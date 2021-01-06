Issues
Missing EndSARS Protest By 18 Inches
According to a popular Aphorism “Eternal Vigilance is the Price of Liberty”.
To underscore the significance of this statement, this notable maxim has been expressed in different fields of human endeavour by leaders and scholars of varied backgrounds.
It is on record that a British lawyer, John Philpott – Curran, used it in 1790 while discussing rules for electing the Lord Major of London, US writer Thomas U.P. Chalton used it in 1809 in the book – The Life of Major General James Jackson; U.S. President Andrew Jackson’s Farewell address in 1837 and American social reformer Frederick Donglas used it in 1845 during the fight against slavery and racial discrimination, among others.
As if that was not enough, Irish poet Edmund Burke once said “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”.
It is, therefore, expedient for good people and citizens alike to contribute meaningfully to societal growth and development by standing up against evil, injustice and police brutality as well as bad governance.
In this regard, the recent peaceful EndSARS Protest nationwide remains germain for a better Nigeria to evolve, more so as such peaceful protest is guaranteed under the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.
It is also commendable to observe the ability of Nigerian youths to organize themselves non-violently.
For instance, one cannot forget in a hurry how Christian youths protected Muslims during Friday prayer service and vice-versa on Sunday during Christians church service while the peaceful EndSARS protest lasted.
Better still, were the five points demand which included immediate release of arrested protesters, justice for deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for affected families and setting up of an independent body to investigate and oversee the investigation and reports of police misconduct within 10 days.
Others are psychological evaluation and retraining of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed and increment in police salaries and other welfare packages.
In all, the common denominator from the five-point demand is a clarion call for police reform and end to bad governance.
Unfortunately, the EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums that led to the destruction of lives and property across the nation as well as looting of warehouses, particularly where COVID-l9 palliatives were allegedly kept.
The Lekki Toll Gate saga, burning of police stations and killing of security operatives nationwide, were some of the ugly sides of the EndSARS protest.
However, the handling of the aftermath of EndSARS protest has opened another cankerworm in government-citizens engagement process. For instance, in Lagos State at first, Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu denied inviting the army but the army has refuted the claim saying that soldiers invaded Lekki Toll Gate on the invitation of the governor.
Worse still was the challenge of killing of two protesters, the controversy over the use of ‘massacre’ as used by U.S Cable News Network (CNN) and use of rubber or live bullet, etc.
This is not to trivialize the federal government’s order requesting security operatives to go after hoodlums and recover looted items as the CBN freezes bank accounts of sponsors of the EndSARS protest.
This dramatic turn of events has left many unanswered questions in the polity. For instance, one may ask, is the leadership, particularly the political class, concerned about the welfare of the citizenry?
What should be the proper thing to do, ordering security operatives to identify hoodlums and recover looted items but cannot identify citizens who are to benefit from the distribution of palliatives.
It is surprising that the CBN can easily identify and freeze the bank accounts of alleged leaders of EndSARS protesters but cannot do same to corrupt public officials and sponsors of Boko Haram.
To this end, the character of the federal government does not show that the welfare of Nigerians is dear to the heart of political leaders. This is where the Holy Bible in Matthew 12:34 comes to mind: when it says “out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks”. As if that is not enough, the Bible book of Jeremiah 17: 9-10 states thus: “The heart of a man is desperately wicked”.
It is common knowledge that the head-knowledge of the system of government alone is not good enough to engender good governance and peaceful co-existence but heart-knowledge of citizens and governance.
It is pertinent to state that the distance between the head and heart is 18 inches. Unfortunately, the distance of 18 inches is responsible for the disconnect between the leadership and followership or the entire citizenry.
The political class and, indeed, the leadership do not exhibit good conscience in the management of men and resources resulting in the call for reform and restructuring of not only the police but the Nigerian State.
It is worrying that more than two months after the EndSARS protest, police brutality and extra-judicial killing by the police across the country are on the rise.
It is on record that in Rivers State a police officer reportedly shot and killed a tricycle (keke) driver at Rukpokwu and Jimoh Abiodun was killed by a police officer attached to Elelenwo Police Station all in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area while the case of the famous Ikoku 4 involving the death of Chima Okwunado is ongoing in court.
