SMEs
Entrepreneurs Urge Govt To End Poverty
The Chairman of Eze-Ikemba Integrated Farm and Resort in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRH. Onyeche Promise Obinna, has called on governments at all levels to end poverty in the country.
Eze Obinna, who is a professor of Engineering and the traditional ruler of Ulakwo Agwuruisi Ancient Kingdom, Etche, made the call during the De-Entreprenuers club seminar/business fair in Port Harcourt recently.
The monarch said that the country was endowed with abundant natural resources that can end poverty if properly harnessed, adding that agriculture and other natural resources were enough to grow Nigerian economy.
“There are many resources that can make us move out from poverty. Entrepreneurs also need to look down and discover the resources that are available around them.
“Agriculture is the answer to economic diversification and transparent leadership/governance will go a long way in growing our economy.
“Consistency and trust are what sustain an entrepreneur”, he said, adding that entrepreneurs can also play the role of stock brokers between the rural farmers and the exporting companies.
Speaking on the topic, “The Wider World of SMEs with Special Focus on SMEs Knowledge, Growth and Impact on Social and Economic Development of our Society”, Dr Larry Goodwill Ajiola said entrepreneurs are the engine room of every society.
Dr Ajiola, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of I.Conntact-Connect Limited, said that the problem of SMEs was lack of organisation in the informal sector.
He noted that most people became entrepreneurs just to survive the unemployment in the country, saying majority of the entrepreneurs do not even acquire knowledge before going into the business.
“The difference between induced and natural entrepreneurs is the attribute of adapting to failures. A passionate entrepreneur in SME can fail many times and continue till he achieves success”, he said.
In his contribution, the Chief Executive Officer, NEMOG Farms Nigerian Limited, Mr Nwogu Nnadi Emmanuel, urged the Rivers State Government to take advantage of the export opportunities provided by the company in the area of cassava production.
“If Rivers state will take advantage of what the company has, it will drive away hunger from the state. Government needs to work with institutions to grow her economy”, he said.
SMEs
FG Wants More SME Participation In N75bn Stimulus Programme
The Federal Government wants more micro, small and medium enterprises to participate in its N75billion economic recovery and stimulus programme in order to grow their respective businesses.
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, on Monday urged MSMEs to take advantage of the programme, which he said was geared at cushioning the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses nationwide.
Adebayo outlined the economic stimulus programme to include the N15bn Guaranteed Offtake Scheme, N50billion MSME Survival Fund and N10billion MSME Survival Fund for transport workers.
The minister, who disclosed this in Ekiti State through his aid, Idowu Adeniyi, specifically urged small business owners in the state to take advantage of the programme.
Although he noted that many people in the state had keyed into the programmes, Adebayo called on others to also participate in order to improve their economic wellbeing.
In a statement issued in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo and made available to The Tide, the minister said the economic stimulus programmes were devoid of partisan or religious sentiments as all Nigerians were expected to participate for the economic development of the country.
Adebayo, who stated this during the distribution of food items to some Ekiti residents, also noted that the Federal Government would continue to support the state.
SMEs
SMEs
2020: A Challenging Year For SMEs
Needless to say that small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) form the bulk of the businesses in Nigeria. It is a major contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The major attraction has been its less capital intensive and flexibility in satisfying the needs of majority of the citizenry.
SME’s contributions to the growth of the nation’s economy cannot be over emphasised. Since the development of MSME policy in Nigeria in 2006 in partnership with the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) and later reviewed in 2010 and 2015, SME has become a major employer of labour and major contributor to the nation’s GDP. In fact, the sector drives the economic and industrial transformation of the country.
According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD, 2005), SMEs are considered to be independent firms that employ less than a given number of employees. SMEs are classified in terms of size and financial assets.
The Central Bank of Nigeria report (2003) said SMEs are a very important economic catalyst in developing and industrialising countries of the world. This confirms the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) report that posited that developing countries can conquer poverty and inequality by democratizing, deregulating and liberalising the integration of the global economy.
In spite of its significance to the well-being of the citizenry and the growth of the nat-ion’s economy, the operations of SMEs suffered major setbacks in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protests across the country.
During the pandemic, which lasted for over four months, many operators of the SMEs in the country closed shops, with many resorting to online transaction. This arose from low patronage and the total lockdown of the economy occasioned by COVID-19.
The effects of the lockdown on SMEs were exacerbated by the #EndSARS protests that destroyed businesses worth millions of Naira across the country. Till date, SME operators are counting their losses as many of them are finding it difficult to come back to business.
There are, however, a number of other factors that limited the growth and expansion of SMEs in the country in 2020. Such factors include unavailability of loans from financial institutions, high cost of credit facilities, high interest rates, high maintenance cost and the demand for duly registered collateral obligations.
Inconsistency in government policies, bureaucratic bottlenecks experienced in the administration of incentives and support facilities from all levels of government, as well as multiple taxation arising from various levies imposed by the federal, state and local governments, also play a great role in slowing down the growth of SMEs in the country.
Meanwhile, inadequate or decrepit infrastructures like good roads, power supply, high cost of raw materials and export constraints further tighten the noose against SMEs in the country.
These and many more served as major setbacks for SMEs in Nigeria in the year 2020.
Notwithstanding these setbacks and challenges, there is a ray of optimism am-ong SME operators that the year 2021 will usher in good prospects for the sector. Majority of business owners say they cannot wait for 2021 to come, to see if there will be added value to their businesses.
This prospect is, however, dependent on a number of factors, including an enabling environment that encourages healthy competition among SMEs and attracts local and foreign investments. How soon will that be is a question only time will tell.
