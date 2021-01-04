Business
Nigeria Spends N1.99trn On Debt Servicing In Nine Months
Nigeria spent almost N2tn on debt servicing payments from January to September 2020, the latest data obtained from the Debt Management Office have shown.
The DMO had on Thursday disclosed that the nation’s total public debt stock rose by N1.21tn in the third quarter of last year to N32.22tn amid revenue shortfalls.
The debt stock is made up of the domestic and external debt stocks of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory, the DMO said.
“The FGN, state governments and the FCT all recorded increases in their debt stock due to borrowings to enable them to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 pandemic and to meet revenue shortfalls,” the debt office said.
DMO’s data collated by our correspondent showed that the cost of servicing the nation’s debt from January to September 2020 stood at N1.99tn.
A total of N1.53tn was spent on domestic debt service while $1.27bn or N467.44bn was spent on external debt service payments.
Domestic debt service gulped N609.13bn in the first quarter of 2020; N312.81bn in the second quarter, and N604.19bn in the third quarter.
External debt service payments stood at $472.57m (N170.60bn) in Q1; $287.04m (N103.62bn) in Q2, and $507.15m (N193.22bn) in Q3.
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s official exchange rate of $1 to N361 was used in converting the external debt service payments to naira in Q1 and Q2 while N381/$1 was used in Q3, according to the DMO.
The CBN had recently expressed concern over the rising cost of debt service being incurred by the Federal Government.
The CBN, in its half-year 2020 economic report, said the trajectory of Federal Government’s debt further constrained fiscal policy during the period, as interest payment obligations amounted to N1.15tn in the first half of 2020.
“This suggested that despite the subsisting revenue challenge, which was exacerbated by COVID-19, the larger proportion of FGN revenue was devoted to debt service,” it said.
The apex bank said at 19.2 per cent, the debt-to-GDP ratio indicated a solvency position of the government.
“However, the rising cost of debt service underscores a precarious liquidity position that could impair the government’s fiscal space, as well as its growth objectives,” it added.
The International Monetary Fund said in December that Nigeria needed significant revenue mobilisation — including through tax policy and administration improvements — to create space for higher social spending and reduce fiscal risks and debt vulnerabilities.
With high poverty rates and only a gradual recovery in prospect, revenue mobilisation will need to rely initially on progressive and efficiency-enhancing measures, with higher VAT and excise rates awaiting until stronger economic recovery takes root, it added.
Compliance With Oil Cut Exceeds 100%
The non-member countries of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) fully complied with the supply cuts in November that the group agreed on, two sources from the group said yesterday.
OPEC+ is scheduled to meet on January 4 to discuss how much the group will produce in February and beyond. The group is also set to meet monthly to determine the production quotas for the following month, after weighing market conditions.
According to our sources, OPEC’s compliance for November reached 104 per cent. Compliance for OPEC’s allies a group that includes Russia, reached just 95per cent compliance. Combined, the overall compliance rate for November for OPEC+ was therefore 101 per cent, almost exactly the same as the group’s compliance in October 2020.
The negotiations about how much oil to produce given the prospects for slackened oil demand have not been without difficulty. Russia has consistently been supportive of increasing oil production, while Saudi Arabia has been more cautious in its approach, or perhaps more aggressive with the production cut plans, as the oil-dependent nation remains the swing producer of the group. Tensions also arose between the UAE in the run-up to the previous meeting, and other OPEC members, too, have expressed a desire to ramp up production and end the painful quotas.
Russia has already voiced its opinion that it will support another 500,000 barrel per day increase for the group starting in February, after a similar boost for January. However, there are detractors in the group that fear reports of a new wave of coronavirus and the anticipated demand destruction will not allow such a production increase without inventories rising.
The vaccine rollout for Covid-19 has been slower than many had hoped, and it will likely be well into the second half of 2021 before oil demand rebounds with any significant strength.
The most the group will consider increasing production for at the upcoming meeting is 500,000 bpd, a much smaller figure than the 2 million bpd that was part of the original plan to back off tough production quotas starting in January 2021.
Companies’ Executives Predict Oil Price In 2021
Executives from 142 oil and gas firms have predicted where the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price will be at the end of next year in the latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey.
According to the survey, which was released on December 30, just under 35 percent of participants said they expected WTI to be between $50 per barrel and $54.99 per barrel at the end of 2021. Just under 30 percent thought WTI would be worth between 45 per barrel and $44.99 per barrel at the end of next year and just under 15 per cent thought it would be worth between $55 per barrel and $59.99 per barrel.
Around 13 per cent of respondents placed WTI at under $45 per barrel at the end of 2021. Just over five percent of participants expected WTI to land between $60 per barrel and $64.99 per barrel and under five percent thought WTI would be worth more than $65 per barrel at the end of next year.
Participants gave their projections during the survey collection period of December 9 to 17. WTI prices averaged $47.09 per barrel during the period.