To truly address the challenge of police brutality and in turn bridge the distance between head and heart, Demand No. 4 by EndSARS campaigners must be accorded priority attention.
The demand requested for psychological evaluation of men and officers of the defunct F-SARS before redeploying them; as well as retraining police nationwide.
According to the Chairman, Nigerian Association of Clinical Psychologists; Rivers State Chapter, Mrs. Ada Maduka: “Psychological test is used to assesses the personality of an individual to determine the functionality—that is how a person is able to function in carrying out his/her assignment.
Mrs. Maduka concluded thus: ‘It is also used to find out if there is an underlying psycho-pathology—that is question about emotionality of an individual”.
Similarly, a psychiatric consultant, Dr Fisayo Adesokun, corroborated the need for psychological evaluation of policemen and women to ascertain the mental fitness of the personnel in a workforce.
“It is used by the authorities to check whether a staff has a mental health challenge that needs to be addressed”.
The duo identified what they called Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI – 2) as the common scientific tool for psychological evaluation.
Speaking on the domains of learning, a Professor of Industrial Technology Education and Director, Institute of Education, Rivers State University, Professor Paulinus Okwelle, identified cognitive, affective and psycho-motor domains as strategic in transforming learners and the three are represented by the 3H; namely Head, Heart and Hand.
Simply put, learning is said to have taken place when the behaviour of the learner has changed for the better in these domains of human being.
According to him, knowledge, comprehension, synthesis belong to the cognitive domain, feeling, emotion, behaviour, attitude, character and characterization relate to affective domain while ability to use the hand, display of skill is a function of psycho-motor.
In other words, acquisition of knowledge via training is not all there is for a better policing but having the right attitude and character which are functions of heart and affective domain.
Thus, prioritizing psychological evaluation of police officers is key in the task of ending police brutality and reform in the police force.
This means that the EndSARS protest’s Demand No.4 is challenging the mental faculty of the police force with respect to the required knowledge and attitude necessary for a better policing.
Nigerians demand more than orderly room trial of recalcitrant police men who shoot and kill every citizen at the slightest provocation or mere query of unjustifiable use of riffle to kill Nigerians …
The distance to cover is only 18 inches, being the distance between the head and the heart, which could be achieved through the proper conduct of psychological evaluation of the entire Nigerian Police Force.
Sika is a Port Harcourt-based public affairs analyst.
Issues
2020: A Year Like No Other!
It was a year many hoped will bring about major positive turnarounds for the country. There were projections that with various reforms agenda, policies, development plans and programmes claimed by the authorities to have been going on for decades, year 2020 will see Nigeria becoming one of the 20 largest economies in the world, able to consolidate its leadership role in Africa and establish itself as a significant player in the global economic and political arena.
But all the expectations and hopes seem not to have been met owing to several challenging circumstances, some of which are not peculiar to the country.
Kidnapping/Killing:
On January 13, 2020, four seminarians of Good Shepherd Seminary in Kaduna State were abducted from the school. While three of them were eventually released, the fourth, Michael Nnadi, was found dead three weeks later.
On January 24, the wife of Philip Ataga, a Kaduna –based medical doctor and her two children were kidnapped in their residence at Juji, near Sabo Tasa Chikun LGA of the state. After seven days in captivity, Mrs Ataga was killed by her captors allegedly for failure of her family to meet the demand of N150 million for the woman and the children.
COVID-19: On February 27, the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the index case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. An Italian citizen who returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos became the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January.
Consequently, the federal government and the various state governments swung into action to ensure that the outbreak was controlled and contained. On the federal level, a 12-member Presidential Task Force, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to coordinate activities aimed at fighting the scourge in Nigeria.
The task force and the state governors are said to have done well in controlling and containing the spread of the virus though the country lost many people to the disease including the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. The about six months lockdown imposed on the nation as a way of curtailing the spread of the disease took a toll on the people, more so, as there were stories of uneven distribution of the palliative items meant to cushion the effect of the lockdown.
