Spreading The Joy In The State
Let me begin this catalogue with the words of a quintessential musical Icon Beyonce.
“In our perfect ways. In the way we are beautiful. In the ways we are human.
We are here. Happy New Year. Let’s make it ours.
A year that is just 13 days old is still new. Isn’t it? After all C.S. Lewis said “you are never too old to set another goal or dream a new dream”.
The year 2021 has come to the people of Rivers State as a year of promise and restoration.
It is a thing of great pleasure that the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike himself has set the first agenda for the year. The people’s Governor did not only set the agenda for infrastructural development for the year which is his usual forte, but he also proclaimed a hallowed message laden with moral restitution, when he said inter alia: “Let us eschew the recriminations, turn a new page on the hatred that has kept us divided, forgive one another and together work towards making our dear state the best place on earth to live, do business and bring up our children”. This message of hope and forgiveness is a soothing balm for the hatred and hopelessness of yesterdays.
In the last edition of CATALOGUE, this column catalogued a long tale of a reporter’s Bloody Dairy at the end of the year that has been described in most despicable manner which reflects a year that is better forgotten. A comedian joked at an event during the yuletide that the year 2020 should not be added to his age. In his words, “it should be deleted, because it counted for nothing.
However, 2020 had fire flies of goodness in its enveloping darkness of gloom and near doom occasioned by COVID -19, protests, strikes, recession and insecurity. It takes a good leadership to bring back hope and prosperity to the people. Governor Wike did not allow the year to go without visible projects.
Worrien Bennie, said leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality”. Governor Wike’s recent road show on the inauguration of projects in the local government areas of the state including the state capital can best be described as spreading joy to all parts of Rivers State.
This spreading of the dividends of democratic deliverables to local government areas outside the state capital, is an eloquent response to arm chair critics who have refused to see any infrastructural development by Wike administration outside Port Harcourt.
This spreading of joy is the main thrust of the New Rivers Vision. It is a demonstration of good faith and integrity, in a leadership that keeps its promise to the people. Napoleon Bonaparte was right when he said that “a leader is a dealer in hope”. The New Rivers Vision is a testament of hope.
The continued inauguration of projects in the state which is a carryover of government activities in the last days of 2020 is a manifestation of hope brought to life.
On Monday the 4th of January 2021 the inauguration of Eteo-Sime-Nonwa-Kira road in Tai Local Government was the curtain raiser for project actualization in 2021.
The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed cut the tape to signal the completion of the project.
Other projects in the local government areas of the state include; January 5, 2021, inauguration of Saakpenwa – Bori Road, inaugurated by the Governor of Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
The 6th of January was the turn of Eleme – Afam Road which was inaugurated by Senator Ali Ndume.
Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku Toru local government area was unveiled on the 7th of January 2021, while Olumeni and Harley Street which are part of the urban renewal project were officially declared open on the 8th of January.
Last week’s spreading of joy around the state through the inauguration of projects was complete with the unveiling of Bonny-Bille water side jetty in Port Harcourt. Emohua and Ikwerre LGAs also benefited from the inauguration train and we are still counting.
An anonymous writer once wrote what looks like a toast for the New Year, thus “let our New Year’s Resolution be this: We will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word”.
This is a toast for the New Year in which all our glass cups must cling to, as a people.
The hallowed message by the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike that we must make our state the best place on earth to live, do business and bring up our children is a call on us to live out our humanity in full.
The atmosphere of recriminations and orchestrated political rancor brought about by inter party and intra party bickering is a betrayal of humanity. Rivers people owe this generation and the generation unborn the culture of peace building and peace making in every endeavour, including politics.
When a leader leads by good examples, it behoves on the followers to follow and do the same. Governor Wike has led by example.
Political commentators have continued to remind us that the third tier of government has a place in the constitution to bring development to the door steps of the people at the grass roots.
How well have political leaders at this local government level been able to play their roles in complimenting the efforts of State and Federal Government.
If and when political, actors at this level of Government carry out their responsibilities in infrastructural development, much more joy in terms of democratic dividends will spread to all corners of the state.
