Arts/Literary
Hope Rises For Nigeria’s Book Publishing Industry
As we step into the next decade, a reflection back shows that Nigeria has made tremendous progress in the literary field and can now be described as a new giant in the book publishing industry in global terms.
Nigerian literature which even before the film and music industry was not given the necessary cognisance but today avid readers can proudly thump their chests with reading glasses perched on their noses and sigh with relief that at last, our literature is now on the platform of the country’s contributions to the world of entertainment.
On daily basis, new authors are emerging, churning out novels that deal with romance, crime,espionage, horror, science fiction to adventure. Indeed, this genre of literature which people never thought possible is now in vogue.
This new phenomenon thankfully owes its origin to the new crop of writers who are not only young but also have cosmopolitan outlook with a better approach to broaching issues or ideas. These novelists such as Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani, Chibundu Onuzo, Ayobami Adebayo, Tom Adeyemi and Kehinde Ademoye may not be household names for now but their works are becoming quite popular in bookshops
These writers who horned their skills within a short span have made it known that they are here to shake and shape the narratives of good story telling from the modernist point of view with no restriants.
As it stands now, Nigeria is gradually becoming the next destination in the book publishing industry as it publishes more works than the whole of Africa combined.
Although 2020 was a promising year,the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down much of the activities associated with the book industry as it did to the larger economy. However, despite that from available information, much more works are expected as some novelists are putting the experiences people went through in their new books in 2021.
Despitethe problems, biographies made some mark in the reading space as a veteran journalist, Bonaventure Melah contributed his own quota of controversy by penning a biography of former President Goodluck Jonathan”, titled’Dear President Goodluck Jonathan which received accoladesand criticisms which in some intellectual circles, was described as healthy as it enriches the political climate in the country especially on the use of democratic power and the effects it has on the polity.
As the battle to put Nigeria on the global map of literature continues, the major challenge apart from the poor reading culture, is the belief in some parts of the country that writers are a threat to the status quo. Nothern Nigeria, specifically Kano State which has the highest number of female authors in the country, over 300 of them over the years have been having a running battle with the state censors board on what to publish.
What is really amazing is that this class of writers are not even given the necessary support by theFederal Government but are rather being subjected to pressure on what to write. Some of them have even been threatened and verbally abused. What the censors board is forgetting is that we live in an information age where the internet has made things less stressful. So, the archaic notion that a censor board some where will determine the fate of a writer is justpure hallucinations that should be put to rest
The body of Nigerian literature is vast and the authors are from different social backgrounds ranging from the military, academia, housewives to theunemployed whosetotal experiences have helped shape the last decade. And for the books I find emotionally attached to are the Civil War series and my top five are The Nigeria Revolution and The BiafranWar-Alexander Madiebo
MyCommand- Olusegun Obasanjo
Sunset At Dawn- Chukwuemeka Ike
Never Again- Flora Nwapa and Sunset In Biafra- Elechi Amadi.
For the year 2021, writers to watch out are Chibundu Onuzo,Oyinkan Braithwaite, Nnedi Okoroaforand Yewande Omotosho.
By: Tonye Ikiroma-Owiye
Arts/Literary
A Reward For Kindness
If you think it is just a waste of time and energy being kind, then, you may need to consult Master Ugochukwu Victor Ani, to put you through, on how a mere touch of kindness did not only popularise him to the outside world via the social media, but also set his feet walking the aisle of greatness.
For Ugochukwu Victor Ani, a year one Political Science undergraduate of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State, the last in a family of five of Mr and Mrs Ani Friday, virtue does not only exist in words, it is what defines the worth and intergrity of a person, age notwithstanding.
For followers and watchers of events and happenings in and around town, it is no longer news that the management and the governing council of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education have named Victor Ugochukwu as the “Student of the Year 2020”. For this reason, his photograph will be displayed on the university’s Electronic Billboard of Excellence for six months.
