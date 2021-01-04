Education
Shun Govt’s Pension Scheme, NUT Tells Edo Teachers
The Edo State chapter of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed its members to shun enrollment into the state government’s contributory pension scheme.
The directive is contained in a statement issued by the Assistant General Secretary of the union, Mr Moni Itua and made available to newsmen yesterday in Benin.
Itua said that the decision was a follow-up to the resolution of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the union at its last meeting held on Dec. 29, 2020.
The Tide recalls that the union had, on Dec. 29, 2020, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government over alleged failure to meet its 10-point demand, bordering on poor conditions of service, among others.
Itua said: “I have been directed to inform all school heads and primary school teachers not to fill any document having to do with contributory pension scheme, no matter the source of such document, until the union directs otherwise.
“The above directive became inevitable because the two fundamental issues raised by the union concerning the pension scheme have not received government’s positive response,” he said.
According to Itua, the fundamental issues yet to be resolved include the tier of government that will be responsible for the monthly remittance of 10 percent to the pension accounts of individual teachers, particularly those at the primary school level.
Also, the NUT wants the state government to cater for the accrued gratuity entitlements of teachers, prior to the commencement of the scheme, as provided by law.
Foundation Promises Scholarship For 90 Female Science Students In Kano
The Ma’ajin Watari Foundation (MWF), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), has promised to provide scholarship to 90 female science students to tackle shortage of female medical personnel in Kano State.
The MWF founder, Dr Abba Ahmad, told newsmen on Friday in Kano, that the students would be trained under the education endowment fund of the foundation.
Ahmad, who doubles as the District Head of Kabo, said the target was to provide special training to students of senior secondary schools in science subjects, to prepare them to study medicine and related disciplines in tertiary institutions.
“It is a deliberate step to train the girl-child starting from SS1 to SS3 classes, to prepare them to excel in the National Examination Commission (NECO) and Senior Secondary School Examination Certificate Examination (SSCE).
“It will avail them the opportunity to secure university admission to read medicine and other related disciplines.
“Our target is to tackle shortage of female medical personnel, reduce maternal mortality and enhance healthcare services in the state,” Ahmad said.
According to him, the foundation will also offer scholarship to successful students to further their education at the university level.
Ahmad said the foundation was being funded through personal donation, adding that modalities have been put in place to ensure sustainability of the project.
Int’l Students’ Hostel: Speaker Hails Unilag Management For Vision
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday praised the University of Lagos management for its doggedness that resulted in the construction of a 500-bed hostel for international students.
Gbajabiamila made the commendation while inspecting the hostel project in the university, expresssing satisfaction at the level of implementation.
“I must commend the Vice-Chancellor of this university, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, for his doggedness and vision.
“He came to Abuja not once, not twice, to discuss this matter with me; we thank God that together, we have been able to put this together.
“I am surprised to see the level of development so far and even more surprised that from inquiries from the contractor and other experts, by the next nine months, the project will be up and running.
” That is very impressive,” the lawmaker said.
He said that, when completed, the hostel would contribute to a conducive learning environment.
“If you may know, this is the university where I graduated from; accommodation has always been a problem.
“We hope that this will be part of the solution to accommodation problem for our children; learning environment is not just about the classroom, but even about outside the classroom.
“How comfortable your environment is, how easy it is for you to get from home to the classroom, are all factors to consider.
“We look forward to commissioning it,” he said.
On his message to Nigerians in the new year, the speaker said: “It is a message of hope.
“This hope even goes round the whole world. We all know what last year was for every body – challenges.
“The pandemic (COVID-19) is something nobody anticipated or saw coming; we hope that it will go with the outgone year.
“We are hopeful that things will get better, we have to continue to live with abiding faith in God.
“He alone knows what he is doing; He will keep us this year; we have survived last year, this year will be a better year for everyone.
The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, said at the event, that the university management was satisfied that the project started as scheduled.
“By September/October this year, the project will be completed; that will bring the issue of accommodation for our students to ease out gradually.
“This is a big sign of hope for the university, we are happy that we are starting this year with this type of project,” he said.
On his plan for the institution in 2021, Ogundipe said that the university’s management was working hard to ensure that the university’s presence would be strongly felt globally.
He added that management would ensure that such presence would be felt stronger in the area of research.
“ I am sure that the university of Lagos would be more visible this year than it had been in the past years and that there will be more peace and stability in the institution.
“Also, we plan to have our convocation as soon as possible this year,” he said.
The contractor handling the project, Mr Temitope Awolola, noted the project was a two-storey building that would house no fewer than 500 international students.
“This project which started in December 2020, will be carried out in two phases; hopefully, it will be completed in September this year,” Awolola said.
