Politics
Commission Plans Automation Of Kwara Assembly Operations
The Kwara Stste House of Assembly Service Commission says plans are ongoing to automate legislative activities at the state House of Assembly.
The Chairman of the commission, Femi Yusuf, made this known to newsmen on Monday in Ilorin.
Yusuf said that operations of the Assembly needed to be digitised.
According to him, we need to go to the next level; going to that level means we have to put some structures on ground so that legislation can be done anywhere and make it easy for both legislature and executive.
“What I have in mind is a situation whereby while we are doing the legislation, everything will be automated.
“The process of voting and passing bills on the floor of the House will be automated.
“Although, it may be found strange in the history of lawmaking, it is doable.
“Kwara is one of the first generation states that we have in this country, so, we have to be in the forefront.
“If we are able to bring in the idea and some other things, I know it will put Kwara back in the map of the leading states in the country.
“That is our objective. But, we still need to do some findings and research,” the chairman said.
He said the commission in the history of the state Assembly, inherited a virile assembly under the management of the Speaker, Hon. Danladi Salihu and Clerk, Hajia Halimah Kperogi.
“On assumption of office, all of us are aware that it is a pioneer commission that is just coming on board; it gave room for us not to rush things.
“We have to settle down and study things, moreso, the commission was not allotted fund in the 2019 and 2020 budgets. So, that limited our activities.
“But, having said that, it does not mean we are not doing anything; I want to commend the House of Assembly that we met when we came.
“The Assembly led by Salihu has been using his well-endowed experience to marshal affairs of the House in a peaceful way,’’ he said.
Yusuf also lauded the Clerk of the House, describing her as, “well endowed in terms of management of Assembly’’.
“So, I will say that the structure I met on ground is faultless, that almost everything has been done according to laid down rules.
“Only to fulfill the constitutional provision or the edict that provides for the commission to take care of staff welfare and Assembly men that made it important to create the commission.
“But, notwithstanding locally, what is on ground is water-tight. What we are doing now is to look around and see how we can bring in new ideas,’’ the chairman said.
Yusuf said that was why he planned to go and understudy some other House of Assembly Service Commissions that had been in existence such as the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission and National Assembly Service Commission.
“We have to be there to see what they are doing that we are not doing here,” he said.
Yusuf said that the commission would also inject new innovations from its observations outside the country.
‘Nasarawa Assembly Not Rubber Stamp Of The Executive’
The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has dismissed insinuations that the Hosue is a “rubber stamp” of the Executive.
The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon. Mohammed Omadefu, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Lafia yesterday.
Omadefu, who is a member representing Keana constituency,said: “We are not a rubber stamp of the Executive Arm of Government of the state.
“Our cordial relationship with the Executive arm should not be misunderstood by some people to mean that we are a rubber stamp of the Executive arm of government, we are not.
“We will continue to give Governor Abdullahi Sule the much-needed support to enable him to succeed.
“As our cordial relationship with the executive has brought the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people of the state,” he said.
He assured the people of the state of the Assembly’s continued determination to enact laws and pass resolutions that would have direct bearing on their lives.
The chairman called on the people of the state to support Gov. Sule’s administration and other leaders to enable them to succeed.
He also urged them to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations, for development to thrive.
Anambra Guber Poll: Group Harps On Zoning
A pressure group Equity Movement in Anambra, has appealed for a power shift to the southern part of the state as the contest for the November 2021 governorship poll gears up.
The Chairman of the group, Gaius Ezeh, made the appeal at a stakeholders’ forum in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state yesterday.
According to him, allowing power to shift to Anambra South Senatorial zone will ensure equity, fair play, justice and peace, as well as socio-economic and political growth of the state.
“I want to appeal to political parties and aspirants from Anambra Central and North Senatorial zones to allow only those from Anambra South to contest in the November 2021 governorship poll in the state.
“In the 2017 governorship election in the state, almost all political parties zoned their governorship position to the North Senatorial District as the zone had never produced a governor for the state.
“Anambra Central Senatorial District did three years and 10 months under Dr. Chris Ngige, and eight years under Mr. Peter Obi. So, the zone held the governorship for almost 12 years.
“Therefore, for equity, all political parties must now consider the Southern zone in the 2021 poll. Equity demands that the South should have it.
“We also believe that adherence to the zoning agreement will reduce the cost of politicking and problems that comes with do or die politics,” he said.
Ezeh said the group would continue to propagate the rotation of office of the governor among the three senatorial zones of Anambra North, South and Central.
Also speaking, an elder statesman and First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, lamented the high number of aspirants from the Anambra South Senatorial zone.
Amechi urged the aspirants to coordinate behind a single candidate from the zone, who had credibility, proven integrity, sound education, competence and would prioritise the welfare of the people.
In his views, Sen. Nnamdi Eriobuna, who represented Anambra South in the Senate from 1999 to 2003, said that Anambra South was due to produce the next governor.
Eriobuna urged aspirants from the zone to coordinate themselves and work towards winning at their various party primary elections.
“After the primaries, we can now scale the number of candidates from the South zone and endorse a candidate that would contest in the election,” he said.
Some aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra South Senatorial zone, who attended the forum were Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the former Managing Director of Transcorp.
Dr. Ifedi Okwenna who served as Special Assistant (Political) to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was also in attendance.
Another aspirants on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Group Capt. Nnamdi Nnoruka, and some traditional rulers also graced the occasion.
