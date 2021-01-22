Nation
Ohuabunwa Lists Panacea To Unemployment, Poverty
A former Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, says there is the need for Nigerians to imbibe the culture of creativity and skill development to curb unemployment and address poverty in Nigeria.
Ohuabunwa said this at the inauguration, unveiling of a political platform, “The New Nigeria (NNG)”, its logo and interaction with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abuja.
The inauguration was part of Ohuabunwa’s effort to further his presidential ambition come 2023.
He described cultural creativity and skill development as the most potent instrument for poverty reduction and tackling unemployment in the nation.
The convener said that in the highly competitive world, the success of the economy of a nation depended increasingly on the ability to create and innovate.
Ohuabunwa said the group was poised to work with relevant stakeholders to raise productivity and increase the Gross National Productivity with an effort to improve prosperity and drive down poverty.
“We are looking for creative and innovative Nigerians with entrepreneurial mindsets ready to optimise the 4th Industrial Revolution and are determined to create a nation that works for all,’’ he said.
Ohuabunwa said that he was confident that President Muhammadu Buhari would bequeath a legacy of free and fair elections in Nigerians at the end of his tenure.
He said he believed that Buhari would sign the Electoral Reforms Bill being considered by the National Assembly into law.
“I am not trusting in Buhari to do the electoral reforms, I don’t put my trust in any human being because remember the Bible said, how miserable for anybody that trusts in the arm of flesh.
“What I have said is that from what I have seen in the last two elections, I am not talking about an electoral law or no electoral law.
“We don’t need any electoral law to conduct a free and fair election, it is for us to determine to have a free and fair election and this can happen in favour of Nigeria,’’ he said.
Ohuabunwa also advocated for the need to bring morality into politics as the panacea to insecurity, corruption, unemployment and economic problems confronting the nation.
Earlier, the Chairman of the NUJ in FCT, Emmanuel Ogbeche, said the union was partnering with the group to perform its function to hold leaders accountable on their promise.
Nation
Kebbi Approves N464m For Women Empowerment, Others
The Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has approved N468.5 million for the execution of projects and empowerment programmes under the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Maikurata, made this known while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.
“As part of Gov. Atiku Bagudu’s continuous efforts to reduce poverty and uplift the standard of living of the people, especially the vulnerable in the state, the governor has approved the execution of projects worth N468.5 million for the ministry.
“The ministry of women affairs and social development will be fully involved in executing the projects in critical areas in 11 local government areas identified by the Kebbi state House of Assembly.”
According to her, the local government areas identified for the projects include, Gwandu,Koko/Besse, Aliero, Maiyama, Jega, Bagudo, Fakai, Ngaski, Argungu, Danko/Wasagu and Yauri.
She explained that the aim of the projects was to empower farmers, widows, orphans and youths as well as vulnerable women involved in economic activities in the local government areas.
“The money to be expended by the ministry on the execution of projects is part of the N2 billion released by the governor for constituency projects throughout the state,” she said.
Maikurata also said the government recently provided incentives to 350 women in tomatoes business across the state for economic empowerment.
“This is among other various economic empowerment programmes initiated in the state in which they received N30,000 each,” she said.
The permanent secretary appreciated the unwavering support to the ministry by the governor and his unrelenting show of concern and love to orphans and the less-privileged people in the state.
Nation
Enugu Awards N600m Water Rehabilitation Scheme Contract
The Enugu State Government has awarded contract for comprehensive rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Programme Water Supply Scheme to FordMarx Nigeria Limited, at the cost of N600 million.
To ensure adequate supply of potable water from Oji-River, Ajali and Iva water schemes to Enugu metropolis informed decision of the state government to award the contract.
In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources, Hon. Anthony Dubem Onyia, the contract which has a six-month duration will boost the volume of water being reticulated from the 9th Mile Crash Programme Water Supply Scheme to Enugu metropolis and environs.
Hon. Onyia, who disclosed that the 9th Mile Crash Programme Water Supply Scheme will be solar powered to address the peculiar challenges of power supply, added that the project has a two-year warranty and maintenance period by the company, FordMarx Nigeria Limited.
He explained that the project was a network of twelve (12) boreholes connected to a massive pumping station and a mini treatment plant that will reticulate water to Enugu metropolis through transmission pipelines.
Reiterating Governor Ugwuanyi administration’s commitment towards adequate potable water supply in the state, the Special Adviser revealed that the state government has commenced the bid opening and evaluation meeting for new Okwojo Ngwo boreholes augmentation to Enugu metropolis.
Onyia further explained that the Okwojo Ngwo boreholes augmentation to Enugu metropolis, which is a network of ten (10) solar powered boreholes, is a newly conceived design which will help boost water production and distribution to Enugu metropolis and environs.
He added that it will equally augment the existing water schemes in order to effectively manage and meet the demands of the growing population of Enugu metropolis.
Stressing that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration is not relenting in its bid to increase the sources of potable water supply, and to continue to maintain existing facilities, Onyia reassured residents of Enugu that they will soon enjoy adequate water supply.
In a related development, the Enugu State Government in its commitment to solve the water problem in Nsukka and environs, has engaged a consultant to prepare engineering designs for the transmission and distribution pipelines, reservoirs and booster stations for the Nsukka Water Supply Project from Adada River Dam that will eventually deliver water to people of the area.
The construction of the Dam and Water Treatment Plant is part of the project being done by Federal Ministry of Water Resources while the Enugu State Government is doing the pipelines right from the Dam site to the booster stations and reservoir which will be located at elevated points and distribution pipelines in Nsukka.
The part to be done by the state government to guarantee the speedy actualisation of the project is estimated to be at a cost of over N3billion and Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration has already started committing funds to the project with a view to delivering quality water to Nsukka and environs within the next 24 months.
Nation
COVID-19: ABUAD Records Scientific Breakthrough
The Chemo-Genomics Research Institute of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, CRIA, in collaboration with the ABUAD Multi-system Hospital (AMSH), yesterday, announced a new understanding about the reasons why humans are more vulnerable to infections by the new variant of COVID-19, popularly known as N501Y SARS-CoV-2 mutant.
One of the reasons provided by the bio-medical scientists and Researchers, led by Dr Olaposi Omotuyi, is that the new variant is 80 times more effective at binding to human cells as it is characterised by faster human-to-human transmission, more rapid progression of symptoms and death.
Since the country is not on total lockdown, the Scientists and Researchers advised that people should adhere to the laid down non-pharmacologic preventive procedures.
The researchers announced that ABUAD was on the verge of bringing out an indigenous herbal product to combat the new variant in order to reduce its spread in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.
A statement signed by Director, Corporate Affairs, Tunde Olofintila, stated that the Bio-medical scientists and Researchers at the two-sister institutions took advantage of the cutting-edge Bio-computing platform at the research institute to calculate and re-evaluate the interaction between SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein Receptor-Binding Domain (RBD) and angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 surface (ACE2) for the wild type in comparison with the new variant.
Omotuyi said one of the outstanding discoveries of the research efforts is the improved RBD binding with ACE2 following N501 mutation.
“This scientific breakthrough becomes more important and germane bearing in mind the coming of the second wave of COVID-19 which boasts of more deaths and infection than the parent pandemic.