By: Bon Woke
Thanks Mr. President, But…
Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the refund of about N78.9 billion to Rivers State, being the outstanding sum of funds expended over the years by the oil-rich state on rehabilitation of some deplorable federal roads within it. Four other states were also on the list of the refund beneficiaries.
Even though tabulation of the individual state accruals from the payback was based on historic cost of the projects rather than their current market value, one would still say that the President deserves ample commendation for living above the usual unnecessary politicking on issues like this.
But besides this and probably one or two other instances, it is now becoming increasingly evident that Rivers State often gets the short end of the stick in its relations with the authorities in Abuja.
Take, for example, the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’Programme which has transformed many northern rice farmers from small holder peasant farmers to millionaires (going by their own admissions). And whereas the programme has also positively impacted farmers from elsewhere across Nigeria, it is yet to berth in Rivers State since its launch on November 17, 2015. Our farmers and fishermen are not even at the stage of filling forms preparatory to receiving such soft loans as is currently the case in some neighbouring states.
Instead, the CBN was quick to include Rivers State among six states and the FCT for a trial of the transaction limits component of its cashless policy effective September 18, 2019. Recall that a major part of this policy was the imposition of cash deposit and withdrawal charges on amounts in excess of N500,000 for individuals and N3 million for corporate bodies. It also prescribed charges on interbank ATM cash transactions, in addition to other existing financial service encumbrances.
The implication of this is that while residents of many states in the country, including the nouveau riche northern rice farmers, were making their normal cash dealings across banks unhindered, people in Rivers and the other pilot states were already being surcharged for engaging in similar bank transactions.
And, as if that was just the beginning, the present federal administration, in 2016, announced the commencement of a National Social Investment Programme (SIP) in which it sought to directly invest in the welfare of the extremely poor and most vulnerable citizens. Under this scheme, it floated the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, National Home Grown School Feeding Strategic Plan 2016 – 2020, Tradermoni, Marketmoni, and Farmermoni.
Except the Tradermoni collateral-free loan which was suspected to have been used as a campaign tool in the 2019 General Elections and from which a few Rivers traders and artisans reportedly benefited, the state is among those that have been effectively crowded out of what is widely touted as the biggest social safety net in the economic history of Nigeria.
Just a few days ago, the government claimed that over 12 million households have, so far, benefited from SIP since 2016 and promised that the scheme would henceforth be expanded with N1 billion annually.
Honestly, if the Nigerian government has commenced disbursement of the N5,000 monthly cash transfer to any indigent individuals or households in Rivers State, then it has remained most discreet about such action because, to the best of my knowledge, there has not been any visible process on the ground to even identify eligible beneficiaries in the state.
The home grown school feeding system for which the central government reportedly spends over N750 million daily (including the COVID-19 schools’ shutdown period) on 8.2 million pupils in 45,394 public primary schools across 24 states is yet to take off here in Rivers. It, therefore, beats me as to why the authorities are reluctant to expand this initiative to accommodate Rivers and the other 11 states that have obviously been sidelined for so long. If the running cost is enormous by any measure, then schools should be selected in a rotational manner that benefits all the states eventually.
Again, and as the name suggests, here is a programme that has the capacity to encourage local food croppers, meat and poultry producers, market gardeners and fish farmers, among others. The employment potentials of these economic activities can hardly be overemphasized.
As for Marketmoni and Farmermoni, one can comfortably wager that not many Rivers residents know that such programmes exist in this country. These social intervention tools are said to be administered on behalf of government by the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and Nigeria Export-Import Bank.
Another government undertaking which would have earned Mr. President a lasting salute is the Ogoni Clean-Up exercise; at least, for kick-starting any meaningful activity at the project site after many years of government fudging. But HYPREP, the project handler, has consistently been accused of lacking in both capacity and zeal. In turn, the agency had always countered by describing such critics as possessing little or no knowledge of its core mandate and the technical nature of the job at hand.
