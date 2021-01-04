Nation
Foundation Vows To Bridge Class-Gap In Nigeria
The Ebele and Anyi Chuks Foundation, a non-governmental organisation says it seeks to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor with its humanitarian activities.
Founder of the foundation, Dr Ifeanyichukwu Odii, made the disclosure at Isu, his hometown while distributing food items, cash among others to the people of the area to celebrate the Christmas and New Year.
Odii said that there was much gap between the rich and poor in the country, which has created inequality and discontent among the people.
“The foundation has been assisting the needy and empowering people for over 15 years and was motivated by God’s selflessness in sacrificing his only son to save mankind.
“We have built 77 houses for indigent persons, six churches to assist in propagating God’s word and a palace for the tradition ruler of the area.
“I have added another 23 houses to the 77 houses we built and they would soon be handed over to the beneficiaries,” he said.
The foundation’s founder said that he built the houses with the same quality he used in building his house in Lagos and this was to give the beneficiaries a sense of belonging.
“This is to make the children of the beneficiaries appreciate God’s kindness on them and make them offer nothing less when they want to assist others.
“Nigerians always offer leftovers to others, but at the Ebele and Anyi Chuks Foundation, we selflessly offer all we have with the fear of God,” he said.
He noted that the foundation’s activities do not have political undertones as the United Nations has always identified with its ideals.
“Everyone cannot be in the forefront of politics and there would be people who would operate at the home front to organise things.
“We pray for God’ continuous guidance and capacity to impact positively on the society and once such grace continues, our efforts would be relentless,” he said.
Odii said that the foundation’s activities extend beyond the frontiers of Ebonyi and Nigeria as it has supported people with empowerment packages, scholarships among others.
“We constructed over 2.2km of asphalted road with drainages in Magodo Estate Lagos, while distributing COVID-19 palliatives to people in 11 states of the country,” he said.
The foundation’s Coordinator in Ebonyi, Mr Christian Onu, said that its staff were motivated by the zeal shown by the founder and his wife Ebele, to assist humanity.
“We are presently distributing over 15, 000 bags of rice, over 2000 bales of wrapper, cash running into millions of naira and also empowering youths to be self- dependent during this exercise,” he said.
He said that the foundation strictly observed COVID-19 protocols: use of face masks, hand washing and use of sanitisers during the distribution while restricting the number of attendees.
Senator Amah Nnachi (PDP-Ebonyi South) commended the foundation for its philanthropy to people in his senatorial zone, noting that its gestures do not have political undertones.
“Dr Odii has done the senatorial zone proud and his actions should be emulated by all especially those involved in politics,” he said.
One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Vivian Nwaje, thanked the foundation for the gesture and prayed that God gives it the enablement to sustain good works.
Nation
FG Suspends NIMC Officials Over Extortion
The Federal Government has suspended workers fingered in extortion at enrolment centres of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).
It was gathered that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, ordered the immediate suspension of the staff members involved in extortion of applicants of National Identification Number (NIN) at the NIMC Bauchi and Kaduna state offices.
The NIMC on Sunday said the directive came on the heels of public outcry that some personnel of commission, particularly at enrolment centres in Bauchi and Kaduna were capitalising on the rush for NIN by the public to perpetrate fraudulent activities.
A spokesperson for the commission, Kayode Adegoke, said in a statement issued in Abuja that the act was inimical to the policy directive of the Federal Government, which required mobile network subscribers to update their Subscriber Identification Module registration with a valid NIN.
He noted that such unethical practices if allowed to fester and not nipped in the bud by taking stiffer actions against the culprits had the potency of derailing the SIM-NIN integration project.
The minister according to the statement, said enrolment for NIN was free of charge, adding that on no occasion should anyone pay to obtain an enrolment form or to have their biometrics captured.
“All personnel involved in the enrolment and NIN issuance exercise must carry out their respective duties professionally, fairly and with integrity,” the statement stated.
It added, “In light of the above, we wish to call on the general public to assist us in putting our commitments into action by sending proof of any nefarious activity within and around our enrolment centres.”
It urged the public to provide snapshots, footage and other proofs to help the government address the matter.