According to the executives responding to the latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey, activity in the oil and gas sector jumped in fourth quarter. The business activity index, which is described as the survey’s broadest measure of conditions facing 11th District energy firms rose from -6.6 in the third quarter to 18.5 in the fourth quarter.
This is the first positive reading for the business activity index since fourth quarter of 2019, the latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey outlined. The increase was said to have been driven by both exploration and production and oilfield services firms.
The Dallas Fed promotes a strong financial system and healthy economy in the Eleventh Federal Reserve District, which includes Texas, northern Louisiana and southern New Mexico, the organisation’s website notes.
How The Oil And Gas Sector Fared In 2020
The oil and gas sector in Nigeria faced massive economic turbulence both globally and locally in the year just gone by, 2020. At the beginning of the year, there were high expectations for the oil and gas sector in Nigeria, and then, the COVID-19 pandemic happened and EndSARS protests followed, leaving in their wake, a rippling effect on the developments in this sector and created a need to scale down initial projections, following the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic, resulting in a sharp decline in crude oil demand and prices.
Nigeria, an oil-dependent economy, is highly vulnerable to the impact of these external and internal shocks due to the country’s increased dependency on global economies for fiscal revenues, foreign exchange inflows, fiscal deficit funding and capital flows required to sustain the country’s economic activities.
Major factors driving the market were the investments in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry, which provided a significant portion of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. Production, however, had been hampered in Nigeria in the past few years, due to the attack on oil and gas infrastructure by militants. The Covid-19 situation, however dealt a lethal blow to the country’s upstream oil and gas sector, as was evident in the reduction of the budget benchmark price of crude oil.
The resulting decline in crude oil prices had compelled the Government of Nigeria to reconsider the key budget assumptions for the 2020 budget, which was signed into law in January 2020. The budget had assumed an average benchmark crude oil price of US$57 per barrel (/bbl), while in April 2020, the Ministry of Finance and Budget Office revised this price to US$30/bbl1.
However, in recognition of the continued decline of oil prices and the continued effect of the pandemic in the global oil industry, the Minister of Finance, announced a further revision of this budget benchmark price to US$20/bbl, in May 2020.
Nigeria was obligated to accept cuts to planned production volume, as a result of the historic agreement by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies (OPEC+) to cut crude oil output as part of its efforts to tackle the global oil crisis.
As part of this agreement, Nigeria agreed to cut its production to 1.412mb/d, 1.495mb/d and 1.579mb/d for the respective periods of May-June 2020, July-December 2020 and January 2021-April 2022. However, this does not cover the production of condensate, which is exempted from the OPEC curtailment, and which Nigeria utilizes to shore up its production capacity by about 360,000 to 460,000 barrels per day.
The sector also experienced a decrease in global and local demand for crude oil.
The United States (US) was a major purchaser of Nigerian crude oil, which contributed about 40% to 50% of Nigeria’s exports. However, over the years, the demand for crude oil from the US declined gradually. This was initially attributable to the boom of Shale oil in the US and then, the COVID-19 pandemic compounded it.
During the first half of the year, the US had slashed its imports to 9.37 million barrels, which was about 11.67 million barrels lower than the country’s purchase in the first five months in 2019.
As the country’s major export destinations battle the pandemic with enforced lockdowns and reduced economic activities, Nigeria had to slash her official selling price for its crude oil, offering discounts of up to $5/bbl in order to remain competitive in the crude oil market.
It was reported also that there were about 15 to 20 million barrels of unsold Nigerian crude in April 2020, which was about 25% of the country’s total obid rounds
The lockdown necessitated by the pandemic was also a depressing factor that militated against global oil activities. The lockdown was enforced by many countries in the world to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, leading to the closure of airports. This crippled the airline industry and consequently resulted in the drastic reduction in the demand for jet oil both locally and internationally.
The Oilfield servicing companies were also hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the significant reduction in exploration activities by oil exploration companies, due to the collapse of crude oil demand and prices, there was also a reduction in the need for oilfield services and this brought about deferral or outright cancellation of drilling contracts, leading to significant losses for many drilling companies and jobs.
This decline is also evidenced by the country’s rig count, an important business indicator for the services industry, witnessing a rapid decline from a high of 23 rigs in February 2020 to a low of 6 rigs in July, reflecting the reality of the oil servicing subsector.
As at September, 2020, the serving subsector began to pick up by the rise of the rig count to 10 rigs as lockdown restrictions eased off, resumption of international flight operations in many parts of the world and a relatively steady crude oil price.
Foreign direct investment in the Nigerian oil and gas industry was also on a steady decline, in 2020 with the total capital inflow received in Q2 being $6.55 million (compared to $10.09 million received in Q1 2020). This amounts to 0.51% of the total foreign investments into the Nigerian economy received in the second quarter with the highest being from capital importation by shares with 35.88%.
Regrettably, despite the obvious opportunities in the oil and gas sector and the fact that the Nigerian economy is dependent on this sector, there seems to be hesitation by foreign investors to direct their investments into this sector. While the decline in 2020 could easily be attributed to the global economic challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis, industry stakeholders have continued to blame the lack of competitive regulatory and fiscal reforms as the reason for declining foreign investments.