One other area where Rivers State has expressed reservations against federal actions was in the handling of some issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The state government had expected that, being the hub of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry with large expatriate presence, Rivers State would have been considered in the disbursement of financial assistance to highly vulnerable areas like Lagos State and the FCT.
The bottom line is that the rest of Nigeria see Rivers State and its people as being economically comfortable at all time and mostly careless of any paltry disbursements from the centre. But this is not true. Rivers people deserve and desire to be included in all aspects of the SIP and such other national programmes.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
A Peep Into 2021
“We spent January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. May be this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of lives – not looking for flaws, but potentials. – Ellen Goodman
The beginning of every year comes with looking back to
see what the future can hold for humanity.
“Life can only be understood backwards but it must be lived forward” – Sovon Kuerkegard.
Let us have a peep into 2021 which many predict will be a year of relief, relief from the pains of this “yester year” of grief and disappointment with scattered drops of joy that were overshadowed by overwhelming grief.
To see into 2021 let us start by looking at what 2020 looked like.
The year 2020 has been portrayed in multiple perspectives. It is said to be a mysterious year of pandemic and confusion across the globe.
The attendant backlash of the monstrous COVID -19 which the year 2020 embraced in an unrestrained manner turned out to be an unbridled romance of death and economic woes, in every part of the world.
The year 2020 was a year of great promise, a year of expectation and magic.
It was the end of a decade that had many projections. To the global community, it ought to have marked the climax of the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) which was expected to change the world into a prosperous universe, bringing poverty to half by 2015. Five years beyond 2015 was expected to be half a decade of consolidation.
Nigeria had big dream(s) of 2020 when it launched Vision 2020, which was aimed at making Nigeria one of the 20 strongest economies in the world.
The year ended with recession a second one in five years. Vision 2020 was launched in 2009 by the administration of President Yar’Adua when it became clear that Vision 2010 had failed.
Making Nigeria a strong economy among 20 economies in the world became a façade that led to nowhere but to a recession dead end and low Human Development Index.
It is no longer news that a new long term plan has been launched in Nigeria to replace Vision 2020.
It is called Vision 2030. Vision 2030 is modeled after the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which requires among other provisions, employment creation strategies which deals with resource allocation to priority areas of development.
Nigeria therefore plans to “costumise” the integrated S.D.G.
Long term development plans in Nigeria dates back to the 1960s, but the tragedy lies in failure to achieve sustainable implementation.
What does 2021 hold for Nigeria? Much is expected.
Eleanor Roosevelt opined that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.
What dreams are there for Nigeria?
The long term plans should no longer be like the end to gas flaring plan where the terminal date is usually changed like Monkey Post in children arena games.
Dreaming and planning for the future is not synonymous with prophetic apocalypse that prophets read out every end of the year, it is purposeful, realistic, goal oriented and scientific.
If Nigerians and the leadership can give the kind of attention they give to prophetic revelations to economic planning and implementation, much will be achieved in 2021.
2021 is a year leaders in public and private sector will be planning to restore all that were lost in 2020.
Much will be done to clean up the mess. First task in 2021 will be to manage a National budget that has about 60 per cent deficit.
Managing the precarious oil price which the economy depends on is a serious business for 2021.
The bench mark on oil price is a factor in managing the budget but more serious is the burden of transparency from operators and politicians.
The educational system which has suffered great damage by the nine months ASUU Strike will need to be radically revamped.
Nigerians will expect a new work ethics for lecturers and students will need the right psyche to adjust.
New normals for the new COVID-19 era are expected to be in place in different sectors of the economy. 2021 is the first half of the present administration which was voted into office in 2019 at Federal and State level. This is the year of local government elections in Rivers State. It is expected that a new electoral culture of free and fair election will emerge.
Development efforts are expected to be given new impetus. Projects planned for this first half are expected to be accomplished. New Projects are expected to be flagged off.
This is the year Governor Wike of Rivers will inaugurate most of the legacy projects that are completed especially the flyover bridges.
2021 will usher in new hopes.
By: Bon Woke
