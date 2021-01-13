Metro
War Drums:‘No African Country Can Contain Nigeria’s Refugees’
Nigeria is yet to recover from the effects of what will perharps go down in the political history of the country as the mother of all protests that sprang up nationwide at the instance of the perceived neglected youth population.
The nationwide protests, framed under the theme, #EndSARS, like a social revolution, started on a peaceful note under a united front against the brute force of SARS against the citizenry, and the apparent indifference of the Federal Government to the glaring excesses of that unit of the police force.
The twists and turns of the protests have left in its wake negative consequences that threatens the very foundation of the nation.
Apart from the #EndSARS saga, there had been barrages of agitations, including, drumming for secession and war, by some aggrieved groups in the country. Amidst the heightened tension across the country, some concerned Nigerians have posited that the events of the past weeks should be seen as a watershed to reposition the country on the path of national rebirth.
A Moslem cleric, Alhaji Murtala Bamidele, who spoke with The Tide in Port Harcourt recently said Nigeria as a nation was presently passing through her most trying moment, but that the country can come out of the evolving crisis more refined if only the issues that led to the protests are addressed.
Bamidele said “the nationwide protests by the youths have shown that something is fundamentally wrong with the system and needs to be addressed to build the confidence of the masses in the leadership of the nation”.
He pointed out that the youth revolt was a national outcry that must not be glossed over, but rouse the sensitivity of the leaders to respond to the imperatives of good and responsible governance.
While commending the youths for their boldness to raise their voices against the forces of injustice, he frowned against the antics of infiltrators, outlaws and extremists whose penchant for incivility led to colossal wastages of lives and property across the nation.
He said, “in canvassing for a better Nigeria all citizens must be guided by their consciences we must not fan the embers of war and destruction, the eye of the world is on Nigeria and what Nigeria need now is peace and justice. We don’t have any other country apart from Nigeria, and Nigeria represents hope for the black race. No African nation can contain Nigerian refugee population if there’s war. The moment we are now as a country calls for sober reflection and consolidation on the forces that unite us”.
Bamidele, who is the chief Imarn of the Mile One Diobu Central Mosque, decried what he called the ‘insincerity of our leaders in governance’ and pointed out that such betrayal of public trust by leadership at all levels in the country had resulted in untold calamities in which the innocents are mostly the victims.
He said, “disintegration is never a solution to the Nigeria problems, our leaders must lead with a sense of responsibility, there should be employment for the youths, there should be provision of social amenities for the people, the art of governance goes with responsibility, our political leaders should be able to manage state fund with a sense of accountability and Nigeria will get to its expected height among the comity of nations”.
Commenting on the importance of the eidel Maulud celebration, the Moslem Cleric who is also the leader of the Tijanniyah group in Rivers State said the event represented the birth of Prophet Mohammed, and extolled the virtues of the Prophet of Islam.
“I want to use this opportunity of celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed to call on all Moslem faithfuls in the country to pray for the peace of the nation, I urged all Nigerians irrespective of their religious or political affiliations to embrace peace and contribute positively towards the building of the nation. We should emulate the character and services of Prophet Mohammed to Allah and humanity, the eye of the world is on Nigeria and our leaders need to sit up to redeem the image of the country, Nigerians have grown out of patience, they need a sense of care and wellbeing”.
The Moslem Cleric cautioned against religious intolerance, stating that Moslems and Christians were brothers and had to work together to promote peace and development in the country. He emphasised that, the religious, traditional and political leaders should live as role models by becoming responsive to their statutory obligations towards the society.
It would be recalled that the entire length and breadth of Nigeria had over the past weeks been under turmoil, with both genuine protesters and arsonists on the rampage demanding their pound of flesh from the system which they believed had failed to live up to their aspirations and dreams.
By: Taneh Beemene
Tears As Late Mrs Njiole Andah Is Laid To Rest In PH
Sympathisers last weekend thronged the family home, of late Dr (Mrs) Njiole Andah, to pay their last respects to the renowned scholar and academic, as her remain were laid to rest. In what could be described as visages of honour, members of the academic community, mostly staff and students of the Ignatius Ajuru University, the church, Nigeria Environmental Society (NES), National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP), and family members extolled the virtues of the late matriarch of the Andah family.
The husband of the deceased, renowned Environmentalist and former National President of the Nigeria Environmental Society, Engineer Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu, who spoke with The Tide Metro during the burial ceremony, described his late wife as a “soul mate, dependable compassionate and virtuous woman who served God and humanity diligently during her life time.”
Effective Reading Culture, Panacea For Social Vices-Stakeholders
One of the greatest disincentives to full maximisation of youth potentials in our society is the depletion of creative values through the abuse of the mind which is the fundamental resource base. The fragility and vulnerability of the mind therefore require conscious efforts to cultivate it for positive impact. Unfortunately, most youth today seem to have lost their minds to boredom which is evidently the disease of the age.
The consequences of this social misadventure are not farfetched; unbridled crime, craving for lawlessness, culpable indolence, brain drain among other social vices.
As part of measures of curbing the menace of boredom and other attendant vices, stakeholders have called for the rejuvenation of the faltering reading culture among youths.
A cross section of stakeholders who spoke with The Tide Metro in a random interview, traced the rot in our social systems to dearth of intellectual acumen on the path of youth.
Consequently, the stakeholders want the reading culture to be actively revitalised to make our youth productive and economically viable. Andy Akpotive, a Public affairs analyst, who spoke with The Tide Metro decried the decline in the reading culture in the society.
He pointed out that today’s youth have been carried away by some trappings that they neglect the key objective of developing themselves for the challenges of the future.
According to the analyst, the absence of a good reading culture has produced half baked graduates in the society who could barely write a good sentence or communicate effectively.
To avert the rot in our educational system, Akpotive, said debating and reading clubs should be fully reintroduced in schools.
He said, “greatness cannot be attained through loyalty to a political system, or cutting corners, greatness comes through diligence, and hard work, the secret of greatmen are buried in books, and only by reading and acquiring knowledge can one be truly great.”
Akpotive also called for the offering of special grants to writers as incentives to enable them develop good literary works. He regretted that although Nigeria was fecund with literary creativity in the world of arts, particularly in writing was yet to be fully developed.
On his part, the founder and Director of Garden City Library Project, Mr Austin Nwaeze, called for investment in library services to boost reading culture among youth. Nwaeze who runs a free library services with a huge collection of books, called for Public/Private sector partnership in the promotion of reading culture; ‘I’ve been at the forefront of promoting the reading culture for the past decades through my personal efforts, I am passionate about mobilising young minds to read because the future lies in their abilities to develop their minds, but my personal efforts has some limits, I want to use this opportunity to call government and key stakeholders, particularly the multinationals to complement our private efforts to revive the reading culture”.
Nwaeze, who is also Director of Project Read advocacy, said he had over the years floated a mobile children and adult libraries in Port Harcourt and its metropolis, and solicited for partnership to reach out to more people, particularly within the rural areas.
Dr Mbee Daniel, a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, who spoke with The Tide Metro, called for the proper equipping of public libraries across the state with recreational facilities to create good ambience for people to read.
Daniel said the advent of the social media has to a large extent, impeded the art of writing and reading, as most people now resort to abbreviations, making them to barely write good essays.