It is, therefore, believed that the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill(PIB) currently with the National Assembly, would herald a turning point for the outlook of foreign investment in the industry.
Oil theft was also one of the major issues that militated against the oil gas sector in Nigeria, which resulted in unprecedented losses to operating companies in the country.
Oil theft is the illegal appropriation of crude or refined oil products from the pipelines of multinational oil companies.
Oftentimes, it is carried out by collaborations between security forces, militia organizations, the local population, and oil company employees who use a variety of methods to steal oil from the multinational oil corporations that are stationed within the communities.
Currently, the Nigeria oil and gas sector is driven by five to six top players, accounting for the majority of the share, including Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total Exploration and Producing , Chevron Corporation, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.
Due to the lack of federal oversight and a large network of corruption, oil theft is primarily orchestrated by a number of players who use methods to perform oil bunkering and steal thousands of barrels of oil per day from established oil pipelines and also during the transportation of the crude oil product to the oil shipping terminals for export. The Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in attempt to reduce corruption in the country targeted suspected facilitators of oil theft through the prosecution of the leader of a local militia group, Mr. Government Ekpemuopolo for his role in the practice of oil theft in the Niger Delta region, was counter-productive and led to an increase in violence within the country, giving rise to the creation of the Niger Delta Avengers militant organisation. The group proceeded to sabotage multinational oil corporation pipelines.
Additionally, the oil spilled from these sabotage operations and the illegal refinery practices, popularly known as Kpofire, committed by the local population have also led to the severe pollution of the environment.
The year, 2020,for the oil and gas sector was also characterised by numerous pump price increases and reductions
The year opened with a pump price of N145.37, by April, it was reduced to N130.84. It was futher reduced to N129.65 in May, N128.88 in June and increased again to N143.63 in July, N148.78, in August, N161.06, in September, N145.94 and N163 in December.
Also plaguing the industry’s growth in the year under review, were lack of infrastructure, uncertainties in regulations, poor power supply and security concerns, which led the country to under-utilize its refining capacities, thereby pushing the country to become a net importer of refined petroleum products.
However, Nigeria hopes to alter refined products’ supply dynamics with the the coming on stream of Dangote Refinery, where it has grossly refused to salvage the nation’s ailing four refineries.
The Nigerian Government announced plans to conduct oil licensing rounds in mid-2020 for both offshore and onshore blocks with the objective of achieving its 3.0mb/d output target by 2023. The last oil licensing bid round was held in 2007, about 13 years ago
However, due to the instability of oil prices and collapse in global demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government announced, on May 5, 2020, that it would not hold oil bidding rounds for the country’s major oilfields until crude oil prices recoverd.
Nonetheless, the Government went ahead to implement its plans to conduct marginal oilfields bidding rounds this year, which President Buhari had earlier approved for the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources to schedule a bid round for marginal fields in the second quarter of 2020.
A total of 56 marginal fields would be up for auction, including 45 fields that have already been earmarked by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) as well as the 11 fields that the DPR recently revoked the operators’ licences, due to non-performance. The Government claims that the marginal oilfields, which were expected to be taken up by indigenous producers, were less impacted by low crude oil prices.
However, investors could not be assured if the Government would be able to command significant value for these fields, as they may struggle to raise adequate financing to support participation in a bid round in the midst of global economic crisis and looming local economic recession.
As a survival strategy for the oil and gas sector in Nigeria, the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR recently unveiled a survival and success plan for the industry in the post COVID-19 pandemic period. The agency observed the importance of strategic repositioning and business optimisation in ensuring that the industry comes out of the current market crisis unscathed.
The policy focuses on four key areas, which include:
i. cost control and management with the realignment of cost of production per barrel as well as corporate, business and financial stewardship;
ii. portfolio rationalization and asset optimization using project screening and maturation; and contract renegotiation;
iii. strategic repositioning and business optimization; and
iv. strategic partnership; contracting models; service provider open access; and shared risks and returns.
Also, gas production has become a major focus for the oil and gas companies, in response to strong investment in gas-to-power projects, across the region, this would help utilise flared gas and grow the sector.
Nigeria’s offshore oil and gas industry undoubtedly experienced expansion , thereby, opening up more market opportunities. The growth of the offshore exploration and production activities was mainly driven by the efforts of governments in their states, such as providing key incentives and supporting policies to unlock the investment opportunity, as well as a growing list of international oil and gas companies interested in exploring alternative fields to replace the maturing offshore producing sites. Here in Rivers State, the the state government established a harmonised tax regime and policies that promote the ease of doing business in Rivers State.
The industry adversely impacted by many issues and these issues were magnified by the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopefully, the fortunes of the industry would improve especially with the on-going marginal field bidding process and the expected passage of the PIB in due course, which by the way has a scheduled public hearing on January 28, 2021. It is important for all the stakeholders to come together and formulate coherent policies and take steps that would help the industry stay afloat, above current challenges of the industry which have grown in leaps and bounds.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