ASUU Strike: In March, members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on a strike to push for more funding for public universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement among other demands. The strike which paralyzed academic activities in the universities for over nine months was eventually suspended on Wednesday, December 23rd with a warning from the university teachers that they would not hesitate to return to strike without notice should the government fail to maintain its own end of the agreement reached with the union.
Royal Rumble:
In March, the former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi was dethroned and exiled to Nasarawa State by the Kano State Government. To replace him, the Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero, was appointed by the state government as the 15th Emir of Kano.
Politics:
Court Sacks Oshiomhole As Apc Chairman: Few days to Edo State election, the Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
PDP Wins Edo Election: The Edo State gubernatorial election which held on September 19, 2020, saw the emergence of the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, who decamped from APC to PDP as the winner. By that, Edo State became a PDP state.
APC Retains Power In Ondo: The keenly contested October 9 gubernatorial election in Ondo was won by the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, of the APC. By that victory, APC is said to be the only party to have governed beyond eight years in the state. Both Edo and Ondo elections were said to be largely free and fair. INEC was commended for an improvement on the conduct of relatively credible elections.
Petrol Price/ Electricity Tariff Increase:
On September 4, a new petrol pump price of N160 per litre was announced. That was not to last for so long as the price was hiked to N168 per litre in less than two months. However, following series of meetings with labour leaders who kicked against the increment, the federal government reduced the pump price to N162.44 per litre with effect from December 14, 2020.
Similarly, in October, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) slammed Nigerians with a sharp increase in electricity tariff, which raised serious outcry and resentment.
#EndSARS Protest: On October 8, some Nigerian youths across the country took to the streets to protest and speak up against police brutality, injustice, corruption, inept and rudderless leadership in the country. The protest tagged #EndSARS was mainly targeted at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police but other demands including justice for the families of victims of police brutality and other five core demands were also canvassed. The protest adjudged by many as the most peaceful and best organized in recent time unfortunately went bizarre following the shooting and alleged killing of some protesters by uniformed men at Lekki toll gate, Lagos State, on October 20.
The true story of the killings is still sketchy as Lagos State Government, the Military and the protesters continue to blame one another.
The two weeks protest was subsequently hijacked by some hoodlums who destroyed and vandalized many private and public properties. All warehouses containing COVID-19 palliatives were wrecked. Some of the results of the protest, however, were the disbandment of SARS by the Inspector General of Police and the setting up of another unit, the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) to take up the duties of SARS. Reformation of the Police was also promised.
Independence Celebration:
Amid COVID-19 economic woes, the nation marked her 60th Independence with the president calling for national healing and stronger unity. According to the federal government, the 60th Independence anniversary celebration would be observed for a whole year, ending September 30th, 2021.
INEC Chairman’s Reappointment: President Buhari in October reappointed the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for another five-year term. Following the Senate’s confirmation of the appointment on December 1,Yakubu became the first person to serve as INEC chairman for two terms.
On November 28, suspected terrorists attacked a farming community in Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, killing about 43 rice farmers.
There were other cases of kidnapping, killings as insecurity remained a top challenge for the country. Series of calls were made by many Nigerians, including the federal lawmakers for the sacking of the service chiefs who they said are now bereft of ideas on how to handle the increasing security problems in the country but the president was adamant on keeping them in office. The lawmakers invited the president for a briefing over the insecurity issues in the country but that was not to be as the president made an eleventh-hour U-turn.
On December 11, over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, were abducted from their institution. Fortunately, all the kidnapped boys were freed from where they were being held in Zamfara State on December 17.
Border Reopening:
On December 16, the federal government announced the reopening of four land border crossing points with the assurance to reopen the remaining crossings on December 31. Government had closed the borders in August 2019 due to concerns over smuggling.
Another Recession:
As COVID-19 continued to bite, Nigeria’s economy sunk into another recession, making it the second recession in less than five years.
Flood:
Like in the previous years, flood was a big issue in 2020. Many communities in the coastal areas were ravaged by flood. Farmlands, crops and valuable properties were destroyed with members of the affected communities constantly crying out for aid from government which most of the time was slow to come, if at all.
