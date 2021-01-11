Niger Delta
Police Re-Arrest Two Jail Breakers In Edo
The Edo State Police Command says it has arrested two out of the 10 suspects that escaped from the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department office in the state on New Year’s Day.
The Command’s spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said in a press release: “Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that ten suspects escaped on the 1st of January, 2021 at about 2.45am from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) facility. Two have been re-arrested and brought back to custody. The figure is not as being maliciously and falsely speculated on social media.
“The suspects were detained on the order of court, one for stealing, one for murder, three for cultism, three for robbery, while the other two were under Police investigation for stealing. It is worthy to note that the quick mobilisation and response of officers curbed further escape of the suspects.
“The policemen, who were responsible for the safe custody of the escaped suspects have been identified, arrested and detained for the departmental disciplinary process. Effort is being intensified to rearrest the fleeing suspects.
“The command has the wherewithal/intelligence to re-arrest the remaining suspects, who are on the run but will still appreciate any useful information from the members of the public as no stone will be left unturned in assuring that all those suspects are re-arrested.”
Lawlessness: Police Raid OSPAC Office In Ikwerre Community, Arrest Over Seven
A combined team of armed policemen has stormed the office of a community vigilante, OSPAC, in Igwuruta community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, and arrested over seven officers of the group.
The police also released so many detainees allegedly in the detention facility of vigilante group in what could be described as a revenge mission.
It would be recalled that members of the security outfit allegedly invaded the lgwuruta Police Division, last two weeks, and released some of their members who were arrested by the police for allegedly killing the brother to a Port Harcourt-based lawyer in the area without any cause.
Members of the vigilante carted away riffles at the police station, and also released all the detainees at the police custody during the operation.
The provocative action by members of Igwuruta OSPAC was said to have forced the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, to give the police marching order to ensure that all those who were involved in the assault on the police station were arrested and stolen rifles recovered.
The Igwuruta Police Division, in a bid to recover the stolen rifles and restore confidence in the force, stormed the OSPAC office at Igwuruta, raided their operational base, and arrested over seven members of the outfit found within the premises.
A source, who narrated the incident under condition of anonymity, said the incident has proven that the police can live up to its responsibility and curtail any attack by criminal elements.
He said that members of OSPAC at Igwurita, who were accused of killing the brother to a Port Harcourt-based lawyer, refused to present themselves for interrogation after their release from police custody, adding that even after the chairman of the LGA secured their bail, the OSPAC members refused to honour police invitation again.
When contacted on phone, the state police spokesperson, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said he was not aware of the incident as at the filing of the report, but promised to call the DPO of Igwuruta Police Division for details.
NDDC’s Appointment Of SA Pacifies Aggrieved Youths
The Sole Administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa, has made a crucial appointment to douse the tension caused by his new position in the commission.
Akwa at the weekend appointed a former President, Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Udengs Eradiri, as his Special Adviser on Youths, a highly priced position in the commission.
The appointment of Eradiri, who was a former Commissioner for Youths and later Environment in Bayelsa State during the administration of Seriake Dickson, was said to have calmed frayed nerves especially among a section of the Ijaw ethnic nationality.
A section of the IYC mainly from Bayelsa State protested against the appointment of a sole administrator for NDDC and threatened to shut down the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.
But the naming of Eradiri, who hails from Bayelsa as the Special Adviser on Sttate youths to Akwa, attracted commendations from Ijaw leaders, who described it as a masterstroke.
The Ijaw traditional religious body, the Sacred Order of Egbesu Brotherhood applauded President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister, Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Akwa for considering Eradiri for the appointment.
The body in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Bodmas Kemepadei, described the appointment as timely adding that the choice of Eradiri cut across party lines.
Kemepadei said the appointment raised the confidence of Niger Delta youths to the visions of the Buhari’s administration for youths’ empowerment in the region.
He extolled the qualities of Eradiri, describing him as a peace ambassador, with skills and experience to build bridges to unify youths of the region.
Kemepadei also hailed Akpabio and Akwa for supporting the choice of Eradiri and called on youths of the region to work with the new SA to actualise the mandates of the commission.
Kemepadei, however, asked the current management to expedite action on the forensic audit of the commission to allow the inauguration of a board in line with the Act establishing the commission.
He said: “The leadership of the Egbesu Brotherhood celebrates with Engr Udengs Eradiri on his new feat, it is our conviction that Udengs has once again been presented with an opportunity to continue his good work to advocate, speak for youths of the region, and build bridges of unity, this should be a call to service
“We equally salute President muhammadu Buhari, whom we are aware, has made this appointment possible. The region is grateful for the choice of Udengs who cuts across all party lines
“It is in the same vain that we appreciate the minister of Niger delta affairs, Hon. Godswill Akpabio and Mr Effiong Akwa for their supportive role in the emergence of Udengs, who has also been a pillar of support during our days of trial
“We call on youths of the Niger Delta to support Udengs, we call for unity of purpose and once again express our satisfaction with the appointment of Udengs”.
Also, the IYC Central Zone and the Western Zone, in separate statements, congratulated Eradiri on his appointment and expressed confidence in his capacity to unite the youths of the region.
The Information Officer, Central Zone, Dee Mitin, however, asked Eradiri to keep faith with the agitation for inauguration of a substantive board.
Addressing Eradiri, Mitin said: “Your appointment didn’t come as a surprise to us knowing fully well of your leadership prowess and how grounded you’re in terms of leadership.
