Earned Allowances: Fresh Strike Looms In Varsities Over Sharing Formula

The pan-northern socio-political organization, Aewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended the Nigerian Air Force for neutralizing over 50 bandits suspected to be kidnappers terrorizing travellers along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by the ACF’s National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, yesterday.

The statement titled, ‘ACF congratulates President Buhari and Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar’, was made available to newsmen by the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Emmanuel Yawe, in Kaduna, yesterday.

Although the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, had said the air component of Operation Thunder Strike neutralized several bandits, he never gave details of the number of bandits killed along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The commissioner had said, “The air platform engaged the bandits and subsequently neutralized several of them, with some of the cattle also affected.

“The air platform is still conducting aggressive fighting patrols to criminal hideouts in the general area as well as the Kaduna-Abuja Road.”

However, the ACF, in its letter, commended the Nigerian Air Force for successfully neutralizing over 50 bandits along Kaduna – Abuja expressway.

Ogbeh noted that It was indeed heart-warming to hear that they (bandits) had been dealt a heavy blow by the gallant forces.

The chairman called on other security forces – Army, Police, Navy, DSS – to borrow from the good example shown by the Air Force and take the fight to the doorsteps of the insurgents.

Ogbeh, a former minister of agriculture, said, “I wish to, on behalf of Arewa Consultative Forum, congratulate President, Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for the successful operation on Abuja-Kaduna Road, last week, in which about 50 bandits were neutralized.

“The bandits have for some time now taken control of that road and made life unbearable for innocent travellers on it. Many of them have been robbed, killed, kidnapped for ransom etc.

“It is indeed heart-warming to hear that they have been dealt a heavy blow by our gallant forces.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum calls on the other security forces – Army, Police, Navy, DSS – to borrow from the good example of the Air Force and take the fight to the doorsteps of the insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements that are making life very unbearable for law-abiding citizens in Nigeria.

“The Arewa Consultative Form assures the President and his security forces that we do not only criticize them when they go wrong but are willing and will commend them when they do the right thing.

“We pray that God will give them the strength and wisdom to secure Nigeria in 2021 and the years ahead.”

It would be recalled that Ogbeh had through a statement, last week, raised that alarm that camels were being allegedly used to bring in ‘Rocket Propelled Grenades’ and ‘anti-aircraft guns’ into the country through northern borders.