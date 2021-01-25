Sports
Enyimba Is Special In My Heart – Aiyenugba
Kwara United’s goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, says his former club, Enyimba inter-national still holds a special place in his heart.
Aiyenugba was in goal for his new team, Kwara United, in their 1 – 0 win over the record Nigeria Professional Football League Champions last Wednesday at the Ilorin Township stadium.
Aiyenugba had good spell with Enyimba, winning the CAF Champions League twice, the Nigerian League and Federation Cup before moving to Europe.
Speaking with Enyimba’s media after the rescheduled match day two fixture in Ilorin, Aiyenugba said it was an emotional match for him to face the club in a competitive match.
The former national team goalkeeper also spoke about his love affair with the Aba Elephants.
“It was very emotional for me,” admitted Aiyenugba after the match.
“It was at Enyimba that I began to make my name, so the club still has a place in my heart. I remember everything I won with them.
“I still want to appreciate Enyimba, Anyansi (the club chairman) and the fans. No matter that I played against Enyimba, I still give them respect and love them so much.
“It was the first time for me to play against them so it was special. I just needed to be professional to do my job because right now, I am a Kwara United player,” he told the club media.
The match against Enyimba saw Aiyenugba record his second clean sheets for Kwara United since making his debut against Jigawa Golden Stars last Sunday.
Sports
CAFCC: Coaches Praise Eguma Over Team’s Good Performance
Coaches in Rivers State have praised the impressive performance of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, following the team’s thrashing of Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa 3-0 last Saturday.
The encounter was the second leg of CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC) played at Porto Novo in Republic of Benin, as United’s home ground.
The pride of Rivers State, won their first leg against their opponents 2-0, making it 5-0 (aggregate) home and away.
Speaking in a telephone interview with Tidesports, the Head Coach of Ajagu Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Olaliye Owolabi, said he was delighted with the performance of Rivers United FC in the continental competition.
He noted that United was currently doing a great job both in the continent and league game.
“Watching them play against Kwara United FC and Heartland FC in the Nigeria Processional Football League, (NPFL) the team is really in good form,” Owolabi said.
The former Nigeria international further commended the technical crew of the club for a job well done.
“ I know with the addition of some experienced players in the team, they will do much better in both competitions in future,” he stated.
He pointed out that with the present form of United FC they have got an edge over Enyimba FC of Aba.
Speaking, the Head Coach of Wilbros Football Club of Port Harcourt, Adedoni Adenika, said the current performance of Rivers United FC was high, saying that all the departments were working well.
“The retainership of 90 percent of their players could be secret behind the success of the team.
Rivers United has some good players from the goal keeper to the strikers, who have experience in continental engagements,” he stated.
He praised the attitude of Stanley Eguma, towards the team performance and current form.
“They have done a great job as they are making Rivers State and the country at large proud.
Also speaking, the Head Coach of Macjef Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Ndubuisi Ihejirika, said he believed that presently Rivers United had a good team that can represent the country in any level of competition.
“Winning away and home is a good result and they should keep it up,” Ndubuisi said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Boboye Wants Players To Rediscover Killer Instincts
Akwa United FC boss, Kennedy Boboye, wants his players to rediscover their killer instincts ahead of the Heartland FC game at Dan Anyiam Stadium this weekend.
Last time around, Akwa United missed a lot of scoring opportunities in the 1 – 1 draw against Wikki Tourists in midweek.
The team have picked just six points from a possible fifteen and are yet to record an away win after two attempts.
Striker Ndifreke Effiong has three of four goals; Akwa United have, scored this season in five league games.
Boboye has now charged his players to be more clinical in front of goal.
“We have played five matches already and we have observed some lapses in our team,” Boboye said.
“Our ball play is very encouraging, all what we need to do is to bury our chances. We can’t afford to gamble with our chances anymore. We can only win matches when we score goals, so we have to make good use of every scoring opportunity.
“We have dropped four points at home already and for us to recover those points, we have to fight for every available point in all our matches.
“I have confidence in my players and I believe we have enough quality in our team to win in Owerri this weekend,” he told Tidesports source.
Akwa United have won six and lost just two of their previous eight fixtures against Heartland FC.
