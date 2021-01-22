World
US Envoy, John Kerry, Wants Climate Change Measures Scaled-Up
United State Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Thursday that measures to tackle climate change needed to be ramped up significantly to achieve net zero global carbon emissions by 2050.
He said that achieving net zero carbon emission would require radical transformation of the economy.
“Failure at the COP (Climate Conference) in Glasgow is not an option,” Kerry said in an online event organised by a business forum linked to Italy’s presidency of the G20.
New Democratic President Joe Biden named former Secretary of State Kerry as special climate envoy back in November, a sign that he was putting climate change at the centre of his foreign policy.
Kerry said coal needed to be phased out five times faster than is the case at present while renewable energy needed to be ramped up six times faster and electric car roll-out 22 times.
“We must move from the dirtier options much faster … we have to reach a much faster path of decarbonisation … it is doable,” he said.
Biden, who was sworn in as president on Wednesday, has promised to put the U.S. on a track to net-zero emissions by 2050 with climate change one of his key priorities.
On Wednesday, he re-committed to rejoining the 2015 Paris climate accord that his predecessor Donald Trump withdrew from, claiming it was too costly to the U.S. economy.
“In the last 4 years the leader of our country chose to pull out of the agreement and engage in reckless behaviour with respect to the future of people all over the world,” Kerry said.
World
World Bank To Fund Scheme To Provide COVID-19 Vaccines For Lebanon
The World Bank said yesterday it had approved the deployment of 34 million
dollars to provide Lebanon with coronavirus vaccines, as the country faces a major surge in COVID-19 cases compounded by an economic crisis.
The World Bank Group President, David Malpass, said this in a statement.
“This is the first World Bank-financed operation to fund the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. The financing will provide vaccines for more than two million individuals,” Malpass said.
“Fair, broad, and fast access to COVID-19 vaccines is critical to protecting lives and supporting economic recovery,” Malpass said.
The vaccines are expected to arrive in Lebanon by early February, according to the bank.
Lebanon, a country of about 6 million people, has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases that have reached more than 5,000 per day.
The country has declared a health emergency and entered an 11-day total lockdown last Thursday.
The Lebanese government and the National Defence Council, led by President Michel Aoun yesterday extended the lockdown
measures until Feb. 8, the council said in a statement.
The move is aimed at limiting the spread of the virus and easing pressure on Lebanon’s ailing health sector.
Some hospitals in Lebanon have already started to refuse patients with COVID-19 due to a lack of beds, according to Lebanese media.
Firass Abiad, the Head of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, a major facility treating coronavirus patients, said there were two reasons to extend the lockdown for two more weeks.
“First, intensity of the community transmission of the virus; second, the current capacity of the health care system,” Abiad wrote on Twitter.
Lebanon has so far recorded more than 264,000 virus cases resulting in 2,084 deaths.
World
Four Dead After Madrid Gas Explosion Destroys Six-Storey Building
The number of people killed in a powerful gas explosion in the Spanish capital Madrid has risen to four, Spanish state broadcaster RTVE reported yesterday.
A priest who had suffered severe burns in the explosion that destroyed a six-storey building died in hospital, said the report.
At the time of the explosion, he had been with the technician who had tried to repair the building’s gas heating.
The priest and two other people died as well, and at least 10 people were severely injured.
The blast occurred around 3p.m (1400 GMT) on Wednesday and could be heard from several kilometres away, frightening thousands of people in the city.
Pictures broadcast on Spanish television showed the facade of the building at 98, Calle de Toledo about 700 metres south of Plaza Mayor had almost entirely collapsed.
Debris flew through the air from the detonation and hit nearby premises of a school. One child was slightly injured by glass from a broken window.
The explosion was caused by a gas leak during repair works, the Interior Ministry said.
The building, an accommodation and office building for priests, is to be torn down as the works already began.
World
