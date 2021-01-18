Nation
FG To Inaugurate COVID-19 Rapid Response Register For Urban Poor
The Federal Government says it will inaugurate a COVID-19 Rapid Response Register (RRR), an emergency intervention database, for the urban poor made poorer by the pandemic. Communications Manager, National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), Mr Joe Abuku, has disclosed.
In an interview with The Tide source in Abuja, Abuku said the register would identify Nigerians who had sunk deeper into poverty as a result of the economic shocks caused by the pandemic.
“This register is being built by NASSCO as an expansion of the existing National Social Safety Nets Project (NASSP). It targets small businesses owners, street vendors, petty traders, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and service providers.
“Others are low wage employed individuals and families, including daily wage-based labourers, urban poor and destitute (persons with disabilities), and vulnerable families in slum areas, affected by the pandemic,” he further said.
According to him, the register, being put together by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, through NASSCO, and in partnership with the World Bank, will be inaugurated by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.
“The category of Nigerians who will be in this register is typically the urban/semi urban poor engaged in the informal sectors of the economy, who lost their source of livelihood due to the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and jobs.
“The Federal Government plans to extend cash transfers to households in this register for a period of 12 months,” he said.
On the economic impact of the pandemic, Abuku said around the world, it had disrupted livelihoods and hurt businesses with many small business owners, petty traders and daily wage workers unable to return to business or get back to work.
He said that in Nigeria social protection systems had come under intense pressure and prompted the government to invest more resources to assist those dealing with the economic shocks and threats posed by the pandemic.
He added that the register would identify the non-traditional urban poor who lost their livelihoods and consequently became poorer and more vulnerable from the harsh economic impact of COVID-19.
Abuku said that to identify Nigerians who had been made poorer in urban and semi-urban areas for registration, NASSCO would rely on geographical satellite remote sensing technology to locate urban poor wards and communities.
He added that targeting and enrolment of affected households would be done using cellphone Short Messaging Service (SMS) technology that allowed residents of targeted communities register to be assisted by following simple steps using USSD codes.
This technology approach, he said, was integrated with the National Living Standard Survey Assessments and would be complemented by existing databases of Non-Governmental Organisations, local self-help-support groups, and neighbourhood structures in the communities.
“Mobile phone numbers of those deemed eligible for assistance will be linked to digitised bank accounts to receive cash support, under an expanded cash transfer program of the Federal Government.
“These cash payments are designed to boost consumption for these households, build their resilience, and in some cases, inject fresh capital into small businesses,” he said.
NASSCO is a component of NASSP, established in 2016 by the Federal Government, through a World Bank assisted Project.
It coordinates and consolidates the building blocks of a safety net system at national and state levels that can deliver targeted support to poor households across Nigeria.
Nation
US To Lift Travel Ban On Nigeria, Others
The United States President-elect, Joe Biden has said his administration would roll back enforcement of a variety of executive orders ratified by his predecessor, Donald Trump, when he takes over the office on January 20.
Trump had in the early days of his administration barred immigrants from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen – most of which are majority Muslim.
Citing security concerns, Trump also included Nigeria, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sudan and Tanzania to the list early 2020.
However, a statement by the incoming White House Chief of Staff, Ron Klain, last Saturday, said that among dozens of regulations to be reversed by the President in his first day at the Oval Office, include the travel ban placed on Nigeria and other countries which are most Muslim countries.
“President-elect Biden will take action not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration but also to start moving our country forward,” the statement said.
Recall that the embattled outgoing President of the United States had disclosed that he will not be attending the inauguration of president-elect, Joe Biden.
Trump, who has also refused to concede the 2020 election, is currently facing impeachment following the invasion of the Capitol Hill by some of his supporters.
Also, this will be the first time an outgoing President will be absent during an inauguration ceremony of his successor.
Nation
CLO Congratulates Former Envoy, Obiozor
The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has congratulated Prof. George Obiozor on his election as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.
The Chairman of CLO in Anambra State, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, felicitated with Obiozor while speaking with newsmen in Enugu.
