2023 Election: Group Begins Voters’ Education

The member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo, says 2021 will witness better representation for his constituents.

The lawmaker who stated this while presenting empowerment items to his constituents said the people had suffered deprivation and needed to be empowered.

“ First and foremost, we thank the Almighty for a new year. It is our fervent wish and prayer that the Almighty grant us a prosperous year in good health and good wealth. It is my belief that this year will outshine previous years in terms of grace, and progress. We definitely shall move to greater heights.

“From our end and as part of our commitment to the people of Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, Rivers State and the Niger Delta region at large, we have lined up empowerment programme that will cut across all strata of human engagements.

We are determined, in our little way, to bridge the gap. It is strategic and a keen demonstration of keeping to the pact we had with the people when we promised a paradigm shift. This is a part of it, a move towards self sufficiency.

“ What is due our people will and must get to them. We would not encourage cutting corners neither will we allow our people to be short changed. We believe it is high time the people of the Niger Delta had a taste of qualitative representation.

“ Some of these empowerment will be done in tandem with some Federal Government Agencies, and where such happens, credit will be duly accorded, after all, governance mainstay must be streamlined to cater for the yearnings of the people,” he added.

Recall that during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Hon. Farah Dagogo donated food items worth over #15million that was evenly distributed to his constituents in both Degema and Bonny.

This was after his two months salaries, alongside other members of the National Assembly, were donated to the Nigerian Government to ease the effect of the pandemic on the lives of the people.

In the area of empowerment, he was able to facilitate the trainings of over 30 persons from his Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency on Broadband Application. They were given brand new laptops as well as start up grants.

A training programme on Catering Services for youths and women in his Degema/Bonny was also done in his capacity as their representative.

The youths and women were given state-of-the art gas cookers as well as financial grants.

Another set of women and youths from same Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency were also trained on livestock farming as well as financial grant.