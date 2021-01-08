Politics
Farah Assures Of Better Representation In 2021
The member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo, says 2021 will witness better representation for his constituents.
The lawmaker who stated this while presenting empowerment items to his constituents said the people had suffered deprivation and needed to be empowered.
“ First and foremost, we thank the Almighty for a new year. It is our fervent wish and prayer that the Almighty grant us a prosperous year in good health and good wealth. It is my belief that this year will outshine previous years in terms of grace, and progress. We definitely shall move to greater heights.
“From our end and as part of our commitment to the people of Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, Rivers State and the Niger Delta region at large, we have lined up empowerment programme that will cut across all strata of human engagements.
We are determined, in our little way, to bridge the gap. It is strategic and a keen demonstration of keeping to the pact we had with the people when we promised a paradigm shift. This is a part of it, a move towards self sufficiency.
“ What is due our people will and must get to them. We would not encourage cutting corners neither will we allow our people to be short changed. We believe it is high time the people of the Niger Delta had a taste of qualitative representation.
“ Some of these empowerment will be done in tandem with some Federal Government Agencies, and where such happens, credit will be duly accorded, after all, governance mainstay must be streamlined to cater for the yearnings of the people,” he added.
Recall that during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Hon. Farah Dagogo donated food items worth over #15million that was evenly distributed to his constituents in both Degema and Bonny.
This was after his two months salaries, alongside other members of the National Assembly, were donated to the Nigerian Government to ease the effect of the pandemic on the lives of the people.
In the area of empowerment, he was able to facilitate the trainings of over 30 persons from his Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency on Broadband Application. They were given brand new laptops as well as start up grants.
A training programme on Catering Services for youths and women in his Degema/Bonny was also done in his capacity as their representative.
The youths and women were given state-of-the art gas cookers as well as financial grants.
Another set of women and youths from same Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency were also trained on livestock farming as well as financial grant.
Politics
Lagos Speaker Urges NUJ To Sanction Perpetrators Of Fake News
The Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has advised the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, to sanction perpetrators of fake news.
Obasa gave the advice when the executive members of the state Council of NUJ paid him a courtesy call recently.
The Speaker stressed the need for a lasting solution to the problem of fake news dissemination in the country.
“I want to suggest sanctions against perpetrators of fake news to serve as a deterrent to others.
“This is because journalists have a role to play in sustaining the achievements of the founders of the great profession,” he said.
Obasa urged the union to come up with a structure that would surmount the challenges of fake news.
The Speaker noted that some social media platforms were being wrongly used to peddle fake news.
Obasa assured the journalists that the Assembly would partner NUJ on training and other areas to improve professionalism.
He pledged legislative processes that would enhance Journalism profession.
The Chairman of NUJ Lagos Council, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, gave an assurance of looking into the issues raised wholistically, with a view to finding lasting solutions to the peddling of fake news.
Ajayi noted that the leadership of the union was making efforts to restore sanity to the profession.
He also appealed that the legislature should move for an extension of retirement age of journalists to 65 years in line with what was obtainable in academic circle.
Ajayi commended the Speaker for the oversight functions of the Assembly and for quick passage of the Lagos State Appropriation Bill.
He lauded the giant strides of the Speaker in presiding over an Assembly that catered for the interests of more than 20 million residents of the state.
Politics
Crisis Rocks Delta APC
Crisis is brewing in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State following the alleged suspension of Hyacinth Enuha, a state leader of the party.
The party also suspended the Aniocha South Chairman of the party, John Ekwuyasi.
In a statement signed by stakeholders of the party in Ward 03, the party accused Enuha and Ekwuyasi of alleged clandestine anti-party activities capable of throwing the party into disrepute.
Meanwhile, Chairman of Forum of APC chairmen in Delta North Senatorial district, Robinson Izu and Mr Ekwuyasi, described the purported suspension as a nullity and of no consequence.
Izu, in a statement on behalf of Delta North APC caretaker committee chairmen, described those who carried out the purported suspension as enemies of peace and progress.
He noted that Enuha has been the backbone of the party in the Senatorial District.
