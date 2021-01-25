Editorial
No To Another Electricity Tariff Hike
Electricity distribution companies also called Discos began this year with a further increase in electricity tariffs. This followed a new order issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) instructing the DisCos to increase tariffs effective January 1, 2021. The hike came barely two months after the implementation of a controversial tariff increase.
The sudden increase in tariffs arose from a suspension of an earlier order issued in August increasing tariffs with effect from September 1, 2020. However, a threat by labour to embark on a nationwide strike compelled the government to suspend the tariffs for two weeks ending October 15, 2020. The Federal Government and the organised labour then agreed to provide a tariff relief of N10.20 per kilowatt-hour for Nigerians for the next three months and also distribute 6 million free meters.
The January tariff increase suggested all customers would see their tariffs increased regardless of the band unlike in the previous order where tariff class D & E was frozen. Customers on Tariff Class A, B, and C would see their tariff go back to the tariff order released on September 1, 2020. Some of these customers would see their tariff increased by as high as 120% compared to the pre-September Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2020 levels.
Recall that the proposed hike in September, 2020 was greeted by outrage among Nigerians, including labour unions. The Nigerian government thereafter suspended the hike, amidst dialogues with stakeholders. In November, the tariff was eventually implemented while discounts were given for sundry categories of customers.
However, in a sudden twist, the Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman, directed the NERC to inform all Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to suspend the latest increase and revert to tariffs that were applicable in December, 2020. According to the Minister, the reversal to the old tariff was to promote a constructive conclusion of the dialogue with the labour centres through the Joint Ad-Hoc Committee.
In a contradictory statement, Mamman said there was no approval for a 50 per cent increase in the tariff, but affirmed that the NERC only made some adjustments, which led to some level of increase in the tariff. The minister also stated that the government had continued to fully subsidise 55 per cent of the on-grid consumers in bands D and E (those with lower than 12 hour power supply) and maintained the lifeline tariff for the poor and underprivileged.
Following last year’s controversial increase in electricity tariffs, the Federal Government and the Labour Centres have been engaging in positive discussions about the electricity sector through a Joint Ad-hoc Committee. That committee is led by Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, and co-chaired by the Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba.
The reversal of the latest tariff hike is laudable. However, we think that this reversal till the conclusion of the Joint Ad-Hoc Committee’s work at the end of January, 2021, is only a temporary relief. Apparently, the three weeks respite is to accommodate the spirit of the agreement between labour and the Federal Government on tariff increase since last year. There is a possibility that the increase may be reconsidered during this period.
NERC is already anticipating an increase. This is why we call for circumspection on this issue. No matter what becomes the outcome of the Ad-Hoc Committee’s work, an increase at this critical time is ill-timed and not economy-friendly. Therefore, the government has to go beyond the reasons given for the timed suspension to include consultations with other economic actors, including manufacturers, who are the major consumers of electricity and whose businesses would be most impacted by the increase.
Nigerians are already groaning under an increment operating environment, including the debilitating impact of COVID-19 disruptions and deteriorating infrastructure. It is important for us to avoid this additional burden, moreso when the power sector is characterised by poor services. Socially sensitive policies such as this require robust engagement and dialogue. The strategic approach is important to avoid a backlash and the risk of derailment of the power sector reform.
We firmly reject any increase in electricity tariffs regardless of the final decision of the committee. Such increase will not only jolt citizens, it will be considered ill-timed, insensitive, and a deliberate move to further impoverish and heighten the difficulties Nigerians are faced with at a time they are trying to recover from the trauma of months of COVID-19 lockdown.
The deaf and dumb posture of the electricity regulator is equally worrisome. It is important to state that the NERC would be putting its name on the wrong side of history if it continues to play the ostrich while a group of portfolio investors make a blood meal of Nigerians. It is callous to hike electricity tariffs on a week the same government deregulated the oil and gas market by allowing marketers to increase fuel prices anyhow.
That Nigerians need power is stating the obvious. The MYTO was introduced to take care of different people but the framework seems to have failed. Consequently, Nigerians should take the challenge at a personal level. Individuals, corporate bodies, and establishments should produce power and vend. Many institutions are currently doing this, which is gratifying.
States should similarly take charge by generating power for their people irrespective of the complications in the exclusive federal laws that give NERC some arbitrariness. There lies the solution to the power problem. Nigerians should stop being enslaved. Asking people to pay more without electricity is a scandal that the people’s representatives in all legislatures should reject, or cease from being addressed as representatives of the people.
Editorial
As Task Force On Street Trading Returns…
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the Rivers State Government dissolved the Rivers State Task Force
on Illegal Markets and Motor Parks. The Special Assistant to the Governor and head of the defunct task force, Mr. Bright Amaewhule, was instantly relieved of his appointment.
