Things Our Children Do
The trending scandalous story of inhuman treatment and sexual molestation of an 11-year old Don-Davis Archibong of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is one that many parents, guardians and some other Nigerians can relate with.
Call it bullying, assault, brutality, hurtful behaving or whatever; it has been a problem at school probably as long as there have been schools. It is in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. Neighborhoods and home are not left out. I remember a neighbour dashing out of the compound like a crazy woman one morning because she got a call from her son’s school that the boy wanted to kill himself. On getting there, she was taken to her son’s hostel where he locked himself inside the wardrobe and yielded not to all the pleas that he came out.
The mother had to beg and pet him for over twenty minutes before he unlocked the wardrobe door and slightly opened it. She said she could see a child that was very scared and didn’t know what to do other than to hide in the wardrobe so he would not be harmed. Upon interrogation, he revealed that some students including those of his set and some seniors were bullying him because his school uniform was oversize, worn-out and torn.
Meanwhile, the woman said she paid fully for all the school uniforms as he was a fresh student. But, for whatever reason, the seamstress couldn’t deliver the clothes on time; so the school management on their own accord gave the boy in question and a few others in his shoes, uniforms of some former students pending when their own would be ready. Other students then capitalized on that to make them objects of scorn.
Outside the shores of Nigeria, stories of how teenage youths commit suicide or harm themselves because they can no longer take the bullying from people either physically or in the cyberspace abound. Statistics from a federal government website managed by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, stopbullying.gov, indicated that 28 percent of middle and high school students in the United States have experienced bullying and 70.6 percent of young people say they’ve seen bullying in their schools.
Incidentally, many schools claim to have zero tolerance to bullying policies in place, yet they fail to take prompt action against bullying or even choose to ignore it when it takes place or advertently or inadvertently create room for bullying to thrive. In the case of Archibong, for instance, a Year One student who bed wets was taken from the junior students’ hostel to the senior students’ for some senior students to look after him in the absence of the boarding master of his hostel. What a decision!
We have read the account of one of the senior students accused of bullying and sodomy against little Don-Davies claiming that “We did not bully him. I did not molest him. The boarding master, Mr. Joseph Nseabasi, asked us to make sure he is always clean because when he poohs or pees on himself, he doesn’t clean up. And when he smells, and we ask him if he defaecated, he will say no.
“But when we ask him to pull down his boxers and bend down, we will discover that he defaecated without cleaning his anus. We will now ask him to go and take his bath or clean himself. And when we notice that his clothes are smelling, we will tell him to go and wash the clothes, but he will refuse, instead, he will go and pack the smelly clothes inside his cupboard.”
I still find it difficult to believe that SS1 students who are reputed to be power drunk would do all those for a JS1 without displaying an attitude that will break his spirit. So, as the President of Parents of Private School Students Association, Mr. Obi Chukwuma, told newsmen, the unfortunate incident at Deeper Life High School, Uyo, was out of negligence. Though investigation into the matter is still on-going, it is easy to see that some people failed in their duties and should be made to answer for it.
Yes, Mrs. Deborah Archibong could be said to have taken the social media option to fight for justice for her son a bit too far but no parent will see her child in the shape Don-Davies was when he was picked from school in December without raising an alarm. One wishes that the matter will soon be amicably resolved and the culprits made to face the consequences of their actions or inactions. Staff and management of DLHS as well as other schools should learn from this case and begin to pay more attention to the wellbeing of the children put under their care. If there are conditions that would prevent a student from being admitted in a school or that cannot be tolerated like bed wetting or any health condition, it should be spelt out so that their children should find an alternative.
Zero tolerance to bullying should not just be written boldly at the entrance to schools and other strategic places on the compound, it should be implemented. Teachers or management members should not look the other way when a student is being bullied by either a fellow student or even a teacher. Appropriate authorities must be notified and immediate actions taken against the bullies so as to deter others from towing the same line.
Parents, students and school staff must be constantly educated about bullying – what it means, how to prevent it, how to recognize it when it happens and its dangers. Schools, parents, family members and other members of the society should learn how to give students and other people around them listening ears when they complain of being bullied, be it physical or cyber bullying. It goes a long way in preventing the abused from taking regrettable actions.
It is also important that those in authority should devote time to check what is going on in our schools, particularly the private schools. Had there been an eye on DLHS Uyo, the poor feeding condition of the student would have been noticed and little Don- Davies wouldn’t have almost starved to death.
By: Calista Ezeaku
HURIWA And Gates’ Prediction
The Tide newspaper of Monday December 7, 2020, carried on its back page, a significant alert which must not be swept aside: “High Rate of Child Poverty. Result of Govts’ Failure, HURIWA Laments”.
