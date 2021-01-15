Toke Makinwa Joins Close Leg Association …As Don Zazzy Leads Stingy Men Group

The yeare 2020 proved to be a year like no other but somehow we made it through with considerable help from television.

From reality shows to comedy and drama, here are 10 Nigerian titles that emerged the most popular with Nigerians on Showmax in 2020.

A Thousand Ways To Break A Cheating Man

We’re kicking things off with the Bimbo Ademoye (‘Sugar Rush’, ‘Love is Yellow’) and Uzor Arukwe (‘Sugar Rush’, ‘Unbroken’) movie, ‘A Thousand Ways To Break A Cheating Man’.

A woman who has been hurt by love in the past takes her revenge on a player to teach him a lesson but the unexpected happens.

Big Brother Naija Lockdow Unarguably Nigeria’s biggest reality show, ‘Big Brother Naija’ has amassed millions of followers in Nigeria and beyond through the years. In 2020, the Lockdown- season broke the Showmax live-streaming record, becoming the most-watched live entertainment content ever on the streaming service.

Come February, BBNaija Lockdown winner Laycon is set to star in the first-ever Showmax Nigeria original, ‘I Am LAYCON’.

Dirty Laundry

A lady who gets dumped after catching her boyfriend cheating goes on the ultimate revenge spree.

The movie stars Nollywood veteran Zack Orji (‘3 Wise Men’, ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’), Kalu Ikeagwu (‘Living in Bondage’, ‘Unmarried’) and Shaffy Bello (‘The Men’s Club’, ‘Chief Daddy’).

Enakhe

Set in Benin City, ‘Enakhe’ tells the story of a rebellious daughter who, after the sudden death of her father, is forced by circumstances to grow and become the leader of her extended family and the family’s criminal empire.

The hit telenovela stars Alex Usifo (‘Battle of Musanga’, ‘A Soldier’s Story’), AMVCA winner Ivie Okujaye (‘Slow Country’, ‘Hote Majestic’),- Lancelot Oduwa Imaseun- (‘Games Men Play’, ‘Invasion 1897’) and Lota Chukwu-(‘Ajoche’).

Halita

The show tells the story of 19-year-old Halita, a village girl forced to move to the city and work as a maid in the powerful Zam-ani household. Her time with the Zamanis is highly eventful as she navigates her way between her fellow domestic staff and the Zamani family to earn her place in the residence.

The show finale aired in September 2020, with fans taking to social media to say their goodbyes. All episodes of ‘Halita’ are currently available for binging on Showmax.

Love Is Yellow

AMVCA 2020 Best Actor winner Timini Egbuson teams up with Bimbo Ademoye for this hit movie directed by Kayode Kasum.

Oladayo is a tech entrepreneur based in Lagos, who finds himself at the mercy of his sabotaging bosses while in pursuit of his dreams. The movie also stars Mofe Duncan

Mercy & Ike

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, and her beau, Ike Onyema, kept us entertained with their antics in the house so it’s only fitting that the feisty couple now have their very own reality show.

‘Mercy & Ike’ follows the lives of the reality TV couple as they deal with the pressures of life outside the BBNaija house. The show remains a hot favourite for fans and even birthed the now popular phrase ”relass and be taken kiaruf”.

My Flatmates

One of Nigeria’s longest-running comedy shows, ‘My Flatmates’ follows a group of friends who share an apartment as they navigate their way through their chaotic lives.

Produce by comedian Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth and Kayode Peters, ’My Flatmates’ continued to remain very popular amongst Nigerians in 2020.

Riona

‘Riona’ tells the story of a village under siege and a king who does everything he can to stop a dark prophecy from coming to pass.

The hit telenovela stars Big Brother Naija season 1 housemate Frank Kowea as King Ofotonku. Also starring are Michelle Dede from ‘Unbroken’, Elvina Ibru (‘Bling Lagosians’), Mimi Chaka (Tumini in ‘The Men’s Club’) and Big Brother Naija Season 4 housemate, Jeff Nweke.

The Johnsons One of Nigeria’s most loved family comedies, ‘The Johnsons’ remained a hit with fans in 2020.

The Johnsons follows the lives of an average Nigerian family and the challenges they face.The star-studded cast includes Osita Iheme, Ada Ameh, Charles Inojie and Olumide Oworu.