In all, it was a year full of many ups and downs which made life difficult for many people. Nigerians only wish that 2021 will bring better tidings.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Issues
Re: Judiciary And The Future Of Our Democracy
Our attention has been drawn to an article titled: “Judiciary and the Future of Our Democracy… Judges Like Catholic Priests”, By Eddy Odivwri, published in Thisday Newspaper of December 25, 2020.
This write-up by Mr. Eddy Odivwri was excellent, almost to the point of being seminal in its critical appraisal of our judiciary and the future of our democracy, until the interloping and completely out of kilter imposition of the section sub-headed “Wike and Judicial Conjugation”, in which Odivwri attempted what can best be described as a totally jaundiced interpretation of the healthy relationship between Governor Nyesom Wike and the Rivers State Judiciary.
For starters, the title, “Wike and Judicial Conjunction” tends to suggest a kind of dubious marital connivance between the Rivers State Governor and the State’s Judiciary, but what Odivwri cleverly and deliberately omits is the fact that Governor Nyesom Wike himself is a lawyer and a member of the Nigerian Body of Benchers. His relationship with the Judiciary is professional and clearly defined.
In other words, Governor Wike’s inclination to the promotion of equity and the existential welfare and well being for officials on the bench and indeed across the entire judicial/ legal community flows from his proud professional calling as a lawyer and a Life Bencher.
Again, one is taken aback by Odivwri’s description of the relationship as “the brazen romance between the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his State’s Judicial officers.”
It is indeed quite amazing that a journalist with some years of experience should exhibit such reckless flippancy, when an elementary research would have offered a more discretionary and less sacarstic translation, unless of course, Mr. Odivwri, like many present day Wike commentators, has also chosen to be typically economical with the truth and facts.
Be that as it may, it behoves any trite response to Mr. Odivwri’s obviously warped observations concerning Governor Wike’s relationship with the Rivers Judiciary, to set the records straight by preseting the honest picture of the situation between the Rivers State Government and the Judiciary in the State before Governor Wike assumed office on May 29, 2015.
Professor Zacchaeus Adangor aptly captures the situation succinctly in his paper: “Depoliticising the Appointment of the Chief Judge of A State in Nigeria: Lessons From the Crisis Over the Appointment of the Chief Judge of Rivers State of Nigeria”, where he wrote thus: “Rivers State of Nigeria was effectively without an incumbent Chief Judge from 20th August, 2013 (when the immediate past Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Iche N. Ndu, retired from service) up until the 31st day of May, 2015.”
In summary, the crisis in the Rivers Judiciary was occasioned by the insistence of former Rivers Governor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi that he had the prerogative to reject the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) who wanted to appoint Hon. Justice Daisy W. Okocha of the High Court of Rivers State, as the Chief Judge of Rivers State, instead of his preferred choice, Justice Peter Agumagu.
A judgment delivered by Hon. Justice Lambo Akanbi, J., of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt in favour of the Rivers State Government, set aside the recommendation of the NJC to appoint Hon. Justice Daisy Okocha and acting on that ruling the Amaechi administration appointed and swore in Hon. Justice P. N. C. Agumagu, on 18th March, 2014 without the recommendation of the NJC.
Expectedly, the NJC not only refused to recognise the appointment of Hon. Justice P.N.C. Agumagu as Chief Judge of Rivers State but also suspended him from performing the functions of his office as a judicial officer for accepting his purported appointment as Chief Judge of Rivers State without the prior recommendation of the NJC.
On 3rd June, 2014 the NJC appointed Hon. Justice Daisy Okocha, as the “Administrative Judge” of the High Court of Rivers State with a mandate to assign cases to all the Judges of the High Court of Rivers State and to perform other related administrative functions necessary to prevent the complete collapse of the operation of the judiciary in the State.
However, the Rivers State Government quickly reacted to the said appointment by issuing a circular directing all staff of the Rivers State Judiciary to refrain from taking any instructions from or dealing with Hon. Justice Daisy Okocha, in her capacity as the Administrative Judge of the High Court of Rivers State. The directive was coupled with a clear threat that any staff found guilty of its violation would be dismissed from the service of the Rivers State Judiciary.
In the confusion that followed these conflicting actions by the NJC and the Rivers State Government, members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Rivers State Branch declared an indefinite strike action on 9th June, 2014 thus completely grinding the administration of justice throughout Rivers State to a halt and depriving litigants of access to the court of justice.
