictive. In short, the earlier we pause and ponder our present circumstances, the better things will turn out for our succeeding generations.
South Africa is said to have since signed an Internet Censorship Bill prohibiting child pornography among other immoral Web activities. And this is as pornography remains outrightly banned in many other African countries, including Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia. What exactly is Nigeria waiting for?
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
Trumpism And The Rest
The emergence of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump introduced, a new phase to the America politics and democracy.
The libertarian ideology, of liberty and freedom as well as democracy, the American model, gave way for a new model during the last four years of Trump. This new model was characterized by brute force, discrimination, denial, false propaganda and lies, racial and sectarian oppression and suppression of freedom of persons and groups.
The term Trumpism can best explain the new face and phase of America democracy under Donald Trump.
Trumpism is a term for the political ideology, style of governance, political movements and a set of mechanisms for acquiring and keeping power which are associated with Donald Trump.
Trumpism is predicated on the extreme right ideology of White Evangelical Supremacists who assisted President Trump to assume the mantle of the president of the most powerful country in the world.
The White Supremacist fanatics who are evangelicals, saw in Trump a tool to actualized their Zionist ideology in Israel and most importantly, a vessel for the enthronement of pseudo theocratic dispensation.
The Evangelicals are like the Puritans who migrated from England in 1620 to the New World in search of pure religion and to flee persecution.
Trumpism stood like a pillar against the rights of Americans to make choices outside bible doctrines. It stood tall against secularism, and humanism. Trumpism discriminated against the gay, people and minority groups especially the people of colour and immigrants.
Trumpism is predicated on the mantra of America for Americans, America First!! It was a subtle abdication of the U.S as a global leader, U.S.A as a home for immigrants. Trumpism narrowed American ideal as a country for all people.
Indeed the U.S.A was to become Francis Schaeffer’s America which was dreamt in his book. “This book was a Christian manifesto that Championed Evangelical Fanaticism which would see America in a world of pseudo theocracy, rather than western democracy.
Such extremism defined Trumpism and his pronouncements, tantrums and diatribes against people of other ethical and religious disposition.
In his “Christian Manifesto” Francis Schaeffer believed that freedom could not flourish unless biblical law formed the foundation of society. This negates the American Vision of Freedom and Liberty.
The American Society though originally of Christian conviction is predicated on the fundamentals of the Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg address in 1863. He had declared “Four scores and seven years ago our father brought forth on this continent, a new nation conceived on liberty and dedicated to the position that all men are equal … that this nation under God shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people by the people shall not perish from the earth”.
This is the testament that defines American democracy which stands on the fundamentals of liberty and freedom.
Donald Trump who became a tool in the hands of extremists and belligerents, is himself said to be an unstable personality who was unpresidential in all ramifications.
His background as a business man and entertainment celebrity became an ugly mix with the extreme evangelical ideology and the result was catastrophic.
He became an unrestrained dictator, a serial liar and propagandist whose role in the November Presidential election and its aftermath portrayed American in bad light.
Donald Trump tried to manipulate the election, he failed, failed in all litigations to change the results, and failed in both the popular votes and electoral college votes which Joe Biden won convincingly. Unable to accept the reality of his failure and accept defeat, he incited an insurrection at Capitol Hill which blighted the fame of America as the bastion of democracy. However, the lesson to learn. From this experience is that the American legislature rose to the occasion, when the congress quickly reconvened and defended the constitution, by endorsing the victory of Joe Biden of the Democratic Party.
This is worthy of emulation. They got the chestnut out of the fire.
Many third world countries including Nigeria would have been unable to stand up for democracy as Americans did. Trumpism stands against humanism. The doctrine of humanism shows respect for all creed, races and the dignity of the human person.
Trump’s xenophobia and other anti humanism examples can be compared to Zuma’s South Africa and Idi Amin’s Uganda.
America has very strong institutions that protect their democracy. Theodore Roosevelt the 26th American President wrote; “patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any, other public official.”
Indeed, standing by the country means standing by the institutions that govern the country. These include, the arms of government and the separation of powers. Others are the rule of law and the constitution, the judiciary, the police, army, the electoral body and the media as well as transparent governance of the economic institutions and laws. This is what differentiates America from the rest of us.
The American system has knocked down Trumpism but more efforts are needed to bury it. A journalist and lawyer Joe Obari commenting on the breach of Capitol Hill wrote; “Here is the difference between American democracy and ours: the society is not hesitant to uncover and punish wrong doings.
By: Bon Woke
Column
In Fairness To NLNG
Sometime in the late 1990s when the initial construction phases of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on Bonny Island were still ongoing, the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) arranged for a delegation of some prominent Bonny indigenes to visit a similar LNG project jointly financed by Petronas (Malaysia’s national oil company), Shell and Mitsubishi in 1978 and which was already operational on the Malaysian Island of Bintulu.
