Retired Soldiers Protest Non-Payment Of Pension Arrears
Hundreds of retired soldiers, on Wednesday, stormed the Ministry of Finance, Abuja, to protest non-payment of their pension arrears.
According to media reports, the retired soldiers also demanded the inclusion of officers who fought in the civil war in the military pension scheme.
They also asked the Federal Government to stop all deductions from the pensions of all retired medical officers.
The ex-servicemen further called for the approval of the payment of minimum wage arrears accruing to them since 2019.
One of the leaders of the protesters, Anthony Agbas, who delivered a letter to officials at the Ministry of Finance on behalf of the retired soldiers, said that they fought for the country and deserved their pensions.
He added that they were hopeful that their demands would be met without further delay, following the peaceful protest.
I Won’t Leave Any Uncompleted Project Behind, Wike Assures …As Anyim Commissions Aluu-Rumuekini Road
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his determination to complete all projects awarded by his administration before the expiration of his tenure.
Wike stated this during the inauguration of the Rumuekini-Aluu Road, traversing Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre local government areas, performed by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday.
The governor explained that it was important that his successor initiates his own projects and not be burdened by uncompleted projects inherited from previous administration.
According to the governor, his administration has never discriminated against any section of the state because developmental projects are delivered to every local government area.
“I have said those of you and your communities who stood firm when somebody thought he was god. Because you committed to following us, there is nothing that will be given to you that will be too much.
“Nobody that will succeed me will complete any of my projects because I will complete all my projects before I go. I won’t leave any project burden for my successor. When the new person comes, let him initiate his projects.
“Before now, APC said we are doing roads only in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government. Now, they can’t talk again. We have commissioned projects in Khana, Gokana, Eleme. The other day we were in Akuku-Toru, yesterday, we were in Emohua. We are a government for every Rivers person and every local government.”
The governor said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) knows there are problems and it is solving them with completed projects and vows not to dump the party.
But on the contrary, he noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government that promised to solve the problems of Nigeria before assumption of power has kept giving excuses to justify its failure.
“I have told anybody who cares to listen. We are not those who are afraid that people will come after them so they want to run into another party. I am not running anywhere.
“How can I run from success to problem? People should ordinarily go from problem to success not the other way round. Rivers State is an asset to PDP.
“We have told Nigerians that PDP is the only hope of this country. It is a party that will make promise and fulfil it. We are proud to roll out projects everyday and this is the second week of project commissioning.”
Impressed by the quality of job delivered by ChrisJoe Nigeria Ltd, the indigenous firm that handled the Rumuekini-Aluu Road, Wike announced the award of contract of the Aluu-Omagwa road to it.
According to him, he took the decision so that critics will see how his administration has also empowered indigenous contracting firms that have justified the trust in their capacity to deliver.
“I must confess, this is one road I have never supervised. It is done by local contractor. I want to commend ChrisJoe Nigeria Ltd. You have made us happy. It is reassuring that we can have local contractors that will carry out quality job like this. It means our future is bright.
“I have told the Ministry of Works, because of what the local contractor has done, we must give him another job, and it will be the Aluu to Omagwa road.”
The governor recalled that while he was campaigning for office, he had promised to tackle infrastructural deficit in the Akpor axis of the state, adding that today, he can say authoritatively that all communities in Akpor kingdom have benefitted from various road projects.
“I have satisfied my conscience that I have done what I said will be done for you. When I came to Aluu to campaign, I also told them that they will not be left out in the scheme of things.
When one of our leaders, Captain Elechi Amadi died, we gave him a state burial and we reconstructed the road leading to his house using MCC. Today, we are here commissioning Rumuekini-Aluu Road.”
Inaugurating the Rumuekini-Aluu Road project, former Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, said he was delighted to associate with Wike because he has demonstrated through his projects that he was truly bonded with Rivers people and knows their needs.
According to Anyim, it was this level of leadership that has enabled Wike to conceive projects that were tailored to meeting those needs, and eliminate the possibility of having wild elephant projects.
“Governor Wike, because you commission projects, it is certain no project will be abandoned. I am proud to identify with the progress that you have made.
“I am proud to belong to PDP family. It is the spirit of PDP that is at work in your government and that spirit of PDP will come to work in Nigeria.
“When I was invited for this commissioning, I did not really appreciate the magnitude of the work: the real import of the governance Governor Wike has brought to Rivers State.
“But as we drove down here, the impression I have is that Port Harcourt has expanded. It is only the government of the people that can expand a city to the extent that Port Harcourt has expanded.”
The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon Elloka Tasie-Amadi said prior to its reconstruction, the Rumuekini-Aluu Road was a nightmare, and took a toll on socio-economic activities of the people in the area.
Now, he said the road has been reconstructed into a 10 meters wide 5.8 km road with 5km of drainage that will help to control the flow of flood water.
