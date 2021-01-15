Niger Delta
NDDC Set To Commission Hqtrs, Unveils Committees
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has inaugurated three committees to facilitate organisational reforms and drive the commissioning of completed projects across the Niger Delta region.
This was contained in a statement on Wednesday signed by the new Director, Corporate Affairs, Dr. Ibitoye Abosede.
Speaking during the inauguration of the committees at the new headquarters of the Commission, the Interim Administrator, Mr Efiong Akwa, said that henceforth the Commission would emphasise the completion and commissioning of big ticket regional projects.
The NDDC Chief Executive Officer, who is the Chairman of the Headquarters Project Commissioning Committee, observed that the 13-floor new permanent headquarters at the Eastern By-Pass, Port Harcourt was completed with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
The Interim Administrator also inaugurated the NDDC Reforms Committee with the Director of Information Technology, Mr Anslem Agommuoh as chairman, and Project Commissioning Committee led by the Director of Project Management Department, Engr. Julius Tonye George.
Akwa said that President Buhari would be invited to visit the Niger Delta region and use the opportunity to commission the new headquarters building at a date that would be convenient for him.
According to the Sole Administrator, “It is a thing of joy that the headquarters which has been outstanding for over 20 years has now been completed. Now, we have a befitting headquarters building for the NDDC that is due for commissioning. We are looking at the end of January and the second week of February for the historic commissioning.”
Akwa, who said that “seeing is believing”, also noted that “the people of the Niger Delta have always wanted to see the extent of services rendered by the NDDC as an interventionist agency. People are tired of listening to stories because they want to see physical projects on the ground. Over time, the NDDC has completed many projects that are due for commissioning.”
“We cannot continue to deny members of the various communities the benefit of projects sited in their areas. Many projects have been completed but were not handed over to communities or end users. These include roads, bridges, schools, hostels and health centres”.
The NDDC boss said that the Commission was making history by inaugurating a committee charged with identifying all completed projects and getting them ready for commissioning and handed over to the beneficiaries.
He noted: “It is important that we invite all key stakeholders to witness the commissioning ceremonies. This is what Niger Deltans and indeed Nigerians want to see. We are departing from the era when projects are executed and left to rot. Gone are the days when we just inaugurate projects and leave them without anybody taking ownership.
“When projects are commissioned and taken over by benefitting communities, they usually have cause to express gratitude to the Federal Government and the Commission because they are genuinely happy. Such gestures of appreciation will encourage Mr President to do more for the people of the region.”
Speaking on the NDDC Reforms Committee, Akwa said that there was need for the Commission to look inwards and carry out reforms that would distinguish it as an institution that would deliver five-star services to the people of the Niger Delta region.
Niger Delta
Diri Seeks Better Welfare For Armed Forces
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called for better funding and equipping of the Nigerian Armed Forces.
The governor said this would serve as motivation for the military in the bid to end insurgency and insecurity in the country.
Senator Diri stated this during the interdenominational service to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa.
His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, in a press release, quoted the governor as saying that January 15 was set aside in Nigeria to remember fallen heroes of the First and Second World War as well as the Nigeria Civil War.
He noted that the society needed to also do enough in respecting the lives of every security personnel just as they honour the memories of fallen soldiers.
“The federal government is spending so much but we believe that they can still spend more in terms of equipment and better welfare for the personnel.
“I also want the federal government to look into the issue of insecurity in this country and accord it the necessary importance that it deserves.
“For me, it is a day to call upon the federal and state governments to look again at what we do and ensure that as leaders our watchword should be that of justice and equity.Much of the insurrection, the violence and the conflicts in Nigeria today are avoidable if only we respect justice and equity”. Governor Diri said.
He saluted ex-servicemen that had gone through horrible experiences and thanked God for keeping them alive to witness another Armed Forces Remembrance Day.
The governor said their sacrifice and service to the nation, which include paying the supreme price, would not be in vain as his government would always recognise and celebrate them.
In his sermon, Chaplain of the King of Glory Chapel, Pastor David Yala, admonished personnel of the Armed Forces to realise that their mission is not for self-recognition but that of service to become sacrificial citizens of the nation.
Citing the example of the late Major Isaac Adaka-Boro’s struggle for the people of the Niger Delta, the cleric called on armed security personnel to be passionate about their service to protect lives and property in order for their names to be written in the sands of time.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Clark Cautions Akpabio on Alleged Interference In NDDC
The Chairman of Pan- Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and National Leader of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality,Chief Edwin Clark has frowned at what he described as daily interference by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio in the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Clark who was a one-time Minister of Information said Akpabio’s hold on the NDDC was affecting the smooth operations of the commission
The elder statesman wondered why the Minister was constantly meddling in the affairs of the commission when there is no provision in the NDDC budget for the completion of the East-West Road.
Clark who stated this when he received the Interim Sole Administrator of the NDDC,Effiong Akwa, expressed disappointment over the non- completion of the East-West Road started by the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration in 2006.
As a matter of necessity and urgency, the elder statesman urged the Federal Government to remove the funding of the East-West Road from the Niger Delta Ministry to the Ministry of Works to accelerate the process of completion of the road.
Earlier, the NDDC Sole Administrator, Effiong Akwa had informed Clark that the East-West Road would be completed within six months while the 750-bed hostels abandoned in Ondo, Delta and Rivers State would be completed in the next three months.
The National Assembly has approved the budget of N453. 2 billion for the NDDC for the 2021 fiscal year. However, stakeholders in the region are worried that the budget may not truely reflect interventions on ground as the commission has now been described as a corruption hub.
Niger Delta
C’River Workers Protest Plan To Introduce New Dress Code
Civil Servants in Cross River State have urged the state government to channel its energies toward addressing challenges in the system rather than introduce new dress code for them.
The workers were reacting to the statement made by the state Head of Service (HoS), Mrs Geralldine Akpet, that the state would soon introduce new dress code for civil servants in the state.
In an interview with newsmen, a civil servant, Mr Mike Ogar, welcomed the move but added it was not workers’ need for now.
According to him, there are a lot of challenges in the system.
“There is no welfare package for workers for a long time now, there are issues of unpaid arrears and promotions without benefit.
“Our working environment is not conducive, just take a look at our offices and you will understand what I am saying.
“Those are the areas the state government should focus on for effective service delivery,’’ he said.
To Mr Emmanuel Etuk, dress code simply implies that someone needs to dress moderately.
“There is nothing wrong in asking people to dress well while coming to work because dressing properly, apart from making you look responsible, uplifts the image of the service,’’ he said.
Mrs Angela Bassey noted that dress code in the service had always been trouser and shirt with tie for the men depending on their departments.
According to her, the women are expected to be in a blouse and skirt or corporate gown.
She, however, added that she sees many civil servants coming to work dress in casual wears.