My uncle and the then Secretary of Jumbo Major House of Bonny, Warisenibo Henderson Jumbo, was on that delegation. I remember publishing a full-page interview which I had with him regarding the trip back then. He was, indeed, the first person on that trip to publicly hint at the size and potentials of what was coming to Grand Bonny Kingdom.
The smooth, safe and peaceful relocation of the entire Finima community had already been concluded then, thanks to the negotiating skills of Chief Israel Idamiebi-Brown during the series of negotiations in London and elsewhere. For displaying stunning adroitness, he was often lifted shoulder high by his jubilant kinsmen on returning from some of those conferences. The legal luminary and former Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice may also have been on the Bintulu facility tour.
New Finima, as it was then called, was next to pure heaven. In fact, early visitors to the place may have turned green with envy on seeing the alluring design and pattern of new residences and the fact that some of the natives who had just been evacuated from mostly congested, leaking huts and dilapidated block houses were now proud owners of out-spaced modern homes, paved roads and recreational grounds, among other social amenities.
In those days, transportation from Bonny main town to Finima and back was free as there was literally an ubiquity of brand new airconditioned Toyota Coaster buses running an almost 18-hour service daily. Indeed, I can recall making about three sightseeing trips on a particular day from Bonny to the new settlement while still seated in the same bus, free of charge. Some there were who made more of such trips daily, almost converting it to a regular pastime.
For me, that period was quite epochal as it marked the beginning of the trust and sincerity of purpose between NLNG and Grand Bonny Kingdom which, from all indications, have endured to this day.
At the peak of construction work on the NLNG base project, it is on record that TSKJ and its numerous subcontractors engaged about 18,000 workers. And their presence mounted enormous pressure on the then available social infrastructure in Bonny and its hinter communities. For instance, house rent took an astronomical rise with as many as 10 persons sharing a room where available. Those who could not afford it made do with the corridors and open football fields of the primary schools in town.
For those who do not know or who may have forgotten so soon, TSKJ was an acronym for the special purpose vehicle (SPV) that delivered the US$1.8 billion LNG facility on Bonny Island. While it existed, the name stood for Technip, Snamprogetti, Kellogg and JGC (Japan Gasoline Company). It was a joint effort between some of the best engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms in the world.
Prior to the arrival of NLNG, Bonny people had borne the brunt of Shell’s gas flare and oil export activities, particularly noise from the ceaseless landing and take-off of helicopters. The Island hosts Nigeria’s first and largest crude oil export terminal built and operated by Shell. Tank Farm, as the locals call it, accounts for 35% of the nation’s petroleum exports and was an important target for both federal and rebel forces during the Nigerian Civil War in the late 1960s.
It was, therefore, gladdening to notice that the arrival of NLNG practically upped the ante for Bonny. Schools and pupils in the Kingdom have continued to enjoy donations of desks and textbooks. The gas firm, working in alliance with Shell and ExxonMobil, has since floated a Joint Industries Committee (JIC) to oversee internal road construction and repairs, electricity generation and distribution, and water supply and reticulation, particularly on the mainland.
The LNG firm has also joined in the provision of cargo boats to enhance transportation between Port Harcourt and Bonny. Its multi-million naira micro-credit facility to cooperatives in the Kingdom and elsewhere has been quite commendable. What’s more, the company has since 2004 instituted the NLNG Grand Award Night during which it honours and publicly rewards outstanding accomplishments in Arts and Science from across the country.
Except for the new airport project on the ancient Island, by far the biggest intervention of any oil and gas firm in the life of the Ibanis is the ongoing construction of a N120.6 billion road project from Bodo to Bonny. Not only will it make for an easy connection to the rest of Nigeria, it also has the potential of bringing down the high cost of living on the Island. Already, it has created employment for previously jobless Bonny and other Rivers youths.
Originally planned as a joint project to be funded on equal basis by the federal government and NLNG, work on the 37.9 kilometre road would have been stalled had the latter not acted in good time. Whereas the gas company had since laid out its counterpart fund and with which construction work began, the government had not been forthcoming with its own obligation. It is highly commendable that NLNG has opted to fully finance the project and deduct the extra cost from its tax remittances to the government.
Bintulu had barely operated for 20 years at the time the Bonny delegation arrived. The visiting Ibanis were obviously encouraged by what was on the ground over there. Question is: after more than 20 years of operation with almost 10 times additional investment, can the NLNG facility in Bonny provide the same inspiration to other upcoming LNG projects elsewhere around the world? Methinks the answer is an emphatic yes.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