Demons Frustrating Passage Of PIB’ll Be Defeated This Year -Lawan
The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, declared, yesterday, in Abuja, that the demons frustrating the passage and Presidential Assent to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) within the last 14 years, would be defeated this year by the 9th National Assembly.
Lawan, who made the declaration, while speaking to journalists on his 62 birthday celebration, said the patriotic zeal used by the National Assembly in October, 2019, to pass the Amendment Bill on Deep Offshore Oil Production Sharing Contracts, would be deployed for expeditious consideration and passage of the PIB already before it, latest by the end of first quarter of this year.
“PIB is like a demon. People both within and outside the country are ready to work against it as they have been doing for the past 14 years but the 9th Senate, and by extension, 9th National Assembly, will defeat the demon with the current bill before both Chambers.
“The patriotic zeal, sheer determination and unity of purpose by all serving senators across party lines, to do this latest by the end of first quarter of this year will be deployed on the bill immediately the Senate resumes on 26th of this month the way it did with Deep Offshore Oil Production Sharing Contracts”, he said.
The Deep Offshore Oil Production Sharing Contracts Act, facilitated by the National Assembly in 2019, he disclosed, has increased remittances from the sharing contracts into the federation account from $216million to $2billion on yearly basis.
According to him, “For 20 years, foreign forces and local collaborators, frustrated efforts to amend the Deep Offshore Oil Production Contract Act, but got defeated in October, 2019, with passage of Amendment to the Act by both Chambers of the 9th National Assembly with attendant financial and economic gains for the country.
“Those against the move in 2019, even threatened to leave the country, but the 9th National Assembly stood its ground in getting the previously fraudulent Act, amended with passage of the bill, which was assented to, by President Muhammadu Buhari on a Sunday in London.”
He, however, assured the various International Oil Companies (IOCs), working in Nigeria that the PIB to be passed this year, will not run them out of business.
“The main purpose of PIB which will later become an Act, when passed and assented to, by President Muhammadu Buhari, is to make the oil sector investments friendly for both local and foreign investors with attendant economic gains for the country.
“Through it, a required competitive environment will be provided for businesses to grow and investors to make their gains as well as Nigerians getting values for their money and the government getting more revenues,” he explained.
He added that with massive injection of budget funds into the economy, Nigeria will get out of recession in a few months time.
According to him, to achieve that, while implementation of the N13.588trillion 2021 budget commences this January, the capital component of the 2020 budget is extended to March 31, this year as requested by the executive.
“This will no doubt ensure injection of massive funds into the economy and get it out of recess soonest,” he said.
He also declared that the reversion of budget implementation cycle in Nigeria from unpredictable ones of the past to January-December now, by both the legislature and the executive, has increased the percentage of implementation and invariably delivery of dividends of democracy to Nigerians.
Lawan argued that Nigeria would generate more revenue with the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).
He said that the Senate would on resumption from the Christmas break on January 26, consider the bill for passage.
According to him, the PIB is important legislation that would be given the necessary attention to our resumption.
“By the grace of God when we resume, we will start work on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB); that is going to be one legislation that not only Nigeria but the entire world is waiting for because that will change our economy.
“Money will start flowing, so, we want you to be on that journey with us so that you too when the history of PIB passage and assent will be written, your names will be reflected.
“We promised Nigerians that we are going to achieve that by the grace of God in the year 2021,’’ the Senate president said.
He, however, said that there were people within and outside the country who were opposed to the passage of the bill.
“There are people both within and outside the country who will work against it but it is going to take the strength of our patriotism to pass it,” Lawan said.
He further said that the PIB would be given the same speed accorded the Deep Offshore Production Sharing Contract bill.
“When in 2019, we said we will pass the amendment to the Deep Offshore Production Sharing Contract in this house, we spent nights.
“We close by 2 a.m., 3 a.m., just working to amend that act; people didn’t want it to happen because it stopped what has been happening for 20 years.
“In a week, they thought it was a joke. In a week we finished the amendment because the house was on recess, the day they returned, they concurred.
“Mr. President knew how important that amendment was. He was in London and that bill was flown to him and he signed on a Sunday just to give that amendment the validity that was needed,” he said.
Lawan added: “We lost billions of naira because we were supposed to be given $2billion every year in the last 20 years; they were giving us $216million.
“But from last year, after the amendment, it is now $2billion.
“That is what we intend to do with the PIB, we will pass the PIB that will ensure that businesses here get a very competitive environment, that people can make a profit and stay and even invest more.
“It is necessary and incumbent on all of us leaders, to apply ourselves fully to address the various challenges facing Nigerians.”
He noted the need for leaders in the country to surmount the challenges, saying that there should be no excuses in finding solutions to the problems.
“It is not easy. And sometimes, when you are outside the system, you think two plus two is four. Until you get in then you will discover it’s beyond that arithmetic, but there should be no excuses,” he said.
