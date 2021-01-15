Opinion
Securing Our Artefacts
Culture consists of the beliefs, way of life, art and customs that are shared and accepted by people in a particular society; the attitudes and beliefs about things that are shared by a particular group of people.
In another definition, Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English, the living dictionary, defines culture as activities that are related to art, music, literature and a society that existed at a particular time in history. Culture is as old as history. History cannot be complete without the culture of a people.
The African continent was known to be the home of culture. So many ancient art works in Africa had illicitly been taken away to other continents of the world. Illicit trafficking of cultural materials from Africa is because of non-documentation of art works produced by Africans. So many artifacts were illegally taken away by the colonial masters who colonised the African continent. Some artifacts of cultural value were forcefully transported out of Africa without the consent of the sculptors, artists or even the native communities.
Museum setting and management is a major problem in preserving the ancient art works produced some centuries ago. According to Binkat Manji Jennifer, a well-documented collection can never be achieved without important activities such as numberings. Since the aim of any museum documentation system is to attain a standardised format that would assist in safe-guarding and tracing collections then the aspect of numbering is inevitable.
The National Commission for Museums and Monuments should step up to its functions in protecting and preserving cultural materials or artifacts by Nigerian artists. There were so many art works in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country without documentation and this has caused extinction of cultural materials in some well-known cultures in the country.
Cultural materials, in some cases, are not preserved by the people who use them. Today, the orientation and preservation of cultural materials are given prompt attention. And that is why many Nigerian artists are not celebrated in the country.
It is important for museums to know where the objects are at every given point in time as well as who has them. Cultural materials are trafficked to every part of the world without control. It is sad. There is no proper control or preservation of cultural materials in Nigeria.
The illicit trafficking of artifacts from Africa to the Western world has been on the increase, especially in this 21st Century. One of the reasons for trafficking of cultural materials to other parts of the world without traces is because the materials have no historical ownership.
For instance, the Last Supper Painting of Jesus Christ and his disciples is credited to a world class painter, Leonard Da Vinci, because of documentation carried out at that time. It is obvious that most of the sculptural pieces and paintings in Africa were not assigned or credited to certain artists.
The works of the Nok Culture, Ife Art, Benin Art and Igbo Ukwu did not have specific artists attached to them. Rather, they are seen as general art works of particular groups. But in Europe, most of the artifacts can be traced to the artists who did them. This is the problem of historical non-documentation in African society.
Examples of bad conditions on objects indeed, missing art objects appear incomplete due to areas that have been broken off, probably in the course of excavation of pottery items or broken while in transit. Some parts of objects that have broken off must not be thrown away in the course of exhibition; these parts can equally be displayed. Every part of an art work is important to the artist.
In 2019, the Last Supper Painting of Da Vinci was auctioned in Europe for millions of dollars.
The federal, state and the local governments in Nigeria should protect and promote artworks made in the country. A situation where cultural materials are illegally taken away at the mercy of the artists should be discouraged.
Most countries in the world preserve their ancient relics in their national museums. Museums in France can boast of artifacts that have existed for more than one thousand years. Nigerian artists should be empowered by government to give them a sense of belonging.
Indeed, there is no ethnic group without cultural materials. But today, some ethic groups cannot identify or see their cultural materials in real life. Some had been taken to foreign lands where their origin cannot be traced. Say no to illicit trafficking of cultural artifacts.
Ogwuonuonu wrote from Port Harcourt.
Opinion
I Am Fasting, Please
In the gospel according to Mark chapter nine, verses fourteen to twenty nine, we read the story of a boy who was possessed with an evil spirit. Jesus’s disciples could not cast out the spirit but Jesus did it. Later, the disciples asked him why they couldn’t drive the spirit out and he told them that only prayer and fasting could drive such spirit out.
In our world today, Nigeria in particular, we are faced with a barrage of problems that might be tormenting us the way the evil spirit did to the boy if not more. Hunger, poverty, loss of jobs, unemployment, bad and insensitive government, COVID-19 and its associated challenges and a whole lot of other issues have continued to make life hellish for many and some religious leaders thought it wise for them and their members to always take these torments to God in a special way of fasting and prayer at the beginning of every year. Some churches go as far as forty days while others shorten it. For many Christians, this is an opportunity to present their fears and aspirations to God and ask for his blessings in the New Year.
