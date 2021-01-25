News
Group Tasks Nigerians On Insecurity
A group, under aegis of the Initiative for Conciliation and Right Protection, has called on all Nigerians, regardless of tribe, religion and section, to unite to fight a common enemy, insecurity that engulfed the country.
The NGO made the call in a press statement yesterday, jointly signed by Mikail Yunus and Christian Emmanuel, Chairman and Secretary respectively, of the NGO.
It advised that all hands must be on deck towards ending insecurity, corruption, dwindling economic policies as well as oppression against minority groups.
The statement observed that insecurity had become a monster with many branches, while security agencies in Nigeria appeared incapable of handling its multifaceted manifestations.
“This monster includes insurgency,banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, political thuggery, ethnic and religious crises and destruction of lives and property among others, with all these leading to retrogression.
“Poverty continues to rise and living standard continues to deteriorate without robust productivity growth as a result of insecurity and bad implementation of successive government policies.
“What are we doing about this? Don’t we think as a country, we need the right policies and institutions to spur productivity growth?,” the statement asked.
According to the statement, to achieve the said objectives, it requires adoption of best practices in human and physical capital development, governance and economic openness.
The statement further called for an end to what it described as unfair and ill treatment of Nigerian Education System and advocated for positive change.
Debt Service, Greatest Risk To Nigeria -Adesina
The President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, has identified debt service as Nigeria’s greatest risk and urged the Federal Government to take steps to increase tax revenue in the face of dwindling oil income.
He spoke virtually at the recently held First Annual National Tax Dialogue, according to the Director of Communications and Liaison of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Abdullahi Ahmad, in a statement, yesterday.
Adesina was quoted as saying that due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s economy shrank “by 3 per cent in 2020 on account of falling oil prices and the effects of the lockdowns on economic activities,” adding, “with shrinkage in oil revenues, debt service payments pose the greatest risk to Nigeria.”
He stressed further that for Nigeria to overcome the pandemic, “taxes must form a significant percentage of government revenue. Digitalization of tax collection and tax administration is critical to ensure greater transparency of the tax system, widening of the tax base, while mitigating compliance risks and encouraging voluntary tax compliance.”
Tax experts and stakeholders at the event called for the automation of tax collection by the FIRS through data and intelligence in order to ease tax collection, as well as, improve revenue.
The Executive Secretary, African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), Mr. Logan Wort, harped on the place of technology in generating revenue for the country in a post-Covid economy.
Wort, who joined the dialogue virtually from South Africa, stated, “Domestic Resource Mobilisation (DRM) is expected to contribute at least 75 per cent to 90 per cent on average per country” in the post-Covid era, adding that Nigeria and other African countries should note, “improved tax revenue will have to take prime position” in the scheme of things.
He urged Nigeria to pay serious attention to e-commerce and the digital economy sector where big, trans-national digital conglomerates like Google, Netflix and Uber operate and make huge, tax-free profits as a possible way of increasing tax revenue generation.
He said Nigeria should borrow a leaf from Ghana in e-commerce taxation, projected to fetch Ghana $450million in annual tax revenue.
The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was chairman of the Dialogue, was quoted as lauding the FIRS “for its performance in the 2020 fiscal year, despite operating in the most challenging period. The Service not only collected N4.9trillion in taxes, achieving 98 per cent of its target; only 30.6 per cent of this was attributed to Petroleum Profits Tax, from what used to be over 50 per cent”.
He urged participants to, “interrogate how Nigeria can further deepen the use of technology to improve tax compliance nationally and across sub-nationals.”
PDP Laments Disasters In Sokoto, Delta, Abuja, Rivers, Others
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the spate of disasters across the states of the federation in the recent time, calling for all to show concern to victims who suffered losses as a result.
The party, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, particularly grieved over the recent devastating fire disaster at the Sokoto Central Market, the Kugbo, Abuja furniture inferno, the Friday’s gas explosion in Agbor, Delta State, the gas explosion at Rumuodomanya, Obio Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State on Saturday “as well as other avoidable tragedies that had befallen our dear nation and her citizens in the recent time.”
The PDP bemoaned the Sokoto market incident as a national tragedy, given the strategic place the market occupies in the economy of our nation as a commercial hub for both national and international trade activities.
The statement read in part, “The party expresses shock over the gas plant explosion in Agbor, Delta State, which led to the death of our compatriots, including children, as well as the hospitalization of others.
“The PDP further expresses concern over the gas plant explosion at Rumuodumanya, Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of these disasters for their losses, especially the bereaved, who are left with the excruciating pain of losing their loved ones.
“The PDP, however, commends the intervention of governors elected on the platform of our party for taking immediate steps to mitigate the sufferings of the victims.
“The PDP commends Governor Nyesom Wike for his gesture of sending financial relief to douse the pain of the victims of the Sokoto fire disaster as well as his quick intervention in the Rumuodumanya inferno, stating that such actions reinforce our party’s commitment to the unity, stability, and cohesiveness of our dear nation.”
Jega’s Rating Of Buhari, Vindication Of PDP, Nigerians -Ologbondiyan
The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Kola Ologbondiyan has described remarks credited to Prof Attahiru Jega on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government as a vindication of the position of the party that governance in the past five and a half years has been the worst in the history of the country.
Ologbondiyan stated this, yesterday, in a reaction to Jega’s description of the Buhari-led government as hugely disappointing.
The former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman had in a recent interview with a national daily scored the Federal Government low, saying, “He (Buhari) has disappointed so many people. He still has time to correct things if he has the capacity to do that. Frankly, his government has been very disappointing.
“Governance has been very poor at the federal level and many of the states. That is why we are seeing challenges everywhere; whether it is insurgency, banditry, armed robbery or other things.”
The PDP spokesman said Jega has merely repeated what the PDP and majority of Nigerians have been saying since Buhari became President in 2015.
He said: “It is good that someone like Prof. Jega is now talking. He has merely stated what this party and the majority of Nigerians home and in the Diaspora have been saying. This President has nothing to offer this nation.
“No one is surprised anymore that almost six years in office, President Buhari has failed to deliver on the promises he made to Nigerians first in 2015 and again in 2019.”
That said, the publicity secretary likened Jega’s jibe on Buhari to a vice chancellor, who years after awarding his student a degree, comes to the public to question the student’s worthiness for certification in the first instance.
“This is like a vice chancellor, who having signed the degree certificate of his student now turned around to question the student’s qualification ab initio.
“There has been no time our beloved country has been this bad and all Nigerians are asking for is a turnaround of the economy, improved security, and accountable governance,” he added.
