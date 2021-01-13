Rivers
Confed Cup: Rivers Utd To Play Celtic, Jan 22-24
The Confederation Cup tie between Nigeria’s Rivers United and South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic has been rescheduled for the weekend of 22-24 this month.
The second leg of the last 32 tie will now be played in a neighbouring country to Nigeria, which has more lenient Covid-19 protocols for travellers arriving from South Africa.
Originally, the match should have been played on 6 January in Port Harcourt but the South African side was not able to travel to Nigeria due to the strict Coronavirus regulations by the Nigerian Government.
The regulations meant that Bloemfontein Celtic would have had to quarantine for seven days upon arrival, because South Africa is designated as one of the high risk countries.
According to the South African Football Federation, (Safa), “the decision to reschedule the match comes after SAFA reached out to CAF to seek guidance on the matter after Celtic’s initial appeal to the Nigerian FA and Nigerian government was turned down.
“The Nigeria Football Federation to decide and communicate the venue, date, kick-off-time and the approval of the neutral host association by the end of yesterday, at the latest.
“The additional player registration period started on the 10th of January 2021, the two teams shall not be allowed to field any of the players registered during this period for this match.”
Rivers United leads the tie 2-0 after the first leg with the overall winners progressing to play Champions League losers Enyimba of Nigeria in the play-offs to qualify for the group stage of the Confederation Cup.
Rivers
Youth Leader Decries Rising Unemployment In Rivers Community
The newly elected President of Elekahia Progressive Youth, Prince One Aholu had decried the rising level of youth unemployment in the community
Prince Aholu said this shortly after his election as the president of Elekahia Progressive Youth.
He said his administration would tackle the menace by liaising with companies operating in the community to source for job opportunities for unemployed youths in the area.
Aholu also stressed the need for the youths of Elekahia to sustain the peaceful environment prevailing in the area as according to him, it is the only way the community can move forward.
According to him, the youth body will not condone any act of lawlessness, adding that no criminal will have any hiding place in the community.
He also said the youth body would work with both the security agencies and the government to bring peace and development to the community.
Aholu also pledged to work with the chiefs, elders and other opinion leaders to move the community forward.
Chairman of the electoral committee, Deacon Boms Bright described the electoral process that ushered in the new youth leadership as very transparent.
He called on the youths to cooperate with the new leadership to move the interest of the youths forward.
The new leadership of the youth body consists of, Prince One Aholu, president; Odum Christian, vice president; and Ogbonda Stanley, secretary.
Others are; Amadi Darlington Ezebunwo, Assistant Secretary; Wopara Ferdinand, Treasurer, Boms Nlemanya, Financial Secretary and Omodu Loveday, Public Relations Officer, while Bright Boms, and Chukwu Prince Emenike, were elected as Provost I and II, respectively.
Rivers
RIWAMA Lauds Service Providers In PH
Service Providers engaged by the Rivers State Management Agency (RIWAMA) have been given a pat on the back for living up to expectation during and after the Yuletide by ensuring that the city of Port Harcourt in spite of heavy traffic and avalanche of activities was kept clean and healthy for residents and visitors.
The Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro Felix Obuah after a critical assessment of the cleanness of Port Harcourt and its environs, rated the performance index of most of the Service Providers high and commended them for their commitment.
Bro Obuah however, noted that the good job done by these patriotic Service Providers should not serve as a cover for those who fell short of the Agency’s standard and warned that the non-performing Service Providers should sit up or face the consequences of their own laxity.
While welcoming and wishing the Service Providers a more committed and prosperous new year, the Sole Administrator assured that the entitlements due the Service Providers would be given serious attention but stressed on the need to take their jobs seriously to complement the efforts and investments of the state government under Chief Nyesom Wike as Governor.
Bro Obuah also sued for greater collaboration this year from Rivers people and those living and doing business in the state with the Agency by ensuring that all their wastes are dumped at the government approved receptacles and at the approved dumping hours for easy evacuation.
Rivers
Banigo Urges Rivers Youths To Remain Peaceful, Hard Working
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged Rivers youths to continue to be peaceful, hardworking in their studies and strive for the best because only the best was good enough for them.
Banigo stated this when the New Rivers Vision, Youth and Students Worldwide presented an award of Excellence to her at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The deputy governor said, “do not think your level is to be a mediocre, your level is for excellence. Follow the pattern of our leader, Governor Nyesom Wike; follow his style of hard work, commitment and dedication to his call to lift Rivers people out of poverty, by providing quality infrastructure to make sure that business works in this state to attract investors”.
Banigo, who disclosed that Rivers State would continue to remain the number one state in the country in terms of development, said Rivers youths must remain peaceful at all times, adding that the infrastructure the governor had put in place would mean nothing to investors if the youths were restive.
In his remarks, the Director General, New Rivers Vision, Youth and Students Worldwide, Comrade Ihunwo Chimzim Charles, said they were at the Government House to congratulate the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike and his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, for the unprecedented developmental strides achieved by the government since its inception in 2015.
He said the governor had been honoured as the King of Africa, while his deputy, bagged the Mama Africa award.