According to him, Obiozor emerged victorius at the group’s National Election held in Owerri at the weekend.
He said that Obiozor secured a total of 304 votes to beat Chief Sergius Okoro, who polled three votes and Dr Valentine Opa-raocha, who got 15 votes.
Ezekwueme said that he was delighted that the election was peaceful and hitch-free.
He noted that Obiozor won “clearly and squarely’’.
The CLO chairman, however, urged Obiozor to use his wealth of experience and connections to pacify aggrieved persons and sub-groups.
“Obiozor should carry everyone along.
“He should run an inclusive administration.
“The new president-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo should pacify all aggrieved candidates, persons and sub-groups under Ohanaeze, which is the apex Igbo socio-cultural group,’’ he advised.
Ezekwueme also urged Obiozor to emulate his predecessor, Chief John Nwodo, in doggedness in fighting and championing the cause of the Igbo nation and humanity in general.
“The flaming torch passed to Obiozor must not quench, rather it should burn and shine the more,’’ he added.
It would be recalled that Obiozor was Nigeria’s Ambassador to the U.S from 2004 to 2008.
He also served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Cyprus and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Israel.
He was also a Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Ugwuanyi Donates Cash, Rice To Wives Of Fallen Heroes
The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Friday donated the sum of N5 million and 150 bags of 50kg rice to wives of fallen heroes within 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.
Ugwuanyi also donated N5 million to the 82 Division Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) Chapter of Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre in Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu.
Governor Ugwuanyi made the donations in a brief and solemn event to mark this year’s Armed Force Remembrance Day celebration held at the Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu, under strict COVID-19 Protocol compliance.
He held solemn silence for the fallen heroes, adding that the day was not for long remarks or speech making.
The Enugu State Government, he said, wanted to support the Chairperson of 82 Division NAOWA and wife of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) with the sum of N5 million.
The governor also bought all the alcohol-based san-itisers, liquid detergent, liquid air fresheners as well as bed sheets, among other items made by the graduates of the NAOWA Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre.
Responding, Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, GOC of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, thanked the governor for his overwhelming philanthropic gesture to the Division.
Adegboye also appreciated the governor for leaving his entire busy schedule and creating time to be with the Division “at a special day like this’’.
He noted that the reason the Armed Force Remembrance Day, usually celebrated on January 15, was not held in its usual traditional way and its attendant funfair was quite known to everybody.
“We continue to pray for our nation, our colleagues in the front-lines, our Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of Army Staff as we all seek enduring security and peace throughout the nation.
“We will continue to pray for wives and families of our fallen heroes, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the peace and oneness of the nation.
“We are also grateful to Governor Ugwuanyi for his support to us and entire armed forces”.
According to him, they would continue to pray for the governor and his family for God’s grace and guidance on them.
Also in a remark, Mrs Rasheedat Adegboye, Chairperson, 82 Division NAOWA, thanked the governor, the GOC, senior staff and other officers of the Division that had supported NAOWA Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre.
She said, “For the graduates of the vocational and skills acquisition Centre, I will want you to apply all you have learnt to improve the socio-economic status and well-being of yourselves and families.
“For the new intakes to the centre, I want you to take your training seriously; learn and be master of your chosen skill in order to make a difference in the society, improve your earnings and support your families’’.
A total of 32 sewing machines and its accessories were given to the new graduates of the centre that learnt tailoring/fashion designing.
In the same vein, 170 bags of fish feeds and other accessories were given to the new graduates of the centre that learnt fish farming among other skills.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
Police Deploy 10,000 Personnel For Kano LG Polls
- Sports4 days ago
‘Rivers United’ll Return To Winning Ways’
- Politics4 days ago
Forum Wades Into Umahi, PDP Leaders’ Feud
- Politics4 days ago
Sanwo-Olu Mourns Former Lagos Administrator
- Women4 days ago
Womanhood In Ibani Nation
- Sports4 days ago
MFM’s Away Point Excites Coach
- Sports4 days ago
Abia Warriors Get Heat After Defeat – Defender
- Sports4 days ago
Fatigue Caused Our Defeat To Wikki Tourists – Eguma