HURIWA is an abbreviation for Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria. The issue is not just “the rise in the number of children as young as four who roam around traffic lights and supermarkets in Enugu, Owerri and Aba”.
Issues of mass poverty, hunger, destitution, child labour and abuses etc, are lamentable plight common not only in Igbo-speaking areas, but a national blight.
According to HURIWA, “We have observed the sudden upsurge in the presence of huge number of children looking obviously malnourished, abused dehumanized and criminally exploited, who are usually seen around traffic lights and are constantly running after motorists to beg for money, alms and food to eat”.
Is there any Nigerian who has not seen destitute children and adults in urban towns all over Nigeria? Would our politicians, lawmakers and defenders of the establishment claim to be ignorant of increasing destitution in Nigeria?
Street begging is common in many countries across the globe and the issue of poverty or destitution is not peculiar to Nigeria alone. Rather, it is needful that a responsible and people-oriented governance should rise up to such social plight and take steps to reduce rather than promote or ignore dehumanizing social plight. Responsibility or greatness shows its character in the degree of attention given to the less-privileged.
It may be true to say that no form of government owes all citizens of any nation a living. Rather, it is true to say that the difference between responsible and irresponsible governance lies in the policies, programmes and exemplary leadership that a government is able to put in place and maintain. Responsible governance builds on strong and corruption-free institutions and policies, rather than a buccaneer operational mechanism where individuals matter.
What HURIWA called “mathematical fraud” is an example of how bad governance can use false or distorted population statistics for purposes of revenue allocation. One of such fraud portrays that “there are more poor children in the North than anywhere else”. The result of such distorted statistics reflects in the dispensing of recovered “Abacha loots” to the poorest of the poor, and the feeding of school children at the cost of over N700 million each day. This is why HURIWA lamented that the high rate of child poverty is a result of government’s failure. Failure of credibility! Of deep concern!
Without putting all the blames on government alone, it can rightly be said that the issue of procreation is a personal responsibility. Natural urge to “multiply and replenish the earth” has been carried too far, resulting in producing more children than couples can cater for. Therefore, the issue of birth control and reduction of world population become ethical, such that sentiment should not distort such necessity. For example, in view of the prevailing economic reality, does it make any sense for couples to have more children than they can cater for adequately?
Apart from reproduction through legitimate unions, there are several irresponsible ways that the Earth gets over-populated. Apart from rape and other forms of abuses, the status of women, especially in Africa, is an issue which accounts for an influx of inferior souls, born as babies who increase the number of destitute children on the streets. Many women, as a result of economic circumstances, fall prey to various temptations and abuses, such that abandonment and sale of babies become common experiences. There are legal, ethical and other issues and questions involved in this plight.
It is right to say that some men and women are more responsible than others in the uses and abuses of the procreative and generative power. But the issue is that mass enlightenment is called for now, so that some check should be placed on the amative appetite.
Some countries take organized steps through appropriate policies to ensure that couples do not raise more children than they can take adequate care of. Through family planning jingles and clinical advice there can be some enlightenment on this issue. But there is a need for some more articulate programmes in the regime of birth control and population reduction.
There had been suspicions across the globe about the use of genetic modification techniques to enforce reduction of unwanted pregnancies. There has also been the suspicion that the Black race is targeted for global population reduction programmes. What is considered reprehensible and unacceptable is the secrecy involved in such experiments in genetic engineering. Moreover, to mix genetic research with health delivery programmes can create suspicion.
Some time ago, Bill Gates of America and his wife, Melinda, were seen as among persons who seek to enforce the reduction of world population through philanthropic means. Even the HIV/AIDS scourge was seen in some quarters as being a deliberately designed genetic enigma intended to facilitate a global population reduction programme. But not everybody would buy the idea that human population should be reduced or controlled, be it through approval of abortion law or war.
There are two major issues involved in the controversy about human population. The first issue is that quality is better than quantity, meaning that the living standard and quality of humans would be better than populating a nation with inferior people. There are lots of ethical and moral issues involved, with regards to who and what determines superior and inferior human beings. Then the second issue has to do with a nation’s political economy. It is a true fact that the affairs of a nation can be so handled and manipulated that less than 10% of the population can control and enjoy 90% of the resources of the nation, while 90% of the population scramble over 10% of the resources.
We live in a world where money, power and cunning can talk with swagger and act with impunity, whereas those who lack such commodities can be described as inferior humans. Those who know the dynamics of life would say that all humans are meant to experience all facets of life’s conditions to be able to have a balanced maturity and perspectives of earth-life. This reflects in the cliché that no condition is permanent. Rich and powerful people also lament!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Eradicate Harmful Traditional Practices
Despite efforts made by Government and relevant stakeholders in the elimination of harmful traditional practices in our society, it has remained unabated.
