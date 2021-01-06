Business
Firm Foresees Record Growth Amid Fiscal Imbalances For Nigeria
Nigeria will return to growth path in 2021 but external and fiscal imbalances will pose downside risks to the economy, sigma pensions Limited has predicated.
Sigma Pensions Limited, in its report released on Monday titled ‘Nigeria 2021 outlook: A return to normalcy, but tough policy choices lie ahead’, noted that Nigeria continued to grapple with the aftershocks of the coronavirus recession as external and fiscal imbalances propagate negative shocks across the exchange rate and inflation channel.
The report said resulting macroeconomic turmoil would require a return to credible policy settings, implying that more than ever before, the direction of policy responses would be crucial.
It said, “As with the global environment, we expect Nigeria’s economy to experience a V-shaped bounce back from a recession in 2020 as the removal of most COVID-19 restrictions should benefit the non-oil sector where the restrictions hurt activities badly.
“That said, oil output is likely to remain in recession as compliance with OPEC+ curbs restrains oil production to 1.7-1.8mbpd, a development likely to remain in place until H2 2021.
“The recovery in growth is where the good news ends. We view the combination of still weak oil exports and a resurgence in import demand pointing to large external imbalances over 2021.”
Given current policy settings around the exchange rate, the report saw limited options for financing the looming current account deficit and expected naira weakness over the year.
It said, “Alongside these FX pressures, we see soaring food prices, occasioned by an underwhelming 2020 crop harvest, border closures, higher electricity tariffs and petrol prices (following the move to remove gasoline subsidies) as fuelling a surge in inflation towards 16 per cent levels in 2021 (2020e: Avg. 13.2 per cent).
“Though the CBN has ignored inflationary pressures and muddled through the FX situation over 2020, we think the economy’s return to growth and the need to stem the widening parallel market premiums will drive a shift to monetary tightening at some point over 2021.”
According to the report, fiscal imbalances loom large for the second consecutive year with the Federal Government proposing another record deficit (N5.2tn) to be financed via large foreign and domestic borrowings.
It said in 2020, the liquidity fallout from CBN’s decision to bifurcate domestic Treasury bill markets spurred a rally across naira assets.
The report said, “In 2021, we think financing the projected fiscal deficit alongside CBN’s recently introduced CBN special bills could help drain the remaining portion of the large liquidity overhang.
“Accordingly, we expect the rebalancing across Nigeria’s financial markets to run its course over 2021, implying less-liquid conditions.
NIMASA Underscores Importance Of Badagry Deep Seaport
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), says the Badagry Deep Seaport project in Lagos State is strategic to the development of Nigeria as a global maritime hub.
Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh said this in Lagos yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to the paramount ruler of Badagry Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, De-Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi 1, the Akran of Badagry.
He said the visit was meant to honour the traditional ruler and his kingdom for allocating land to NIMASA to establish its presence in the community, before the take-off of the deep seaport project.
“Nigeria is strategically located at a significant point in the Atlantic Ocean, with about 853 kilometres coastline, which gives us a geographic advantage to become a maritime hub for not only the West and Central African region, but also the entire maritime trading world.
“And with over 70 per cent of cargo bound for West and Central Africa destined for Nigeria, we also have a huge commercial advantage.
“The Tide reports that the Badagry Deep Seaport, planned to be Africa’s biggest and most advanced seaport when it becomes operational, will help to maximise this extraordinary maritime potential. This is more so given the strategic place of Badagry in the region,” he said.
Jamoh who thanked the Akran for his hospitality and the land allocated to NIMASA, promised that the land would be judiciously utilized, and that he would work with the traditional ruler and the kingdom to see to the implementation of the deep seaport project.
Earlier, Jamoh, who was received at the palace by the Akran and his council of chiefs, was presented with the Badagry Pilgrimage Award, a special recognition accorded dignitaries for visiting the town.
Commenting on the deep seaport project, the Alipoto of Badagry Kingdom, Chief Gbenga Fayemi, said it was important for Badagry and the country, stressing that the project was suitably located between the lagoon and the ocean.
ABCON Tasks CBN On Forex Stability In 2021
The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), yesterday, urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to continue to stabilise the foreign exchange rates for economic growth.
ABCON President, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.
Gwadabe said that the association’s expectation for 2021 was for CBN to maximise choices to improve the value of naira.
“My advice is that the CBN should continue to expand the supply source of the buffers through deliberate and strategic plans in the Diaspora remittances.
“Emphasis should also be given to diversification to enjoy the full potential of the present Africa Continental Free Trade agreements.
“It should also partner relevant stakeholders on the adoption of newer technologies and digitisation of our Bureaux de Change sector for growth of the economy.
“Finally, it should enhance intelligence base approach for effective monitoring and supervision of the market,’’ Gwadabe said.
According to him, the present strategies and tactics of diversification of sources of foreign exchange should be enhanced.
He called on the Federal Government to move from one source of oil proceeds to multiple sources, such as non oil export proceeds, the Diaspora remittances and sales of unprofitable assets.