However, Jesus again in the Gospel according to Mathew chapter 16 verses 16 to 18, taught his followers how to fast. He said: “And when you fast, do not put on a sad face as the hypocrites do. They neglect their appearance so that everyone will see that they are fasting. I assure you, they have already been paid in full. When you go without food, wash your face and comb your hair, so that others cannot know that you are fasting, only your father, who is unseen, will know. And your father, who sees what you do in private, will reward you.”
The question then is, how do we go about our fasting and prayer? Do we do it as a spiritual exercise or just to gain recognition? Don’t get me wrong. I am not in any way trying to be judgmental but sometimes you see some peoples’ attitude towards fasting and prayer and you begin to wonder if they read the above Jesus’s directives. I was at a petrol station last week to buy fuel. The man before me had made his purchase and was waiting for the pump attendant to give him his balance of payment. She was moving sluggishly from one pump attendant to another asking for a particular naira denomination to make up the man’s money. Seeing how lazy she was going about it, her supervisor shouted at her to hasten up that many customers were waiting. Already, the man and some other customers were becoming impatient. To the amazement of everyone, she retorted: “abeg no worry me. You no no say l dey do forty days fasting and that l dey weak?’’. Gosh!
The other day, a story was told about a woman working in a government office who would not attend to visitors because she was weak as a result of fasting and the previous day’s night vigil. What of a politician who would suspend the campaign of animosity and hatred between him and his opponent during the period of fasting, only to continue from where he paused it the moment the fasting period ends. Similar unpleasant stories abound everywhere.
No doubt, fasting is the most powerful spiritual discipline of Christians as through fasting and prayer, the Holy Spirit can transform your life; we have deeper intimacy with God; gain wisdom and understanding; get repentance and salvation, personal victories in life and many more. But should we carry out the exercise as if we are compelled to do it, quarrelling, neglecting our duties or even announcing to the whole world that we are fasting?
If for medical or whatever other reason we are unable to abstain from food we shouldn’t fast. We may rather choose to deny ourselves something else of value to us like keeping away from television or the social media. I remember a priest telling the women in my church to fast from nagging and talking too much. We know ourselves and know what we hold so dear which we can refrain from for spiritual purposes and other good intentions instead of fasting under duress.
According to She Reads Truth Bible, Fasting isn’t about inflicting pain upon our bodies and it’s not about removing sin from our lives – the latter would be repentance and should not be limited to a season. Biblical fasting is withholding of those good things that have taken a too important role in our lives. Fasting is about dependence.
Similarly, Prophet Isaiah gives an insight into what true fasting should be like. In his words: “The kind of fasting I (God) want is this: remove the chains of oppression and the yoke of injustice, and let the oppressed go free. Share your food with the hungry and open your homes to the homeless poor. Give clothes to those who have nothing to wear, and do not refuse to help your own relatives.” (Isaiah 58: 6)
Indeed our prayers and fasting are of less avail unless they are aided by almsgiving, done in accordance with Jesus’s directives. In Matthew 6:2-4 Jesus says: “So when you give something to a needy person, do it in such a way that even your closest friend will not know about it. Then it will be a private matter. And your father, who sees what you do in private, will reward you.”
It is therefore high time Christians, both clergy and lay, truly imbibed the teachings of their master Jesus and avoided the sins of the Pharisees: fasting, praying and doing charity just to gain recognition for ourselves. That paints Christianity in a bad light. Our hope and belief as Christians is that after our lives here on earth, we shall have the privilege of meeting God in heaven who will reward us for the good deeds we did. If we carry out our activities in such a way that we enjoy the rewards here on earth, what becomes of us when we pass on?
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Check Activities At Eleme Junction
Eleme junction connects the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, East-West (from Eleme), Oyigbo and Igbo-Etche roads.
It houses many motor parks through which people travel to and from the state – through Igbo-Etche to Abia, through Eleme to Bori, then to some riverine communities like Andoni, Opobo, among others. Cross River and Akwa Ibom states also use the motor parks as well as people travelling to other parts of Nigeria.
The popular Wednesday Oil Mill market, the Fruit and Vegetables market, the newly built Air Force market by Igbo-Etche junction, Wazobia market and the Phone market opposite Oil Mill market are all sited there.
Banks, petrol stations and other genuine businesses go on at Eleme junction.