Nation
Insecurity: ACF Hails Killing Over 50 Bandits In Kaduna
The pan-northern socio-political organization, Aewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended the Nigerian Air Force for neutralizing over 50 bandits suspected to be kidnappers terrorizing travellers along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.
This was contained in a statement personally signed by the ACF’s National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, yesterday.
The statement titled, ‘ACF congratulates President Buhari and Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar’, was made available to newsmen by the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Emmanuel Yawe, in Kaduna, yesterday.
Although the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, had said the air component of Operation Thunder Strike neutralized several bandits, he never gave details of the number of bandits killed along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.
The commissioner had said, “The air platform engaged the bandits and subsequently neutralized several of them, with some of the cattle also affected.
“The air platform is still conducting aggressive fighting patrols to criminal hideouts in the general area as well as the Kaduna-Abuja Road.”
However, the ACF, in its letter, commended the Nigerian Air Force for successfully neutralizing over 50 bandits along Kaduna – Abuja expressway.
Ogbeh noted that It was indeed heart-warming to hear that they (bandits) had been dealt a heavy blow by the gallant forces.
The chairman called on other security forces – Army, Police, Navy, DSS – to borrow from the good example shown by the Air Force and take the fight to the doorsteps of the insurgents.
Ogbeh, a former minister of agriculture, said, “I wish to, on behalf of Arewa Consultative Forum, congratulate President, Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for the successful operation on Abuja-Kaduna Road, last week, in which about 50 bandits were neutralized.
“The bandits have for some time now taken control of that road and made life unbearable for innocent travellers on it. Many of them have been robbed, killed, kidnapped for ransom etc.
“It is indeed heart-warming to hear that they have been dealt a heavy blow by our gallant forces.
“The Arewa Consultative Forum calls on the other security forces – Army, Police, Navy, DSS – to borrow from the good example of the Air Force and take the fight to the doorsteps of the insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements that are making life very unbearable for law-abiding citizens in Nigeria.
“The Arewa Consultative Form assures the President and his security forces that we do not only criticize them when they go wrong but are willing and will commend them when they do the right thing.
“We pray that God will give them the strength and wisdom to secure Nigeria in 2021 and the years ahead.”
It would be recalled that Ogbeh had through a statement, last week, raised that alarm that camels were being allegedly used to bring in ‘Rocket Propelled Grenades’ and ‘anti-aircraft guns’ into the country through northern borders.
Nation
Earned Allowances: Fresh Strike Looms In Varsities Over Sharing Formula
The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has issued a 14-day strike notice to the Federal Government.
The university workers are protesting alleged disparity in sharing of the N40billion earned allowances released to the four university unions.
They are also demanding the release of 50 per cent of the N71billion accrued allowances being owed members of the union based on the 2009 agreement with the government.
The NAAT President, Ibeji Nwokoma, told journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, that the association has written to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, informing him of their planned industrial action.
He said, “We have written to the government that NAAT as a body ought to have been given a specified percentage of the N40billion. You must define it; you can’t just say ASUU 75 per cent and others 25 per cent. Let us know the specific percentage you are giving to NAAT as a union.
“In the MoU we entered with the government on November 18, in item number 2b, we demanded that in sharing the N40billion released, that government should clearly define what is going to be allocated to each union and government agreed to the genuineness of our demands and said NUC (National Universities Commission) and Federal Ministry of Education will work it out in conjunction with the union and what they have done negated completely the spirit of that MoU.”
Nwokoma said the union members would not resume if the government failed to respond to their demands.
He said, “We have given the government an ultimatum of 14 days. We wrote to government December 30, and we have given 14 working days and if at the end of the 14 working days our demands are not met, we resume our suspended strike.
“Definitely, we will close down the schools. If anybody thinks that ASUU has called off their strike and that schools will reopen, then let the person dare us. Let us know how effective or how possible it is for schools to reopen when technologists are on strike.”
Nwokoma argued that the 2009 agreement ought to have been renegotiated, but lamented that it has not been fully implemented.
The NAAT president explained that the university laboratories and studios were in terrible condition due to negligence of the tertiary institutions by the government.
He said, “We demanded that the government should release N100billion because if you go to all the universities, you will discover that the laboratories are dilapidated. We asked the government to release N100billion to bring the laboratories to international standard and then release another N20billion every year for the next five years for the revamp of the laboratories.”