The needless crisis and the complete disruption of the administration of justice in Rivers State which was unprecedented in history continued until the Hon. Justice Daisy Okocha was appointed and sworn in as the Acting Chief Judge of Rivers State on 1st day of June, 2015 by Governor Wike.
On May 29, 2015, Governor Nyesom Wike while delivering his first term inaugural speech, appointed Justice Daisy Okocha as acting Chief Judge of the State. The Rivers Governor who announced the appointment shortly after he took the oath of office administered by the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt said it was unfortunate that the crisis in the judiciary could linger on for close to a year.
Governor Wike also appointed Justice Christy Gabriel Nwankwo as Acting President, Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal.
“We had severally condemned the prolonged absence of a State Chief Judge and closure of our courts and promised that these issues will not remain unresolved beyond a day after today.
“Therefore, in fulfillment of our promise to reopen our courts and restore normalcy to the State’s judiciary, I hereby, in exercise of my powers under section 271(4) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, appoint the most senior High Court Judge in Rivers State Judiciary, the Honourable Justice Daisy Okocha as the Acting Chief Judge of Rivers State.
“Her Lordship will be sworn in on Monday 1st June 2015, after which she will be required to immediately terminate the dark moments of our ignoble judicial history by reopening the courts for business. Under our watch, never again will the doors to justice be deliberately and punitively shut against the people of Rivers State.
“In the same vein, I hereby, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 281 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, appoint the Honourable Justice Christy Gabriel-Nwankwo, as the Acting President of the Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal following the indefinite suspension by the National Judicial Council (NJC) of the holder of that office. Justice Gabriel Nwankwo also be sworn in on Monday 1st June 2015.”, Governor Wike had declared.
It is germane at this juncture to state clearly that while many social commentators and columnists have mischievously and dubiously coloured the relationship between Governor Wike and the Rivers judiciary in selective instances, the fact remains that no Rivers Governor has arguably done more to position the legal profession in its pride of place and protect the judiciary by entrenching an enabling environment for judicial officers in the State to operate independently without fear of any intimidation or compromise.
Right from his first term, Governor Wike has committed himself to the improvement of the processes and facilities for the advancement of the Administration of Justice. His commitment is premised on the fact that economic development, security and social welfare are tied to a vibrant justice system.
Beyond the much overblown narrative of the purchase of vehicles for judges which has provided topical cannon fodder for both seasoned and pedestrian commentators, Governor Wike’s administration has since inception embarked on a holistic welfare and development initiative for the judicial sector within the legitimate purview of a State Government’s contributions to the third estate of the realm.
Over the last five years, Governor Wike constructed the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, reconstructed the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division, and built the National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt. He had released funding promptly and regularly to address and offset recurring and outstanding emoluments, established the Rivers State Multi-door Court House and the Family Court.
His administration built a new secretariat complex for the Port Harcourt branch of the NBA and pledged to build two new hostels that will accommodate not less than 1,800 Law Students and a 500 capacity Auditorium for the Nigerian Law School, Yenagoa, amongst others.
Governor Wike himself has never hidden his intention to ensure the independence of the judiciary and implement initiatives that would make the judiciary to assert itself independently.
His commitment to the welfare of judges and judicial officers of Rivers extraction as well as those working in the state, has been unwavering and this was once again captured in September 2020, during the commissioning of 20 owner occupier duplexes built by Rivers Government for Judges of Rivers origin serving in the State and Federal Judiciaries.
Governor Wike declared at that ceremony that Rivers State would end the era Judges retire without their own home.
He said, “One arm of government that is key in the fight against corruption is the judiciary. Judges cannot fight corruption when they are not provided with the basic facilities. Given the constitutional restriction on legal practice, post legal service years could be miserable for judges who were unable to buy or build their own homes before leaving the service.
“With our policy, the State now bears the full responsibility to providing befitting accommodation for all judicial officers of Rivers State origin beyond their service years for life. The policy covers all former Chief Judges, Presidents of Customary Courts of Appeal including Justice Peter Agumagu. All retired Judges in service when the policy was made. Current Chief Judge of the State will have her accommodation built before retirement in May, 2021.”
