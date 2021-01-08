Monarch Lauds Wike Over Intervention In Oyigbo Crisis

he Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has denied the rumour that it sacked some workers from its offices in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states on December, 30.

PHED’s Acting Manager, Corporate Communications, Mrs Chioma Aninwe, refuted the assertion in a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

The Tide reports that the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) had threatened to take action following the alleged sack of members.

The union described the alleged sacking of an undisclosed number of PHED staff as an injustice and accused its management of failing to abide by an agreement reached with the association in 2020.

But Aninwe said that PHED had not sacked any worker and described SSAEAC’s position on the matter as misleading and misinformation.

“PHED finds this rumour being peddled about staff optimisation and related issues as misinformation, and as such, wishes to clarify events to stakeholders and concerned citizens.

“Contrary to the misinformation being circulated, PHED management had already paid the full terminal benefits to optimised staff.

“The company commits to upholding the values of its Condition of Service, and as such, all concerned staff at the time of this release would have had their accounts credited.

“Aside this, PHED has earmarked a large number of staff who have distinguished themselves for promotion before the end of first quarter of 2021,” she said.

The PHED spokesperson said the Condition of Service between the distribution company, SSAEAC and the other unions was testament of the importance the current management attached to staff welfare.

According to her, the new management is determined to change the narrative in PHED by improving staff welfare and delivering quality service to customers.

“In 2020, PHED embarked on organisational repositioning exercise to deliver first class services to customers in line with its vision of becoming the number one distribution company in Nigeria.

“To achieve this, management launched a series of initiatives, including engagement of over 400 staff as well as resolved staff profile by a mix of early retirement and staff optimisation.

“Others include the absorption of some core functions into PHED from the hitherto outsource arrangement; Graduate Trainee Scheme and office complex remodelling,” she said.

Aninwe further said that management also upgraded its 24 hours state-of-the-art call centre and customers’ service centre as well as constructed new feeders and acquired new operational vehicles, among others.

She said that in spite of the global COVID-19 pandemic; change in market rules and #EndSARS protests among others, that management stood by its determination to improve on welfare and its operation.