Show Evidence Of Projects, Be Eligible For April Polls, Wike Tasks LG Bosses
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has restated that only the chairmen of local government councils who have performed in office are likely to be considered for a second term.
But this criterion, he said, does not invalidate existing arrangements in most council areas where such chairmanship positions are on rotational basis.
Wike made the clarification while speaking at the inauguration of Bolo Town internal road network, performed by the former Governor of Gombe State, Dr Ibrahim Dankwanbo, last Saturday.
The governor said it has become more important to allow people who were competent and know what to do with elective office to ascend such position so that they can work for the good of the people and communities.
“On this local government election coming, let me say it clearly: I cannot continue to see situation where most responsibilities of local governments are given to the state. It has made most of them to abandon their own responsibilities.
“I will not agree to that again. Anybody who wants to go back for chairmanship must show us what he has done in that local government.
“I have told our leaders not to come and tell me these are their boys. We must bring people who are willing and are committed to work for the people. This is the time to work for the people.
“Now, even if that chairman wants to go back, you must also consider your local peculiarity”, he said.
The governor acknowledged the cooperation Bolo people gave to the local contractor that handled the road project that traverses all the communities within the town, and said it was a proof that they love development.
Wike also announced the award of contract for the reconstruction of the bridge linking Bolo Town to their neighbours.
He said Ausphepz Nigeria Limited, the local contractor that handled the Bolo Town internal roads, would be engaged to do the bridge.
“When we came for campaign, I asked the people, and they said roads are important for them. We thank God today that the roads are reconstructed to link all the communities in Bolo Town.
“Now, nobody will say they are left out of the 7-kilometre of concrete road in all the communities that make up Bolo and this is part of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.
“About the damaged bridge linking you to Gokana and Tai local government areas, I will ask the Special Adviser on Special Projects to go and scoop it.
“He should see whether the contractor that handled the Bolo internal road project can also do that. We have to encourage and empower our own local contractors because they have done a good job here.
“Bolo people have supported us. Continue to work together; it will bring you a lot of projects. Communities that support contractors to complete projects and not demand money from them will benefit more. We will continue to fulfil, by the special grace of God, all promises we have made to you,” he added.
Inaugurating the network of internal roads in Bolo Town, the former Governor of Gombe State, Dr Ibrahim Dankwanbo, noted that the road infrastructure put in place by the Rivers State governor would open up Bolo Town and its people to enjoy the benefits of development.
He considered himself privileged to be in Bolo Town to see how such hinterland has been touched by the administration of Wike, delivering democratic dividends to rural dwellers.
“Development comes in several ways. From what I have seen, coming to this part of the state was very easy. Seeing the internal roads that have been constructed, totally about 7km with drainages, is a rare achievement and very commendable.
“Roads open development. I want to, therefore, urge the people of this community to use this facility that has been provided to ensure that they grow the economy of this place. More youths should be employed and ensure that all the farmlands are cultivated, and the produce easily evacuated to the market,” he said.
In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, Hon. Dax George-Kelly, said the project was awarded and completed within the contract period of 12 months.
According to him, what was provided to the Bolo people was a rigid (reinforced concrete) 7kilometres long pavement road, and has 12-kilometre of drains with an average width of 6.5 metres.
“This road crisscrosses all nooks and crannies of Bolo Town. There is expansion, development, and new buildings coming up. The people are very happy for it,” he added.
Ijaw Youths Halt Planned Siege On NDDC Hqtrs
Ijaw youths under the aegis of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, yesterday, announced the suspension of the planned “mother of all protest” at the headquarters of NDDC in Port Harcourt to allow the sole administrator superintend over the conclusion of the forensic audit of the commission.
They, however, warned that the appointment of their kinsman, Engr Udengs Eradiri, a former president of the IYC as Special Adviser on Youth Matters to the Sole Administrator should not be taken as a means to silence their agitation for a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The National Spokesman of the IYC, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, who made this known, yesterday, in Yenagoa, said the decision to put on hold the protest was reached after wide consultation with critical stakeholders and leaders of thought in the Niger Delta as well as critical organs of the council.
He, however, warned that “plans to carry out their ‘mother of all protests’ is still on course, if the substantive board is not inaugurated by April.”
According to him, “having consulted with critical stakeholders and leaders of thoughts within the region, critical organs of council, we, therefore, resolved to put on hold the planned ‘mother of all protests’ at the Headquarters of NDDC in Port Harcourt, to allow the sole administrator superintend over the conclusion of the forensic audit as alluded by the Hon Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
“The agitation for the appointment of a substantive board for the commission has also led to the protest against the strange and unknown appointment of a sole administrator for the commission.
