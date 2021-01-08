Niger Delta
NSCDC Arrests 751 Suspects In Edo
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it had arrested 751 suspects for various crimes in 2020 in Edo.
The commandant of the corps in the state, Mr George Edem, said this in an interview with The Tide in Benin yesterday.
Edem, who said that the command recovered 28 stolen vehicles within the period, explained that some of the suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery.
He said that some were arrested for alleged illegal mining, vandalism of national critical assets, farmers/herders conflict as well as alleged prostitution.
He further said that the command prosecuted 38 cases within the period and secured 16 convictions while 17 cases were pending in courts.
The commandant said that the Conflict and Resolution Unit of the command resolved no fewer than 219 conflict cases, while its Anti-fraud Department recovered N2.5 million on breach of trust.
He also said that the corps transferred 51 robbery cases and recovered vehicles for the police command in the state.
“We also transferred 15 human trafficking cases to the Benin Zonal Command Headquarters of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).
“Other 10 cases were transferred to the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON); we arrested 300 hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest while the command assisted the federal and state fire service in fire-fighting operations within the state,” he said.
Edem said that the personnel of the corps in the state also ensured the demarcation of danger areas in the state, provision of emergency rescue to accident victims and sensitisation campaign in curtailing COVID-19 pandemic.
Niger Delta
Sexual Abuse: Medical Doctor, Four Others In Police Custody
The Nigeria Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, has detained a 74-year-old medical doctor in the state and four other staff members of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, following their alleged involvement in the case of the molestation and sexual abuse against one Don Davies, a JSS 1 student of the institution.
It was gathered that the mother of the victim, Deborah Archibong, earlier petitioned the police and the Nigeria Medical Association, accusing the doctor, who is a member of the Deeper Life School Management Committee of ‘sneaking into the hospital where her son was admitted to carry out a nefarious act.’
It was further gathered that three other persons were also invited to appear before the Police Panel including two accused students Ola, Shalom and the House Master, Mr Joseph, following Mrs Okezie’s petition.
However, the police are yet to give reasons for the detention of four others even as findings revealed that their statements never implicated them but it assured of conducting a discreet investigation and unravelling the truth.
The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP. Odiko MacDon, said he was not aware of the case and expressed surprise over the detention of the 74-year-old medical doctor.
He assured to reach out to appropriate quarters to get more information on what transpired.
However, the detained persons who were supposed to be arraigned before a magistrate Court in Uyo, were not arraigned due to absence of the judge
Lawyer to the defendant, Barr Fedelis Igwe, disclosed that the police brought a total of seven accused persons, five staff and two students- all minors.
The lawyer accused the police of keeping the court in the dark even to the point of arraignment.
His words, “They were not arraigned because we were informed that the chief magistrate was not around but that she will be around tomorrow.
“The police have not told us what these people were to be charged for. They just called them out and asked them (suspects) to come to the court. They have neither briefed the lawyers nor the management.
We have been going there for introduction and interrogation but when we got there, Tuesday, after interviewing them the police said they were going to detain them but they told us nothing thereafter.
On his own, counsel to the claimant, Barr David Okokon, explained that the reason why the court did not sit was based on administrative issues, saying that the police and the court do not have the same modalities.
He accused the detained medical Doctor of engaging in sharp medical practice threatening to petition him to the Nigeria Medical Association.
Former Air Chief Dies At 73
The Akwa Ibom Government has announced the death of a former Chief of Air Staff, rtd Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok.
This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem.
He said that Eduok died on January 6 in Uyo, following complications from a kidney failure.
Eduok, 73, was also a former Minister of Aviation.
Ekuwem described Eduok as an elder statesman that would be missed for his contribution to the development of the state and the nation.
“The Government of Akwa Ibom hereby formally announces the death of Chief of Air Staff and former Minister of Aviation, Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok .
“He died yesterday, January 6, 2021 in Uyo.
“The information from his doctors indicate that he died of end-stage kidney failure.
“The late elder statesman was a respected Nigerian, who contributed greatly to the development of our country and state.
“Governor Udom Emmanuel is greatly grieved by the news of his death and extends his condolences to the bereaved family.
“May his gentle soul rest in peace, Amen,” he said.
Eduok was the 12th Chief of Air Staff.
Eduok joined the Nigerian Air Force on August 1, 1968, as a trainee pilot.
In February 1971, Eduok was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant.
After that, he attended various professional and staff courses in Nigeria and abroad.
