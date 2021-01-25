Nation
Buhari Demands ECOWAS Restructuring
President Muhammadu Buhari has advocated for the restructuring of ECOWAS, saying that the organisation needed to streamline its management to adjust to current realities.
“A situation where ECOWAS has 23 statutory appointees, of which 13 are Commissioners for this Commission is totally unsustainable”, the president said in his presentation to the virtual 58th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, in Abuja, last Saturday.
He stressed that there was need for a lean and compact leadership in ECOWAS, to enhance the efficiency and performance of the organisation, adding that the restructuring would eliminate overlap and the tussle between the large statutory appointees, as well as reduce personnel and overhead costs that could be channeled to the execution of projects.
“The African Union, our larger continental organis-ation of 55 members, has pruned down its commissioners to only six, hence, there’s no basis whatsoever, for ECOWAS, with only 15 members, to maintain 13 commissioners and 10 other statutory appointees.
“Accordingly, Nigeria recommends the immediate appointment of a ministerial ad hoc committee to review the proposal of the Maxwells Temp Report and submit a recommendation, at the mid-year summit for our consideration and adoption.
“If, however, some countries are not in favour of this, then each country must sponsor its own statutory appointee as is practiced by other organizations, such as the European Union and other regional organisations”, President Buhari told the meeting.
He added: “Going by the recommendation of the Maxwells Temp Report, it is envisaged that even with the lean number of statutory appointees, each member country will still have a representative on the management of ECOWAS.
“We believe that this should satisfy our desire to have a sense of belonging in the community’s institutions and also to enhance our spirit of solidarity”.
The Nigerian leader drew attention of the meeting to the fact that at 45, ECOWAS was expected to be an accomplished regional organization, and for that reason, the right and bold decisions to enhance its performance must be taken.
“This is to fulfill the aspirations of its founding fathers and effectively serve the citizens of our community, to consolidate our prime position as the best sub-regional organisation in the African continent,” he said.
Meanwhile, President Buhari has directed the immediate release of $20 million dollars, earlier pledged by Nigeria, to the pool account of the ECOWAS Action Plan to fight terrorism across the sub-region.
“We have already directed the immediate remittance of the sum of $20 million pledged by Nigeria to the pool account of the ECOWAS Action Plan to fight terrorism, while the sum of $80 million is to be disbursed for the fight against terrorism in the Northeast and banditry in the Northwest of Nigeria for the year 2020.
“We are also committed to meeting our obligations for the remaining period of the action plan,” Buhari said.
On the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the ECOWAS region, Buhari called on all member states to ensure that they prioritised procurement of the vaccines for their citizens, while increasing efforts to develop vaccines locally, so that member states could build herd immunity against the pandemic.
“Now that vaccines are soon to be available, I call on all member states to ensure that we prioritise the acquisition of the vaccines for our citizens ,while at the same time increasing efforts to develop our own vaccines so that we can build herd immunity against the COVID-19 pandemic in West Africa,” he said.
He also urged the ECOWAS Commission, to work with the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), to assist member states in acquiring the vaccines and storage facilities, ahead of the distribution of the vaccines within the region.
The President said efforts should also be accelerated for the production of rapid diagnostic test kits, of international standards in the region, to be made available to all member states.
“It is important for the region to evolve effective measures and avoid total lockdown at this critical time, that our economies are gradually recovering from the first wave of the pandemic”, he said, adding: “The economic challenges that our region faces, because of the pandemic, will no doubt manifest this year, 2021.
Nation
Abia’s Foremost Monarch, Enweremadu Dies At 77
The Traditional Head of Ngwaland (Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu) in Abia State, Eze Benard Enweremadu, is dead, his family announced last Saturday.
The heir apparent, Christopher Enweremadu, announced the death of the first-class traditional ruler in a statement issued at the deceased’s country home in Ahiaba Ngwaukwu Autonomous Community in Isialangwa North Local Government Area.
Christopher, a former Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, stated that Enweremadu died on January 17 at the age of 77.
The royal father, who mounted the traditional stool of Ezeukwu of Ngwa Ukwu at age 33, marked his 44th anniversary on the throne on October 23, 2020.
He was coronated on October 23, 1976, to become the 13th traditional head of Ngwaland.
He was the deputy chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in the old Imo and later became the Chairman of Abia Council of Traditional Rulers.
Nation
MURIC Urges Dialogue Over Tribal Clashes
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called for dialogue over tribal clashes in Oyo State and appealed to the Federal Government to apply caution in handling the fragile situation.
The group’s director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the appeal in a statement issued in Lagos, yesterday,
“A tribal activist who gave quit notice to non-indigenes in Igangan, Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, allegedly led indigenes of the area to attack the latter on January 22.
“The incident allegedly resulted in the destruction of houses and vehicles. The Igangan incident must be condemned by all lovers of peace.
“At the same time, we cannot close our eyes to the pain and suffering of farmers and indigenes of the area that criminals regard as soft targets for kidnapping, armed robbery.
“It is crystal clear that it is not a religion matter though some have been misled into labelling it as such. Our focus must be the criminals, not any tribe,’’ he said.
Akintola advised the Federal Government to consult widely with elders from all the states of the federation concerning the issue with a view to finding a comprehensive solution.
“Federal Government should also seek advice from other African countries where the same crisis has been on the front burner at one time or the other since this conflict is not restricted to Nigeria alone.
“To douse tension immediately, both the Federal Government and the Oyo State government should undertake to speedily and adequately compensate victims of the latest conflict in Igangan, Oyo State.
“MURIC’s avowed motto is: `Dialogue, Not Violence’. We, therefore, advocate wide-scale dialogue in the present circumstances,’’ he stated.
Nation
… As Presidency Insists Buhari Won’t Restructure Nigeria
The Presidency has reacted to the renewed calls by some individuals and socio-ethnic groups to restructure Nigeria.
Buhari in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said his administration will not succumb to threats and undue pressure over the matter.
This is coming days after Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG urged President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure Nigeria to avoid the possibility of break up.
Some socio-cultural groups including Ohaneze Ndigbo and Afenifere, as well as Niger Delta agitators and individuals have renewed the call for restructuring of Nigeria.
Buhari dismissed the recurring threats as unpatriotic outbursts, adding that the government would not take any decision against the interest of 200 million Nigerians.
Part of the statement read: “The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up.”
“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis.
“Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of health crisis.”
Buhari added that as an elected leader under this constitution, he would continue to work with patriotic Nigerians in line with the Parliamentary processes to finding solutions to issues affecting the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.