“Many have expressed confidence in the ability of the Ijaw youths under the IYC to ensure that the contentious issues, including the nine-point demands by the Niger Delta governors and other stakeholders in the region are acted upon.
“In spite of the pressure, and betrayal, the IYC forged ahead. I am happy to inform you, that despite the pressure and compromising stance of a few, the agitation resulted in breaking the silence of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on a new timeline for the appointment of a substantive board.
He said and we quote “a substantive board will be appointed in April, 2021 by which time the forensic auditors have submitted their report to the Federal Government.”
“What we have gathered from the new timeline is the fact that the Sole Administrator, Mr Effiong Akwa has four-month tenure to remain in office.
“Though we have observed that the past promises made by the Federal Government on the issues of NDDC, Amnesty Office, the East-West Road, and other issues concerning our development, have never been fulfilled.
“We would be waiting, monitoring and engaging the Federal Government and Minister Godswill Akpabio on these numerous contentious issues.”
On the appointment of Engr. Udengs Eradiri as SA Youth to the Sole Administrator, the IYC said though positive and for a purpose, “it should not be taken as a means to silence the Ijaw youths.
Imbibe PDP Accountability Style, Wike Tells Politicians
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says politicians can no longer be tolerated, if their strength is only to make promises without the capacity and will to fulfil, them.
Wike made the declaration at the inauguration of the Isiodu Road in Emohua Local Government Area, which was performed by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, yesterday.
The governor said there must be accountability among politicians and anybody who seeks elective public office should not only nurse such ambition without having requisite competence to deliver on projects and services that solve problems of the people.
“If you want to be a councillor, council chairman, a Senator, a governor or Mr. President, you know there are problems in Nigeria that you want to solve. You shouldn’t come after securing the position to say, I am sorry I couldn’t do that thing I promised because of the problems we are having.
“Your business is to solve problems. It is not to give excuses why that problem cannot be solved. Politics is no longer rhetoric’s. It is no longer making promises, and after voting, you abandon the people.
“Now, politicians should be held accountable for every promise they make. In that way, everybody will know that when your are bringing people for elective position, they must be people who will say something and fulfil it. This is not the period of excuses,” he said.
The governor said no local government in Rivers State has been deprived of developmental project.
According to him, projects are being delivered to them as fulfilment of election promises because the people need to feel the impact of the state government.
He said such commitment to the good of the people is what has marked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as different from the other party that has failed Nigerians and continues to ride on excuses of their inability to solve problems that they said they will solve.
Wike said political leaders in Emohua Local Government, who have supported his administration, all have evidence of their support because they attracted projects back home unlike those on the other divide.
“When I came to Emohua on Monday, I did say, that you have one of your sons who I thought was very close to government but yet could not bring one dividend of democracy to the community. But I have come to say, since you cannot bring, I will give. That is why we are now scooping the Mgbuitanwo Road to do it for them.
“If a man says he is close to government, his people expect him to bring something in return. Look at Chief Sergeant Awuse and others who believe in this government. Paul Wonodi says he believes in this government. They have brought projects back home from the government that they believe in.
“Let me make you another promise, we must link you to Ogbodo community in Ikwerre Local Government Area.
“I did say that our administration will impact every local government area in the state. There is no local government in this state that we will not go and commission one or two projects.
“For us, this is what our party stands for. Our party is the hope for Nigerians. If the other party has anything to offer let them come out and offer it,” he stated.
Inaugurating the road project, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, noted that the people of Emohua cannot relent in believing in Wike, who they know as a leader who delivers on his promises.
He said why the Federal Government finds excuses for their inability to execute projects that have been appropriated in the National Budget, Wike blazes a shining example of how to solve social, economic and infrastructural problems as he makes life better for Rivers people.
“Today, I have seen that you’re the real talk and do person. That you have been able to bring eminent Nigerians to be commissioning projects that you started and completed, since December, 2020, is something that is unprecedented in Nigeria.
“It is the fact that it is not just having the money but it is the will to be able to deploy it for the benefit of the people that you have put in position, to redirect and change their life.
“Let me also say that you are an ambassador, a role model and also a shining light of PDP in Nigeria.
“When they continue to look for excuses in the Federal Government, and we come here and see how you are doing your own thing without looking for excuses, we know that somebody like you cannot be left alone in Nigeria. We must all continue to support you,” he said.