Vehicular and pedestrian movements are very high.
Despite the lockdown of Oil Mill market by the Rivers State Government due to COVID-19 pandemic, the area has remained busy.
Since the flyover bridge was built, the usual vehicular traffic had disappeared making motorists comfortable while driving from one destination to another. But below the bridges have become a home for many hoodlums. Unknown persons have continued to make the place uncomfortable for others.
On daily basis, different groups of young men emerge from unknown routes harassing innocent passersby, defrauding them of their personal belongings. They snatch ladies’ bags, hand phones, including men. They go as far as snatching from moving vehicles in traffic.
Most early mornings, they search and collect huge sums of money from market women as they are going to purchase what they will sell.
At the end of the day, they go back home empty handed.
These same people are engaged in Agberoo jobs which they do on behalf of their principals. Both registered and unregistered touting take place there. Sometimes they also harass private vehicle owners who may wish to render assistance to pedestrians.
These group of people are not of the same tribe. They are made up of different tribes, speaking different languages. Always smoking and looking rough in their dressing.
They may also be the same people terrorising commuters at the bad spot on Igbo-Etche road. Hardly any day passes without a record of burgling of passengers’ belongings or kidnappings.
The worrisome thing is that these group of people lose control at any little provocation. During the #ENDSARS protest last year, it was these unknown persons who hijacked the protest.
On that Tuesday night, 20th of October, 2020, when the Lekki Toll Gate massacre occurred, they were busy setting used vehicle tyres ablaze. Eleme junction was full of smoke fire late that night so much that people found it difficult to get to their destinations.
Even postings on social media that night showed how the fire was as high as the flyover bridge. The next morning was a Wednesday when the problem became more pronounced. What was seen as a peaceful protest turned to something else. Between 9 and 10am that Wednesday morning, they had blocked the top of the flyover leading to Aba road and there was no movement from Oyigbo either. The down part of the bridge was also on fire with thick smoke preventing movement from Eleme to East-West road. The other part of Igbo-Etche road was not left out.
Within an hour, a clash occurred between them and Hausa boys who deal on fruits at Eleme junction. They dealt with Hausa boys and spoilt all their fruits. Different groups carrying various clubs against each other injuring themselves.
As an eyewitness, I ran for my dear life holding my slippers in my hands. Other women were running helter skelter until we escaped through “Nkoro way”. Even policemen on duty around Eleme junction all took off. Those that were still around there undressed immediately.
This and other disturbances led to the lockdown of that area by the Rivers State Government subsequently. In fact, I commend the government for that bold initiative concerning Eleme junction otherwise nobody knew what would have happened.
Within few days, most shops in the area were looted during the lockdown as the owners obeyed the lockdown order by government. The Rumuokwurusi phone market, opposite Oil Mill market was set ablaze and the merchants counted their losses. Till today, I’m not sure it can be traceable to anyone.
Prior the Yuletide, police authorities had warned that use of fireworks wouldn’t be tolerated including burning of tyres. During the New Year eve, Eleme junction witnessed burning of vehicle tyres so much that all the adjoining roads now wear dark looks. Debris of burnt tyres litter everywhere. Passersby try to cover their noses to avoid inhaling the dark dust while vehicles move on them. As if they are above the law in that area.
The question I am asking is, who are these unknown persons? What tribe are they? Who do the Agberoos remit their collections to? Because they collect N50 or N100 from commercial vehicles at every loading point. Once they refuse to give to them, they use harmful objects on their vehicles. Do these money get to government? If not their activities must be checked.
Although this may not concern Eleme junction alone, other places are also involved. I know that members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) usually put on reflective jackets of white and green colours. But these ones do not. So who do they work for?
I’m not unaware that police men and women are posted at strategic points on official duty at Eleme junction. I think the security agencies should extend their patrol to the bridges which serve as hiding places for some of them when they carry out one or two nefarious acts.
The police should not feel that it is not their duty to chase hoodlums whose identities are unknown. Then if a mini police post can be built there, better.
Government should as a matter of fact check through appropriate ministries and Obio/Akpor Local Government Council to ascertain the identity of those hoodlums whose operation is posing challenge to passersby and those who carry out their daily businesses genuinely.
Eleme junction also belongs to a host community. The landlords through the community development committee (CDC) should carry out a thorough investigation about the area. This will help curtail their nefarious activities.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
