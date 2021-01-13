Niger Delta
NSCDC Arrests Two Suspected Child Traffickers In Calabar
Operatives of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River have arrested two suspected child traffickers with six children.
According to a statement by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Solomon Eremi, on Monday in Calabar, the suspects were arrested at Mobil Junction, Calabar.
The statement said that the suspects with the six children were arrested on January 8, while waiting for a vehicle to convey them to Ogun for menial jobs.
It quoted the State Commandant, Mr Majekodunmi Abidemi, as expressing concern about the level of child trafficking in the country.
“Abidemi cautioned those engaged or thinking of engaging in such business to have a rethink because the arm of the law would catch up with them.
“He also advised parents not to give out their children for such businesses, and urged the public to report any suspicious move by anybody to the command or any law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.
“The children are supposed to be in school during this period.
“The suspects are giving us useful information and we will hand them over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for further investigation,” the statement said.
Niger Delta
First Class Female Graduate Gets Bayelsa Scholarship, Employment
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has announced automatic scholarship to Barr Ebizi Blessing Eradiri for her Master’s and Doctorate degrees in any university in Nigeria or abroad.
Miss Eradiri is the first female First-Class graduate from the Faculty of Law of the state-owned Niger Delta University (NDU), a feat she repeated at the Nigerian Law School.
This indication was contained in a statement sent by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, and made available to The Tide.
According to the statement, the governor also offered Miss Eradiri automatic employment to lecture at the NDU Facility of Law after her further studies.
It said the governor made the offer of employment while formally receiving the young lawyer and her father, Mr Boloupaye Eradiri, at the Government House, Yenagoa.
Diri assured her of the state government’s support in advancing her educational career in any university of her choice anywhere in the world.
His words: “I hereby announce automatic scholarship for Barr. Eradiri’s Master’s and Doctorate degrees, which will not be restricted to Nigerian universities but any university in any part of the world.
“As a Visitor to the NDU, I also direct that she be given automatic employment to lecture.
“You have the support of your family and your government to fly higher because what you have achieved is just the beginning,” he said.
Diri, who also named Miss Eradiri as the New Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child, said the gesture is aimed at making her a role model for young girls in the state and the entire Ijaw nation to emulate.
He equally dismissed speculations, particularly in the social media, about his government’s choice of honouring Miss Nengi Hampson of the last edition of Big Brother Naija fame while refusing to recognise Eradiri as blatant lies.
“Today has brought to an end speculation, especially in the news media, about our refusal to honour Barr Eradiri while we have honoured Nengi of the Big Brother Naija fame. This is a blatant lie.
“It is unfortunate that everything has to be politicised. For us, education is our number one priority.
Diri, who expressed concern about politicisation of issues in the state, however, assured that his administration’s investments in the educational sector would remain a priority.
Describing Eradiri as an exceedingly brilliant and rising star, the governor congratulated her for making history in bagging first class honours not only at the NDU but also at the Nigerian Law School.
He also sought the Federal Government assistance towards the young lawyer’s development beyond what the state government can offer to enable her add value not only to her state but also to the entire country.
In his remarks, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Clan, Bubaraye Dakolo, said they were proud of the breakthroughs achieved by their daughter from primary to the tertiary level, saying that she deserved to be encouraged.
Dakolo, who described Eradiri as exceptionally good, said she had won over 50 laurels during her primary and tertiary education.
“Today, we are presenting to you Barr Eradiri. She collected every single prize that there was from her primary, secondary and university days,” he said.
Dakolo, who stressed that Eradiri deserved support both from the state and federal governments, however, announced the passage of her mother, Mrs Rose Eradiri, last week Tuesday.
In her brief remarks, Miss Eradiri expressed gratitude to the governor for the honour done to her, attributing her success to God and her exposure to good educational infrastructure.
The high point of the event was a minute silence in honour of late Mrs Eradiri.
Niger Delta
Media Aide Tasks Journalists On Ethics
Media practitioners in Delta State have been enjoined to sustain their watchdog roles by upholding the ethics of the profession.
Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, of Delta State Olisa Ifeajika, who hinged the ethics on truth, professionalism, objectivity, versatility and sincerity said that they must remain role models and work in line with the ethics of the profession.
Ifeajika gave this advice when he received members of the Correspondents Chapel of Delta State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by Comrade Dominic Adewole, on a courtesy visit, at Government House, Asaba.
He told media practitioners to be fair and objective in their reports, and place less emphasis on gratification, adding that ‘”However, as journalists, we are doing well in Delta.”
The media aide assured that the administration of Governor Okowa would continue to work with the media professionals, towards the actualisation of the Stronger Delta vision. ”We will continue to partner you (correspondents) to enhance your performance as journalists through training and retraining.”
Earlier, Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Comrade Dominic Adewole, had said that the visit was to seek ways to synergise with his office for the welfare of members and greater good of the state in terms of publicity.
Adewole, who described Ifeajika as a core professional in the media industry, pledged to double the efforts of the chapel at propagating the development efforts of Okowa’s administration.
He assured that his tenure would entrench discipline, unity and professionalism among members, in addition to other reforms that would bring a new dawn to the chapel.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Gunmen Kill, Kidnap Two Others In Delta
Gunmen have shot dead a councillorship candidate in the forthcoming local government elections, in Delta State, Mr Elliot Offa.
The gunmen also abducted two others who were with the deceased at the time of the incident.
The incident occurred along the Jesse/Oben road, a boundary between Delta and Edo States, The Tide gathered.
It was learnt that the deceased and the two others were returning from the Office of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, Asaba, when the gunmen ambushed, shot sporadically and killed the deceased.
The deceased was the immediate past Supervisory Councillor on Environment of Ethiope-West Local Government Council.
When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the report saying,” they said it happened in Edo State, not Delta State.
