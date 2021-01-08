News
NNPC Seeks $1bn Funding To Revive PHC Refinery
The National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is currently shopping for $1billion to revamp Nigeria’s biggest refinery located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
To realise its plans, the nation’s oil company is already in high-level discussion to raise the money via a prepayment deal with trading firms.
If the financing is successful, the long overdue rehabilitation of the refinery should reduce Nigeria’s hefty fuel import bill.
It would also mark Nigeria’s second oil-backed financing since the Covid-19 pandemic that has added to the difficulty of finding investors as fuel demand is sapped by lockdowns and renewable energy is gaining ground over fossil fuels.
The money would be repaid over seven years through deliveries of Nigerian crude and products from the refinery once the refurbishment is complete, the sources said.
The Cairo-based Afreximbank is leading the financing.
“Afreximbank is looking into a facility for the refurbishment of the Port Harcourt Refinery. However, the borrower is yet to be determined,” a spokesman for the bank, said.
Though NNPC declined to comment, sources close to the talks said discussions were taking place with a range of foreign and Nigerian trading houses, including some who have previously worked with Nigeria, and who asked not to be named.
Apart from the problems of the pandemic and increased investor preference for carbon-free energy, defaults and fraud in commodity trading, mainly in Asia, have reduced the appetite of foreign banks for exposure to commodity trade finance.
A source at one foreign bank, also asking not to be named, said it was unlikely to participate in Nigeria’s latest effort because of lower credit availability and increased reluctance to take out exposure in a high risk country.
Nigeria has four refineries with a combined capacity of 445,000 barrels per day (bpd): one in the North at Kaduna and three in the oil-rich Niger Delta region at Warri and Port Harcourt.
The Port Harcourt complex consists of two plants with a combined capacity of 210,000 bpd.
In 2019, the refineries lost some N167billion ($439.47million), and only Warri processed any oil.
In April, 2020, they were all shut pending rehabilitation.
Nigeria has struggled with the poorly maintained units for decades.
Successive NNPC chiefs and politicians have announced a series of unsuccessful plans to revamp, privatise or expand the refineries.
News
FG Orders Reversal Of New Electricity Tariff
The Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman, has directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to inform all Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to revert to tariffs that were applicable in December, 2020.
The Senior Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Power, Mr Aaron Artimas, made this known in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
He said that the reversal to the old tariff was to promote a constructive conclusion of the dialogue with the Labour Centres (through the Joint Ad-Hoc Committee).
“I have directed NERC to inform all DISCOs that they should revert to the tariffs that were applicable in December, 2020, until the end of January, 2021, when the FGN and Labour Committee work will be concluded.
“This will allow for the outcome of all resolutions from the committee to be implemented together,” he said.
The minister spoke against the backdrop of the report that electricity tariff had been increased by 100 per cent from N2.00 to N4.00.
“I would like to affirm that these reports are inaccurate and false. It is unfortunate that these reports have led to confusion with the public.
“On the contrary, government continues to fully subsidise 55 per cent of on-grid consumers in bands D and E and maintain the lifeline tariff for the poor and underprivileged.
“Those citizens have experienced no changes to tariff rates from what they have paid historically, aside from the recent minor inflation and forex adjustment. Partial subsidies were also applied for bands A, B and C in October, 2020,” he said.
Mamman said that these measures were all aimed at cushioning the effects of the pandemic while providing more targeted interventions for citizens.
He said that the public was aware that the Federal Government and the Labour Centres had been engaged in positive discussions about the electricity sector through a Joint Ad-hoc Committee.
He said that the committee was led by Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, and Co-Chaired by the Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba.
According to him, progress has been made in these deliberations which are set to be concluded at the end of January.
“Some of the achievements of this deliberation with labour are the accelerated rollout of the National Mass Metering Plan and clamp downs on estimated billing.
“Improved monitoring of the Service Based Tariff and the reduction in tariff rates for bands A to C in October, 2020 (that were funded by a creative use of taxes),” he said.
The minister stated that it should be cleared that the regulator must be allowed to perform its function without undue interference.
He said that the role of the government was not to set tariffs, but to provide policy guidance and an enabling environment for the regulator to protect consumers and for investors to engage directly with consumers.
According to him, Bi-Annual Minor reviews to adjust factors such as inflation are part of the process for a sustainable and investable Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).
He also stated that the regulator must be commended for implementing the subsisting regulations while putting in place extensive actions to minimise the adverse impact on end user tariffs.
“The administration is committed to creating a sustainable, growing and rules-based electricity market for the benefit of all Nigerians.
“The administration and the Ministry of Power will also continue to devise means to provide support for vulnerable Nigerians while ensuring we have a sustainable NESI,” he said.
News
News
Mother And Child Hospital: Community Dissociates Self From Protest Against RSG
The Paramount Ruler of Oro-Potoma Kingdom, Eze Ray Chinda, his cabinet members and people of Rumuomasi, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have dissociated themselves, and condemned the protest organised by some misguided women in the community against the Rivers State Government, saying that they have nothing to do with the protest.
It would be recalled that the women had protested against what they described as the lack of consideration of their needs in the execution of certain projects in the community, especially the Mother and Child Hospital and the Real Madrid Academy.
They had appealed to the government to name the projects after the community, and provide employment for their children in both facilities.
But speaking to journalists at his palace, Eze Ray Chinda said those who protested against the government did not have the mandate of the Rumuomasi people because the community was not aware of any protest, and did not need any rally, demonstration or protest to attract government’s attention.
In his words, “I, therefore, tender an unreserved apology to the Rivers State Government on behalf of the people of Rumuomasi,” the monarch said.
He stated that the women were misguided to protest against the state government, which according to him, had consulted and carried the community along before and during the execution of the projects.
He said that the government has never neglected or marginalized the community at any time and in any way.
“Rumuomasi is the second home of the governor. We are grateful to Governor Nyesom Wike for siting Mother and Child Hospital in Rumuomasi,” Chinda said.
The community pledged the people’s unalloyed support to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and assured that they would take ownership and ensure the protection of the facilities for the benefit of the community and Rivers people.