Harmful traditional practices are the customs, beliefs and ways of life that are capable of causing death, fear, stigma, diseases and other psychological and physical pain or damage to the affected persons.
As days, weeks, months and years go by, one form of the practices is recorded.
Every community or ethnic group has its own practices that have been transmitted from one generation to another. While some of the practices are beneficial to some persons, some are harmful to the victims, especially women and children.
Female Genital Mutilation which has been described as harmful to the girl-child is still practised in some localities. This is a form of female circumscicion where a part of the female genital organ is cut at tender age.
In some communities, it is also performed in adolescents and women during marriage. Experts say if not properly handled, the victim can bleed to death. Where it is practised, it is believed that it is performed to reduce sexual desire and to maintain virginity until a girl is married.
For over four decades, modernisation and public enlightenment by Ministry of health and other stakeholders in the health sector have been emphasising on the dangers inherent.
Circumcision of young males between the ages of six and 10 before getting into manhood is still practised in some tribes. They undergo pains during the process.
Childhood marriage which is the practice of giving out a girl for marriage at a very tender age of 11-15 should be condemned. As soon as the girl is forced into the union, she starts bearing children immediately. When you give a girl out to a man she never knew or loved, she may suffer psychological problems later in his hands.
The reason some people give is maintainance of virginity of the girl and attraction of high bride price. In terms of virginity, a girl can decide to keep herself till above 20 years depending on what she desires in life. The girl may not have developed physically yet to go through the pains of child bearing, complications are always associated with it, thus leading to maternal and infant mortality.
It is unfortunate that child labour is still practised in Nigeria despite government’s efforts in introducing free and compulsory education at the basic level. It is common in a situation where a guardian lives with another person’s child, be it a boy or girl. When her children are sent to school, the woman will send the child out to hawk in the streets, demanding him/her to make some money for upkeep.
Denying children fundamental human rights to education as stipulated by the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Right 1948 causes socio-economic problems for the society. The truth is that the victims eventually become social miscreants if not properly handled due to lack of education and skill acquisition. Engagement in crime and other social vices is possible. A girl-child can be trafficked or raped which can result to unwanted pregnancy. Road accidents are also attributed to street trading. This form of child abuse may lead to loss of manpower in the society since the children were denied right to quality education. They end up becoming liabilities to both parents and the society at large.
Maltreating widows is one big challenge that has to be checked continuously in our communities. In fact, this cuts across many ethnic groups in Nigeria. When a man or one’s husband dies, the wife’s movement is restricted and mandated to sit on the floor. After the burial of her late husband, another widow will shave her hair with razor blade and for a couple of months puts on either black or white attire to show a sign of mourning.
Before now, in some places, widows were forced to drink water used in bathing their late husband’s body if there were suspicion that she had a hand in the death. Although, this has been tackled in some areas.
Another painful thing here is being forced out of her late husband’s house to enable them have access to his property, whether they have children or not. Sometimes she is asked to submit the key of a car to the in-laws. They even ask for deposit in the bank account.
I have seen a situation where a widow was chased with clubs in a bid to deny her access to her late husband’s properties even as their marriage was contracted at the Court Registry.
This causes problems between her and the in-laws and the trauma and the emotional problem resulting from this cannot be forgotten in a hurry.
In fact, the issue of maltreating widows is the most challenging. In some communities and cultures, a widow is meant to remarry the brother of her late husband, otherwise she quits and I think there is a religious belief that practises this. This is a violation of the woman’s fundamental human rights.
Preference for male child is a tradition that is rooted in inheritance practice. It is assumed that the male is the one that takes care after the father had departed while the female girl is given out for marriage. In some cultures, it is described as the “seat” of woman in the matrimonial home. It is also believed that if a woman does not bear a male child she is seen as a visitor, there is the likelihood that the husband may marry another wife.
This is a big threat to the woman. No matter the sex of a child, the woman should be tolerated, after all, medical experts say it is the man that determines the sex of the child. As male children have their roles to play in a home, so also do the females.
Ministries of education in conjunction with social welfare should ensure that no child is found hawking during and after school hours. If found, such children alongside their guardians should be arrested and charged to court for explanation.
A widow who lost her spouse should be taken care of. A man whose brother’s wife is a widow today, it might be his wife tommorow. In this particular case, men while alive should ensure proper documentation of their marriages in the court registry to protect their wives whether dead or alive.
We are not unaware that the media have been at the forefront for awareness creation, a lot more need to done if we have to eradicate the menace to a greater percentage.
Parents and guardians should send their wards to school as there is free and compulsory education. If we have the kind of education that is desired, we will avoid some of these outdated customs and beliefs that do not add value to the families and society.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