Although no reasons were provided by the state government for the action, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, directed members of the task force to return the operational vehicles in their possession and their identity cards to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.
The government also pledged to reconstitute the task force and give proper orientation and training to the members. Recall that the Rivers State Government under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike had constituted the task force to rid the streets and roads of Port Harcourt and its environs of illegal markets and motor parks.
In the course of its operations, the defunct task force sailed far beyond its mandate and the prescribed operational modalities as several negative reports and complaints trailed its activities. Allegations of extortions, high handedness, and other sundry atrocities were levelled against the members.
Innocent residents of the state also fell victim to the brutal assault by the task force. Some persons were alleged to have been rough handled with reckless abandon, brutalised and even maimed by the members. There were equally instances where they were accused of confiscating the goods of traders without any just cause.
Men of the task force became lords and uncontrollable, taking laws into their hands. Fed up with their monstrous activities, the government wielded the big stick, and this it did after Wike had, on several occasions, intervened and advised the members to tread with caution, turn over a new leaf or face dissolution. Unfortunately, they failed to heed the governor’s timely counsel.
After a lull, the Rivers State Government reconstituted the task force recently. The new body is headed by DSP Felix Nwadibeyi (rtd). Nwadibeyi and his members have since begun the sensitisation of the public on the need to obey government ban on street trading and illegal motor parks.
“Today, we are going out to sensitise the people to make sure that they are aware of our presence and that we have commenced operation. For some time now, there was no task force working. We are now going out to alert the public that we have commenced operation. Anybody caught wanting will be prosecuted,” said Nwadibeyi.
Conscious of popular concerns about the antecedents of the former task force, Nwadibeyi assured that no member of the old body was part of the reconstituted team under his coordination. He guaranteed the public of the civility of the new task force. This is commendable. But experience has shown that assurances of this nature are easier given than carried out.
We support the reincarnated task force. It is hoped that they have been trained properly in line with the government’s promise. Unlike the head of the disbanded team, the chairman of the current task force must ensure that there is discipline among his members. Rivers people will be left in the lurch if the new task force goes the way of the other.
The state government is lauded for the timing in instituting the new task force. We noticed that since the disbandment of the former team, there has been increased turmoil on Port Harcourt roads. The illegal activities of drivers and traders made twice as much, leading to an unprecedented state of filth and disorder in the city.
Indeed, most Port Harcourt roads and streets are an eyesore to behold. It is so outrageous that every available space within the Port Harcourt metropolis and its environs has either become a market-place or a motor park. An added dimension is the constant perpetration of crimminality by hoodlums who often take advantage of the ungoverned state of affairs in those spaces.
There is no gainsaying the fact that the foregoing scenario has seriously defaced the state capital and cast a slur on the urban renewal efforts of the present administration. There is an urgent need to end the continued defacement of Port Harcourt by unscrupulous elements. No responsible government would turn a blind eye to this nauseating reality without taking pragmatic steps to curb the menace.
As the new task force proceeds with its operations, it will be appropriate for the state government to give it a legal backing. That will provide cushion and succour to residents of the state who may feel aggrieved by its activities. Additionally, such legislation would insulate both the members of the task force and the citizens from abuse and arbitrariness.
Likewise, the state government is advised to convert the task force into a complete agency for optimal performance. This way, it can generate employment for our teeming youths and perhaps revenue for the state. In the alternative, it could be incorporated into the state Ministry of Transport to be guided by the extant laws and rules governing the civil service.
Furthermore, we advise the government to consider demands by some people for the withdrawal of the police from the task force following their untoward activities in the former set up. In our opinion, such calls are not lost, given the vicious and corrupting influence of the police and their penchant for perfunctory use of firearms which has mutilated or ended innocent lives, including a female police traffic warden who was shot dead last year by a policeman attached to Amaewhule’s task force.
It is imperative for all concerned unions to cooperate with the organisation and see them as partners in progress to ensure sanity in our city. These unions have a responsibility to encourage their members to be disciplined and law-abiding. By and large, everyone is duty bound to return Port Harcourt to its erstwhile status of a “Garden City”.
Editorial
Task Before Biden
The President-elect of the United States of America (USA), Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. will be sworn in
today as the 46th president of the country, alongside his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris. Harris is the first woman and woman of colour to serve as US Vice-President. At age 78, Biden will become the oldest president in US history.
Born on November 20, 1942, Biden was declared the president-elect of the U.S. on November 7, 2020, following an initially tight electoral college contest against incumbent President Donald Trump and four days of vote-counting. The campaigns leading up to the election were individuated by mudslinging as the results were vigorously contested in court by Trump. Biden’s victory makes him the first former vice president to win the Oval Office since George H. W. Bush, who won in 1988 after eight years under Ronald Reagan.
