US To Lift Travel Ban On Nigeria, Others

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Friday donated the sum of N5 million and 150 bags of 50kg rice to wives of fallen heroes within 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

Ugwuanyi also donated N5 million to the 82 Division Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) Chapter of Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre in Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu.

Governor Ugwuanyi made the donations in a brief and solemn event to mark this year’s Armed Force Remembrance Day celebration held at the Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu, under strict COVID-19 Protocol compliance.

He held solemn silence for the fallen heroes, adding that the day was not for long remarks or speech making.

The Enugu State Government, he said, wanted to support the Chairperson of 82 Division NAOWA and wife of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) with the sum of N5 million.

The governor also bought all the alcohol-based san-itisers, liquid detergent, liquid air fresheners as well as bed sheets, among other items made by the graduates of the NAOWA Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre.

Responding, Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, GOC of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, thanked the governor for his overwhelming philanthropic gesture to the Division.

Adegboye also appreciated the governor for leaving his entire busy schedule and creating time to be with the Division “at a special day like this’’.

He noted that the reason the Armed Force Remembrance Day, usually celebrated on January 15, was not held in its usual traditional way and its attendant funfair was quite known to everybody.

“We continue to pray for our nation, our colleagues in the front-lines, our Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of Army Staff as we all seek enduring security and peace throughout the nation.

“We will continue to pray for wives and families of our fallen heroes, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the peace and oneness of the nation.

“We are also grateful to Governor Ugwuanyi for his support to us and entire armed forces”.

According to him, they would continue to pray for the governor and his family for God’s grace and guidance on them.

Also in a remark, Mrs Rasheedat Adegboye, Chairperson, 82 Division NAOWA, thanked the governor, the GOC, senior staff and other officers of the Division that had supported NAOWA Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre.

She said, “For the graduates of the vocational and skills acquisition Centre, I will want you to apply all you have learnt to improve the socio-economic status and well-being of yourselves and families.

“For the new intakes to the centre, I want you to take your training seriously; learn and be master of your chosen skill in order to make a difference in the society, improve your earnings and support your families’’.

A total of 32 sewing machines and its accessories were given to the new graduates of the centre that learnt tailoring/fashion designing.

In the same vein, 170 bags of fish feeds and other accessories were given to the new graduates of the centre that learnt fish farming among other skills.

By: Canice Amadi, Enugu