Real Madrid Football Academy Begins Screening, Today

The Rivers State Government-owned Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Har-court, will today begin a four-day process towards admitting the first set of students for the academy.

Intending students are expected to undergo aptitude tests before being subjected to physical football screening exercise at the Sharks Football Club Stadium.

So far, over 1,500 applications have been received from an initial 2,300 that applied from every state of the fede-ration in what promises to be a highly competitive admission process.

According to the Special Adviser to Rivers State Governor on Real Madrid Football Academy, Chris Green, arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth exercise under strict observance to COVID-19 protocols.

He disclosed that the exercise was being done in conjunction with the Rivers State Ministry of Education, pointing out that every intending stu-dent will be given a fair-ground to compete.

“It is understandable that we have such volume of applications given the world-class facility that we have at the Real Madrid Football Academy. I am excited at this wonderful opportunity to help a young generation of Nigerians achieve their dreams.

“We must immensely thank Governor Nyesom Wike for this great vision. This is a deliberate attempt to build future generations of Rivers youth in par-ticular and other Nigerians in the best of football tradition.

“Governor Wike is very enthusiastic about this project and he has given us the free hand to choose only the best in a free and fair contest. We will not let him down and we want to assure all intending stu-dents of a transparent process,” he stated.

The governor’s aide stre-ssed that there would be strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols; just as he added that medical personnel would be on the ground to enforce the guidelines.

Said he: “We shall pro-vide all the candidates with nose marks and hand sanitisers. They are expec-ted to come with their writing materials for the aptitude test and football shoes for the practical screening as all other playing gears have been provided by the Academy.

“We enjoin the candi-dates and their parents/guardians to be orderly and obey all instructions.”