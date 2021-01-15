World
‘UK Can Overcome Post-Brexit Fishing Woes’
Britain believes it can resolve the post-Brexit “teething issues” that prevented Scottish fishermen from exporting goods to the European Union because of customs delays, food minister George Eustice said yesterday.
Some EU importers have rejected truck loads of Scottish fish since Jan. 1 because new requirements for catch certificates, health checks and export declarations meant they had taken too long to arrive, angering fishermen who are facing financial ruin if they cannot trade.
Eustice told parliament his staff had held meetings with Dutch, French and Irish officials to try to “iron out some of these teething problems”.
“They are only teething problems,” he said. “When people get used to using the paperwork goods will flow.”
Eustice said with no grace period to introduce the rules, the industry was having to adapt to them in real time, dealing with such issues as what colour ink can be used to fill in forms.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government was looking at ways to compensate those affected by what he described as “temporary issues”, terminology that has incensed members of the Scottish National Party in parliament.
They have called for compensation for the fisheries industry in Scotland and say the disruption underlines that the British government has little consideration for their nation, with many believing it will fuel calls for Scottish independence.
The government says it has handed the Scottish government almost 200 million pounds to help minimise any disruption, which ministers say they had flagged for months before Britain completed its journey out of the EU at the end of last year.
But many logistics providers, now struggling to deliver goods in a timely manner, say the change to life outside the single market and customs union is much more significant and that while delivery times can improve, it will now cost more and take longer to export.
To get fresh produce to EU markets, logistics providers now have to summarise the load, giving commodity codes, product types, gross weight, the number of boxes and value, plus other details. Errors can mean longer delays, hitting French importers that have also been hit by the red tape.
World
‘UK Can Overcome Post-Brexit Fishing Woes’
Britain believes it can resolve the post-Brexit “teething issues” that prevented Scottish fishermen from exporting goods to the European Union because of customs delays, food minister George Eustice said yesterday.
Some EU importers have rejected truck loads of Scottish fish since Jan. 1 because new requirements for catch certificates, health checks and export declarations meant they had taken too long to arrive, angering fishermen who are facing financial ruin if they cannot trade.
Eustice told parliament his staff had held meetings with Dutch, French and Irish officials to try to “iron out some of these teething problems”.
“They are only teething problems,” he said. “When people get used to using the paperwork goods will flow.”
Eustice said with no grace period to introduce the rules, the industry was having to adapt to them in real time, dealing with such issues as what colour ink can be used to fill in forms.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government was looking at ways to compensate those affected by what he described as “temporary issues”, terminology that has incensed members of the Scottish National Party in parliament.
They have called for compensation for the fisheries industry in Scotland and say the disruption underlines that the British government has little consideration for their nation, with many believing it will fuel calls for Scottish independence.
The government says it has handed the Scottish government almost 200 million pounds to help minimise any disruption, which ministers say they had flagged for months before Britain completed its journey out of the EU at the end of last year.
But many logistics providers, now struggling to deliver goods in a timely manner, say the change to life outside the single market and customs union is much more significant and that while delivery times can improve, it will now cost more and take longer to export.
To get fresh produce to EU markets, logistics providers now have to summarise the load, giving commodity codes, product types, gross weight, the number of boxes and value, plus other details. Errors can mean longer delays, hitting French importers that have also been hit by the red tape.
World
Senate Impeachment Trial Of Trump May Bog Down Biden’s First Days
The second impeachment of President Donald Trump by the United States House of Representatives, for inciting penultimate Wednesday’s deadly rampage at the Capitol, could set off a bitter Senate fight that entangles the early days of President-elect Joe Biden’s term.
Trump, whose turbulent four-year term in office is due to end next Wednesday, became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice when the Democratic-led House voted 232-197 on Wednesday to charge him with inciting an insurrection. Ten of Trump’s fellow Republicans joined Democrats in approving the single article of impeachment.
The swift impeachment appears unlikely to lead to Trump’s ouster before Biden takes office on January 20. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected Democratic calls for a quick trial in the Republican-led chamber, saying, there was no way to finish it before Trump leaves office.
Biden, a Democrat, has urged Senate leaders to avoid a bitter trial during his first days in the White House so that they can focus on the economy, getting the Coronavirus vaccine distribution programme on track and confirming crucial Cabinet nominees.
“I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation,” Biden said in a statement on Wednesday night.
Biden’s inauguration has been scaled back due to security concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic. The West Front of the Capitol building, where the swearing-in occurs, is now fortified by fencing, barriers and thousands of National Guard troops.
Delta Air Lines said yesterday it has put 880 people on its no-fly list for not complying with mask requirements and banned others for unruly behavior or harassing other passengers related to the U.S. election results.
