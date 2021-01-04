Metro
Police Council May Nominate New IGP, Feb
There are indications that the Nigerian Police Council (NPC) may nominate a new Inspector-General of Police by February.
It is unclear if the current Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, will get a tenure extension but unconfirmed sources said his successor may be announced next month.
The council, which is chaired by the President, comprises the 36 state governors and the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).
Adamu, who is the 20th indigenous police boss, is expected to retire next month when he would clock 35 years in service.
Sources said he had launched a vigorous lobby for tenure extension to enable him conclude key reforms in the police but it is still unclear if his bid to secure an extension would be successful.
President Muhammadu Buhari had recently extended the tenure of the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede; and the Commandant-General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Muhammadu Gana.
Buhari has been under fire for extending the tenure of the Chiefs of Defence Staff, Army Staff, Naval Staff and Air Force.
It was gathered that the race for the IGP’s successor has begun with some state governors, influential politicians and traditional rulers rooting for their candidates.
A senior official said intense lobby for the new IGP has commenced with various interest groups pushing the candidacy of their protégés.
It was gathered, last Saturday, that a handful out of about 20 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police are eligible for appointment as the next IGP.
A source stated, “The Police Council always meets confidentially to decide the next IG but a lot of people are already pushing for their candidates; the pressure is high but it is the President’s prerogative to select the IG.
“We have about 20 AIGs but most of them do not qualify under the new Police Act, which stipulates that a candidate for the office of the IG must have at least five years of service.
“We know that AIG Moses Jitiboh (former Chief Personal Security Officer to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan) still has over five years but they are trying to spoil his chances. Apart from him, about four other AIGs from the North also have good chances of being appointed”, the source added.
The source disclosed that the IGP recently nominated Jitiboh for promotion to DIG in a move to bypass the most eligible AIG who was said to be sick.
When asked about the race for the police top office, the Commissioner representing the media on the PSC board, Mr Austin Braimoh, said the commission was not involved in the appointment of the IGP, noting that this remained the prerogative of the Police Council.
Metro
Troops Crush Nine Bandits On Kaduna-Abuja Road
Not less than nine armed bandits were killed by security operatives along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Monday night.
The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement, yesterday, said the incident was made possible as troops acted on intelligence that the bandits were attempting to cross over from the eastern part of the Kaduna-Abuja Road to the western part, with a large herd of rustled cattle.
According to the commissioner, “the Kaduna State Government has been informed by the military securing the Kaduna-Abuja Road general area that troops neutralized nine armed bandits following a fire-fight late on Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday.
“According to the operational feedback, troops acted on intelligence that the bandits were attempting to cross over from the eastern part of the Kaduna-Abuja Road to the western part, with a large herd of rustled cattle.
“The herders whose cattle had been rustled from the eastern part of the route alerted the military for immediate action.
“An ambush was successfully laid by the troops, as the bandits walked into the killing zone and were welcomed with a hail of bullets.
“After the fire-fight, a search of the area yielded the following: One empty magazine, one set of complete army camouflage, one set of desert boots, seven blankets, two Tecno Mobile phones, one caftan outfit and ropes for tying cattle.
“At first light this morning, a further search revealed the corpse of one bandit, 16 dead cows and three wounded cows.
“Furthermore, seven more bandits died from ferocious gunshot wounds sustained in the ambush, as their bodies were mutilated.
“Troops, as of the time of this update, are still conducting vigorous search patrols in the general area.
“In a separate feedback, troops and police this morning foiled another attempt by bandits to cross the Kaduna-Abuja highway with rustled cattle, this time around the Greenfield University.
“The troops, guided by some local volunteers who pointed them in the direction of the bandits’ movement, engaged the criminals in a fire-fight. Sadly, one of the local volunteers lost his life.
“One bandit’s corpse was found, along with several rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.
“Governor Nasir El-Rufai on receiving the feedback congratulated the security agencies on the successful operations, and urged them to sustain the tempo in the ongoing offensives against bandits. He sent his condolences to the family of the volunteer who lost his life, and prayed for the repose of his soul.
“The governor also appealed to locals to always raise alarm in all cases and not only when they are directly affected, as banditry ultimately affects everyone.
“Furthermore, locals in villages around Jakada-darabi, Gwanto, Kasarami, Kankomi, Chikwari and neighbouring locations in Chikun and Kajuru local government areas are enjoined to report any person found seeking medical attention for suspicious wounds,” he said.
Metro
Gunmen Kill Three Policemen, Two Others In Benue
Gunmen, yesterday morning, shot dead five people – three police men and two civilian – at the residence of Alfred Avalumun Atera, chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area in Benue State.
It was gathered that several others were wounded during the attack which happened at 11:30am.
Witnesses said the incident caused pandemonium in the rural town which had been under siege by gunmen for nearly five years before a military special squad was drafted to the area to restore sanity.
The Information Officer of the council, Tertsea Benga, told newsmen that people were trooping into his boss’s residence for Christmas largesse when suddenly the gunmen struck, killing the policemen and two other civilian – one of them, a gateman at the house.
Benga confirmed that the incident happened between 11:00am and 12:00pm, yesterday.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Benue State Command, DSP Catherine Anene, was yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this story as she indicated in response to a text message to her telephone that she would called back later.