“I cannot think of any State Government with similar welfare scheme we have made. This will have a profound and positive impact on judicial officers. We have moved our Judiciary from the valley of neglect to an enviable hilltop of independence, capacity, and effectiveness,” he stated.
The Chief Justice of the Federation(CJN), Justice Mahmud Muhammad was to capture Governor Wike’s intention clearly. Represented by Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court, he noted that Judges would be more confident to dispense justice if they have good shelter and welfare.
“Lagos and Rivers States rank among the most litigious States. The implication is that manpower and materials are perennially stretched far beyond limit to attend to the large number of cases filed daily. That explains the enormity of work before Judges. A good car, shelter and good welfare package are some of those things that can serve as magic wand to bring out the best from them.
“Whenever we deliberately or inadvertently toy with the welfare of judicial officers, we are unconsciously inflicting a debilitating wound on the conscience of the nation,” he noted.
President, Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, in her comments said provision of the accommodation for the judicial officers would reduce the challenges that affect effective administration and dispensation of justice. She urged the justices to reciprocate Wike’s gesture by dispensing justice without favour.
Olumide Akpata, President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in his goodwill message, commended Governor Wike for his vision and foresight aimed at promoting the administration of justice and rule of law; and Theo Osanakpo, speaking on behalf of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, said the action of the Rivers Governor would provide opportunity for optimal performance by the judges of the Court of Appeal.
Governor Wike was to express the same sentiments again during the swearing-in of two new High Court judges; Justice Ben-Whyte Opufaa and Justice Gbasam Okogbule as recently as Thursday, December 24, 2020.
“This country cannot move forward if the judiciary does not come out to say we must be firm to do our work. Whatever you believe that is right do it. It doesn’t matter who is involved. Don’t be intimidated by the federal government,” he charged.
Indeed, Governor Nyesom Wike, in addition to providing the basic welfare and standardised infrastructural amenities for judges and the judicial community, has also been a staunch advocate for maintaining and sustaining the sacred guiding principles that define administrative judicial processes and appointments.
It is worthy of note that while some justices have been victims of a peculiar gender marginalisation, the case of the incumbent Chief Judge of the High Court of Justice in Rivers State, Justice Adama Lamikanra, has been hailed as one the finest decisions in Nigeria’s judiciary.
For the records, Justice Lamikanra is from Edo State just as her husband. However, she started her service in Rivers State and was in due season appointed a judge. However, when a vacancy arose in the office of the Chief Judge and her name was mentioned sometime around 2015, the primordial biases of ethnicity and gender arose.
There were some in Rivers State who felt that an Edo State indigene married to an Edo man should not be made Chief Judge of the State, but Governor Wike would have none of that and as he settled in the office of Governor in his first term, he promptly dismissed the prejudices levelled against Justice Lamikanra who had worked in the Rivers State judiciary for most of her career.
She was appointed Acting Rivers State Chief Judge on January 15, 2016, following the retirement of Justice Daisy Okocha and sworn-in as substantive Chief Judge on March 8, 2016, on the recommendation of the NJC and the approval of the Rivers State House of Assembly, for her to occupy the State’s judiciary top position.
The citing of these instances have become necessary to correct the erroneous impression which the likes of Mr. Odivwri peddle, that the impressive effort to build a mutual and professionally symbiotic relationship between the executive and judiciary, towards achieveng the prompt and proper dispensation of justice as well as delivering good governance to Rivers people, could be misinterpreted with snide and obviously ill-advised innuendos that diminish the craft and intelligence of writers like Eddy Odivwri.
The glaring poverty of his argument is underscored by the fact that, while this commitment to secure the welfare of judges has now become a state policy that will outlive Governor Wike’s tenure as Governor of Rivers State, the real possibility that some of his futuristic legal engagements may not even be adjudicated by Rivers judges, exists. After all, the Governor is in his second and final tenure now and it is really not so difficult to fathom if there is any other ‘political fate’ that the judges would be compelled to determine in his favour in the state, going forward.
Unless there is something in the political future of Governor Wike which only Mr. Odivwri and his co-travellers know that we do not know.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State