The House passed the article of impeachment – equivalent to an indictment in a criminal trial – accusing the Republican president of “incitement of insurrection,” focused on an incendiary speech he delivered to thousands of supporters shortly before the riot. In the speech, Trump repeated false claims that the election was fraudulent and exhorted supporters to march on the Capitol.
The mob disrupted Congress’s certification of Biden’s victory over Trump in the November 3 election, sent lawmakers into hiding and left five people dead, including a police officer.
Under the Constitution, impeachment in the House triggers a trial in the Senate. A two-thirds majority would be needed to convict and remove Trump, meaning at least 17 Republicans in the 100-member chamber would have to join the Democrats.
If Trump is already out of the White House, historical precedent suggests the Senate could disqualify him from holding office in the future with only a simple majority vote.
McConnell has said no trial could begin until the Senate was scheduled to be back in regular session on Tuesday.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, set to become majority leader this month, said that no matter the timing, “there will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate; there will be a vote on convicting the president for high crimes and misdemeanors; and if the president is convicted, there will be a vote on barring him from running again.”
House leaders did not say when they would formally send the charge to the Senate for consideration.
Asked if it would be a good idea to hold a trial on Biden’s first day in office, U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean, one of the House members selected to prosecute the trial, said: “I don’t want to preview it, but certainly not.”
The emotional impeachment debate took place in the same House chamber where lawmakers were forced to duck under chairs and don gas masks as rioters clashed with police outside the doors on Jan. 6.
“The president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country,” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on the House floor before the vote. “He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”
No U.S. president has ever been removed from office via impeachment. Three – Trump in 2019, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 – were impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 rather than face impeachment.
In a video statement released after Wednesday’s vote, Trump did not mention impeachment and took no responsibility for his remarks to supporters last week, but condemned violence.
“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence,” Trump said.
Some Republicans argued the impeachment drive was a rush to judgment that bypassed the customary deliberative process, and called on Democrats to abandon the effort for the sake of national unity and healing.
The Republicans who voted to impeach included Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican.
The House also impeached Trump in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from his request that Ukraine investigate Biden and his son Hunter ahead of the election. Democrats accused him of soliciting foreign interference to smear a domestic political rival. The Senate in February 2020 voted to keep Trump in office.
World
With Bipartisan Vote, US Congress Impeaches Trump For Second Time
The US House of Representatives has impeached President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” at last week’s Capitol riot.
He is the first president in US history to be twice impeached – to be charged with crimes by Congress.
Trump, a Republican, will now face a trial in the Senate, where if convicted he could face being barred from ever holding office again.
The impeachment measure passed largely along party lines.
Trump is due to leave office on January 20, following his election defeat last November to Democrat Joe Biden.
After several hours of impassioned debate on Wednesday, the Democratic-controlled House voted.
Six Republicans said beforehand they would side with Democrats to impeach the president.
However, 10 Republicans eventually voted in support of the impeachment.
A total of 232 voted for the impeachment while 197 Republicans expressed their opposition in obvious demonstration of loyalty to Trump.
But it is unlikely Trump will have to leave the White House before his term in office ends in one week as the Senate was not expected to convene in time.
Last week, 139 Republicans voted against accepting the result of the 2020 election and Trump’s defeat.
Impeachment charges are political, not criminal. The president was accused by Congress of inciting the storming of the Capitol with his January 6, speech to a rally outside the White House.
Following Trump’s remarks, his supporters broke into the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to suspend certification of election results and take shelter.
The building was placed on lockdown and five people died.
The article of impeachment stated that Trump “repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the presidential election results were fraudulent and should not be accepted”.
It says he then repeated these claims and “willfully made statements to the crowd that encouraged and foreseeably resulted in lawless action at the Capitol”, leading to the violence and loss of life.
“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government, threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of government.”
The House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said on the House floor: “The president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country.
“He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”
Most Republicans did not seek to defend Trump’s rhetoric, instead arguing that the impeachment had bypassed the customary hearings and calling on Democrats to drop it for the sake of national unity.
“Impeaching the president in such a short time frame would be a mistake,” said Kevin McCarthy, the House’s top Republican.
“That doesn’t mean the president’s free from fault. The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.”
Trending
- Sports5 days ago
Eaglets On Brink Of Elimination From WAFU Tourney
- Education5 days ago
Universities’ Resumption: NUC Urges Consistency With BMAS
- Sports5 days ago
Fans Query CAF Over Enyimba, Rivers Draw
- Sports5 days ago
Akwa Utd Consigns Abia Warriors To Third Defeat
- Sports5 days ago
Rivers Angels Coach Tasks NWFL On Security
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Extols Tambuwal At 55
- Sports5 days ago
Tribalism, Favouritism, Bane Of Sports Dev In Nigeria – Monarch
- Editorial5 days ago
Enough Of Trump’s Macabre Dance