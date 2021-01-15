Niger Delta
Clark Cautions Akpabio on Alleged Interference In NDDC
The Chairman of Pan- Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and National Leader of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality,Chief Edwin Clark has frowned at what he described as daily interference by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio in the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Clark who was a one-time Minister of Information said Akpabio’s hold on the NDDC was affecting the smooth operations of the commission
The elder statesman wondered why the Minister was constantly meddling in the affairs of the commission when there is no provision in the NDDC budget for the completion of the East-West Road.
Clark who stated this when he received the Interim Sole Administrator of the NDDC,Effiong Akwa, expressed disappointment over the non- completion of the East-West Road started by the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration in 2006.
As a matter of necessity and urgency, the elder statesman urged the Federal Government to remove the funding of the East-West Road from the Niger Delta Ministry to the Ministry of Works to accelerate the process of completion of the road.
Earlier, the NDDC Sole Administrator, Effiong Akwa had informed Clark that the East-West Road would be completed within six months while the 750-bed hostels abandoned in Ondo, Delta and Rivers State would be completed in the next three months.
The National Assembly has approved the budget of N453. 2 billion for the NDDC for the 2021 fiscal year. However, stakeholders in the region are worried that the budget may not truely reflect interventions on ground as the commission has now been described as a corruption hub.
Niger Delta
Diri Seeks Better Welfare For Armed Forces
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called for better funding and equipping of the Nigerian Armed Forces.
The governor said this would serve as motivation for the military in the bid to end insurgency and insecurity in the country.
Senator Diri stated this during the interdenominational service to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa.
His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, in a press release, quoted the governor as saying that January 15 was set aside in Nigeria to remember fallen heroes of the First and Second World War as well as the Nigeria Civil War.
He noted that the society needed to also do enough in respecting the lives of every security personnel just as they honour the memories of fallen soldiers.
“The federal government is spending so much but we believe that they can still spend more in terms of equipment and better welfare for the personnel.
“I also want the federal government to look into the issue of insecurity in this country and accord it the necessary importance that it deserves.
“For me, it is a day to call upon the federal and state governments to look again at what we do and ensure that as leaders our watchword should be that of justice and equity.Much of the insurrection, the violence and the conflicts in Nigeria today are avoidable if only we respect justice and equity”. Governor Diri said.
He saluted ex-servicemen that had gone through horrible experiences and thanked God for keeping them alive to witness another Armed Forces Remembrance Day.
The governor said their sacrifice and service to the nation, which include paying the supreme price, would not be in vain as his government would always recognise and celebrate them.
In his sermon, Chaplain of the King of Glory Chapel, Pastor David Yala, admonished personnel of the Armed Forces to realise that their mission is not for self-recognition but that of service to become sacrificial citizens of the nation.
Citing the example of the late Major Isaac Adaka-Boro’s struggle for the people of the Niger Delta, the cleric called on armed security personnel to be passionate about their service to protect lives and property in order for their names to be written in the sands of time.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Clark Cautions Akpabio on Alleged Interference In NDDC
The Chairman of Pan- Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and National Leader of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality,Chief Edwin Clark has frowned at what he described as daily interference by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio in the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Clark who was a one-time Minister of Information said Akpabio’s hold on the NDDC was affecting the smooth operations of the commission
The elder statesman wondered why the Minister was constantly meddling in the affairs of the commission when there is no provision in the NDDC budget for the completion of the East-West Road.
Clark who stated this when he received the Interim Sole Administrator of the NDDC,Effiong Akwa, expressed disappointment over the non- completion of the East-West Road started by the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration in 2006.
As a matter of necessity and urgency, the elder statesman urged the Federal Government to remove the funding of the East-West Road from the Niger Delta Ministry to the Ministry of Works to accelerate the process of completion of the road.
Earlier, the NDDC Sole Administrator, Effiong Akwa had informed Clark that the East-West Road would be completed within six months while the 750-bed hostels abandoned in Ondo, Delta and Rivers State would be completed in the next three months.
The National Assembly has approved the budget of N453. 2 billion for the NDDC for the 2021 fiscal year. However, stakeholders in the region are worried that the budget may not truely reflect interventions on ground as the commission has now been described as a corruption hub.
Niger Delta
C’River Workers Protest Plan To Introduce New Dress Code
Civil Servants in Cross River State have urged the state government to channel its energies toward addressing challenges in the system rather than introduce new dress code for them.
The workers were reacting to the statement made by the state Head of Service (HoS), Mrs Geralldine Akpet, that the state would soon introduce new dress code for civil servants in the state.
In an interview with newsmen, a civil servant, Mr Mike Ogar, welcomed the move but added it was not workers’ need for now.
According to him, there are a lot of challenges in the system.
“There is no welfare package for workers for a long time now, there are issues of unpaid arrears and promotions without benefit.
“Our working environment is not conducive, just take a look at our offices and you will understand what I am saying.
“Those are the areas the state government should focus on for effective service delivery,’’ he said.
To Mr Emmanuel Etuk, dress code simply implies that someone needs to dress moderately.
“There is nothing wrong in asking people to dress well while coming to work because dressing properly, apart from making you look responsible, uplifts the image of the service,’’ he said.
Mrs Angela Bassey noted that dress code in the service had always been trouser and shirt with tie for the men depending on their departments.
According to her, the women are expected to be in a blouse and skirt or corporate gown.
She, however, added that she sees many civil servants coming to work dress in casual wears.
Trending
- Sports5 days ago
Eaglets On Brink Of Elimination From WAFU Tourney
- Education5 days ago
Universities’ Resumption: NUC Urges Consistency With BMAS
- Sports5 days ago
Fans Query CAF Over Enyimba, Rivers Draw
- Sports5 days ago
Akwa Utd Consigns Abia Warriors To Third Defeat
- Sports5 days ago
Rivers Angels Coach Tasks NWFL On Security
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Extols Tambuwal At 55
- Sports5 days ago
Tribalism, Favouritism, Bane Of Sports Dev In Nigeria – Monarch
- Editorial5 days ago
Enough Of Trump’s Macabre Dance