In an election carried out during a pandemic, as well as a national reckoning over racial injustice, Biden won over 74 million popular votes — the most in U.S. presidential election history. On December 14, 2020, the Electoral College cast a majority of votes for him, formalising the presidential election in the manner set out in the constitution.
Before his run for the nation’s highest office. Biden served 36 years as a U.S. Senator from Delaware, a small Mid-Atlantic state, and went on to rule as vice president of the United States with former President Barack Obama. As a two-term vice president, Biden focused largely on economic and foreign policy issues. The foregoing is an indication of his preparedness to occupy the most exalted and dominant seat in the world.
We warmly congratulate the president-elect on his victory and commend him for his composure in the face of provocation by Trump. As he takes his oath of office, he will surely be faced with enormous pressures to implement a laundry list of priorities on a range of issues from foreign policy to the climate crisis, reversing many of the stark changes implemented by his predecessor.
As a first step, Biden must unite and heal America, now a deeply divided country. Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud prove that to heal the country, Biden must be clear about what is dividing Americans and that is racism. He has to do away with racial anxieties often rooted in status and privilege. He should desist from building his policies on how it may assuage or enflame a particular race.
The Coronavirus pandemic is another sensitive area to be pushed forward. With over 23.9 million cases and about 397,000 deaths, Biden will have so much in his hands. Upon his inauguration, he should get his Covid-19 team to hit the ground running immediately. A new nationwide plan needs to be rolled out against the pandemic while measures to fix the disastrous economic fallout should be determined. The team could put together a serious public information campaign which has been missing.
With the outcome of the election and his assumption of office finally set in stone, Biden can now turn his attention to pandemic-ravaged U.S. economy that has caused widespread devastation to the livelihoods of millions. The U.S. economy, crippled by the global health crisis, has since shown strong signs of slump. A grave point of entanglement where attention is needed is the humongous number of Americans that are jobless, struggling to make ends meet.
During his campaign, the former vice president promised voters what he would do if elected president. These include re-entering the Paris Climate Agreement, returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in which Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of harsh economic sanctions, restoring U.S. membership of the World Health Organisation (WHO), and reversal of travel ban for travellers from Muslim countries. There are strong global expectations that the new U.S. leader would fulfill these promises.
After four years of what many view as President Trump’s irrationally abrasive treatment of key U.S. allies, an instant improvement in the atmospherics between Washington and the international community under a Biden administration can be anticipated. That matters in a bilateral relationship that is ever more important as an anchor for the broader partnership between the United States and other countries. It is believed that Biden’s foreign policy credentials, institutionalist track record, and the promise of a return to a more multilateral approach in U.S. policy will create much goodwill for America.
As Biden confronts enormous challenges, we urge him to reverse the four years of Trump’s administration that was largely delineated by disdain, disinterest and derision towards Africa. The change of guard in the White House today is expected to herald a shift towards the African continent, which has always yearned for a prime spot on a crowded U.S. foreign policy agenda.
Most African countries are prepared for a U.S. administration that treats Africa with civility, certainty, dignity and respect. Africa is looking forward to Biden to intervene in the precipitous decline in democratic governance across the continent in the last few years, ease the travel ban on African countries including Nigeria, continue U.S. engagement on African security issues, particularly anti-terrorism campaigns, and renew Africa/U.S. relations in the critical domain of trade and investment, among others.
The president-elect must be equally lauded for appointing some women of colour into his cabinet. This way, he has opened up his cabinet to all without prejudice. Biden’s appointment of two Nigerian-born women, Adewale Adeyemo, as the deputy treasury secretary and Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo, as one of his legal advisers at the White House, is indeed instructive. It portends his willingness to work with anyone regardless of colour or race.
The role of the judiciary in the handling of Trump’s election lawsuits is worthy of emulation. Judges appointed by Republicans and Trump himself became singularly uncooperative conspirators in the assault unleashed by the president. The judges have shown their devotion to judicial principle and constitutional fidelity. This is food for thought for Nigerian judges who would do the bidding of their appointors in similar circumstances.
Also, the certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory by the federal lawmakers in defiance of violent attempts to discombobulate the process by Trump and his mob is especially notable. We extol the lawmakers for affirming their independence and loyalty to the constitution when they ate away Trump’s moves to halt the peaceful transfer of power by staging a violent insurrection inside the U.S. Capitol.
As Trump vacates the White House today, rather reluctantly, with an awfully low approval rating of 29%, the 74 million Americans who voted for him, the pro-Trump alliance, the ultra-right Trumpers that he inebriated with the oxygen of hate, the anarchists who bought into his politics of deception meant to de-legitimize Biden’s victory, that is, those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, may be pained that their era is over, at least for now. But for the rest of the world, Trump’s exit is a big relief, the end of horror and a terrible nightmare.