The award attracted the following from the university: A certificate of honour, four years comprehensive scholarship, covering school fees and little for his upkeep while in school. Cheque from the university to refund him his year one fees already paid. All these were just courtesy of a rare show of virtue and selflessness by Ani Victor Ugochukwu
But what exactly did Ugochukwu do that earned him these honours Ugochukwu did not have a phone himself, but he picked a sophisticated phone on campus at the Ignatius Ajuru University in Port-Harcourt, and returned the phone to the owner.
According Ugochukwu, Dr.(Miss) Pat. Spencer, a Lecturer, had misplaced her phone after a Senate meeting in the University. As usual with any one in her state at the time, she started calling the phone. Surprisingly, Ugochukwu, picked the call and they both agreed on where to pick the phone.
Alas! This young boy delivered the phone to the owner, showing her where he picked the phone. Ugochukwu had heard the phone ring, where there was nobody and picked the call.
The overwhelmed lecturer, who could not with- hold her joy over this rare conduct of a rare gem, published him in the street of Ashkelon thereby exposing his acts to persons of honour and integrity.
Kiddies and Socials learnt that the phone owner, another rare gem of sort, drew the attention of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele to the incident.
Today, Ugochukwu, who hitherto did not have a handset, now owns one, courtesy of a very Senior lady in the society, who does not want her name announced. Meanwhile, there are indications that more gifts, rewards are coming to Ugochukwu.
Ugochukwu Victor Ani encourages young ones who feel that they must be smart enough to explore and exploit every opportunities to their immediate advantage, to always think of doing good with or without immediate reward because doing the right thing pays a lot.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Arts/Literary
Major Challenges Nigerian Children Faced In 2020
One of the major challenges that affected children in 2020 was the outbreak of Corona virus. The COVID-19 pandemics, is a new virus, which had caused huge havoc across the globe.
While the coronavirus forced schools globally to switch to online learning, in developing countries like Nigeria, millions of children without remote access were left behind.
On 19 March,2020,the Federal Ministry of Education approved school closures in response to the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic revolutionised digital and online education globally but children in Nigerian government schools, rural and underserved communities were left behind as they are not equipped to adapt or transit to the new methods of learning.
The pandemic has unmasked substantial inequities in the education sector. One major issue that may stem from this inequality is that these children who cannot keep up with their peers because of inaccessibility to digital tools may never catch up and will continue to feel the effect of the gap long after the pandemic is over.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to cause disruption across the globe, children and young people were joined by stars and leaders to recreate a better post-pandemic world on World’s Children’s Day, 20 November 2020 organized by UNICEF.
UNICEF stated that people all over the world should volunteer with them to help them reach the children and young people in greatest need. They enjoined people to help change the world for children.
They encouraged children and young people to speak out by voicing their problems to make a difference and take a stand.
Here in Rivers State, as a follow up, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike directed that state-owned broadcast stations through the Rivers State Ministry of Education commence online learning of different subjects by pupils and students throughout the lockdown, also state-owned higher institutions to commence the use of virtual classrooms.
It was a step in the right direction, but there were challenges experienced by the children and young people.
One, some parts of the state and many communities lacked regular electricity supply that meant that children could not follow the curriculum during the coronavirus crisis .
For the higher institutions, many suffered modem malfunctions, partial network receptions and laptop crash which led to poor learning quality.
Another challenge that affected children in 2020, is the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria. According to reports, one in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria. About 10.5 to 13.2 million of the country’s children aged 5-14 years are not in school. This is the highest in the world. Most of these children are out of school while some have never been to school.
Nigerian children are also vulnerable to a wide range of abuses and harmful traditional practices. Till date, only 23 of 36 states have adopted the National legal framework for child protection, A Child Rights Act 2003.
A recent survey showed that 6 out of 10 children reported have suffered one or more forms of violence before reaching 18 years of age with 70 percent of those experiencing multiple accidents of violence. The country has the highest number of child brides in Africa.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
