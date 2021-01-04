News
As RSG Begins Enforcement, NURTW Hails Wike’s Ban On Illegal Markets, Parks
As the Rivers State Government officially commences enforcement of the ban on street trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces in the state, today, stakeholders have lauded the government for taking proactive steps to rein in rule of law and order in the state.
One of the key stakeholders is the powerful National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), which described the decision to enforce the ban as a laudable step that would bring sanity and guarantee safety of travellers in the state.
A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, last Saturday, said that, “with effect from Monday, January 4, 2021, the state government will begin the enforcement of the ban on street trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic work places”.
It warned all those involved in such illegal activities along the streets and other public places to desist forthwith as defaulters would be made to face the full wrath of the law.
The release further directed law enforcement agencies and other relevant government agencies to arrest and prosecute defaulters.
The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public that with effect from Monday, January 4, 2021, the state government will begin the enforcement of the ban on trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces.
“All those involved in these illegal activities along our streets and other public places are advised to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.
“Law enforcement agencies and relevant government bodies have been directed to arrest and prosecute defaulters”, it added.
Reacting to the decision by the Rivers State Government to enforce the ban on street trading, illegal motor parks and illegal mechanic workshops in the state, the Abali Park branch Chairman of NURTW, Comrade Stephen Orlu, said that the state government’s decision was a laudable step that would bring sanity, guarantee safety of travellers and also improve on the revenue base of the state.
Orlu stated this in an interview with The Tide, last Saturday, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
He frowned at a situation, particularly in Port Harcourt, the state capital, were motor parks are scattered everywhere, with nobody checkmating the operators of the illegal parks.
“In fact, commercial transport operators, including those from other states, come here, operate and evade tax and go scotch free. They don’t pay any revenue to the state government.
“Well, we have held a meeting with the Commissioner for Transport. He told us that this Abali Park and Mile 3 Motor Park will operate as central motor parks. The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, also emphasised in his New Year Broadcast to the state that the government would, from Monday, begin to enforce the ban on such illegal motor parks.
“If the state government do that and the board of internal revenue wants to generate revenue from motor operators, that will be very good because it will generate huge amount of money to the state.
“As at now, inside this Abali Park, all the Aba-bound commercial buses, and other buses coming from other states don’t enter here. They have turned all the bus stops to their motor parks”, Orlu lamented.
He noted that if the state government would go ahead and enforce the ban on illegal motor parks, it would complement the urban renewal efforts of the Wike-led administration, and also guarantee the safety to travellers and their goods, especially in this era of insecurity across the country.
The NURTW boss hailed Wike for the massive road infrastructure projects across the state, stressing that all parts of Port Harcourt, have become the huge construction site, with flyover bridges and roads that would transform the city to the envy of most other cities in the country.
He emphasised that the massive infrastructure projects have marked Wike out as a governor who loves his state.
By: Chris Oluoh
FG ’s Budget Faces Crisis As OPEC Paints Gloomy Outlook For 2021
Despite the stability of oil prices at $50 per barrel in recent times, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has painted a mixed oil market outlook for 2021.
In his opening remarks at the 47th Meeting of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC), yesterday, via videoconference, OPEC Secretary General, Mohammad Barkindo, said, “Amid the hopeful signs, the outlook for the first half of 2021 is very mixed and there are still many downside risks to juggle. We are only beginning to emerge from a year of deep investment cuts, huge job losses and the worst crude oil demand destruction on record.
“Curbs on social and economic activity remain in place in a number of countries, and there is concern about the emergence of a pernicious new strain of the virus. Last night I saw on the news there are now about 30 countries that have reported this new strain.”
According to him, “Though the ongoing restrictions are necessary to combat the pandemic, they have chipped away at business sentiment and consumer confidence in some of the world’s biggest economies. It is too early to tell how quickly key sectors will bounce back to their pre-pandemic growth trajectories even if the vaccines defeat this terrible virus.
“Mr Chairman, sectorally, travel, tourism, leisure and hospitality continue to be affected. Our projections show that there will be rebound in the second half of 2021 with upside potential.
“However, it could be another a couple of years before these sectors bounce back to pre-Covid-19 levels, with corresponding lagging impact on oil demand.
“The Christmas Eve trade agreement between the United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU) is a promising development for the recovery process after months of very difficult and rancorous negotiations. Stimulus packages have clearly helped prevent deeper economic contractions and continue to lend crucial recovery support.
“The EU and US have now approved measures which, taken together, provide nearly $2trillion in additional support for those economies. It is worth noting that fiscal and monetary stimulus packages in the G20, including bank guarantees, have reached $25trillion, corresponding to more than 20 per cent of the global economy.”
Barkindo said, “Tomorrow, we begin a new chapter in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) with the start of monthly OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meetings to evaluate the market. It was only one year ago that the DoC participating countries began to introduce adjustments of a then-astonishing 1.7million b/d, with additional voluntary contributions pushing that number to 2.1 million b/d.
“These adjustments, as agreed at the 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting in December 2019, were a pre-emptory response to support continued stability in 2020, actions that were welcomed widely as the market rang in a new and promising year. Looking back at the projections provided by the JTC, I don’t think anyone could have done a better job.
“In retrospect, those efforts taken at the end of 2019 pale in comparison to the scope and scale of the actions we have carried out since a series of ground-breaking Ministerial Meetings in April, June, and culminating in the visionary decisions taken at the last meeting one month ago today. The outcome of the December 3, Ministerial Meeting paved the way for a gradual return of 2million b/d to the market over the coming months, while the participating countries stand ready to adjust these levels depending on market conditions and developments.”
Barkindo said, “Collectively over the last nine months, we have delivered an unprecedented response to an unparalleled market shock and continue to lead the industry on the road to recovery. We are witnessing the very early stages of Covid-19 vaccinations and the progress so far has injected optimism into the economy. These promising developments, in parallel with the Declaration of Cooperation’s market leadership during the crisis, have contributed to a healthier oil market outlook for 2021.
“Following the last Ministerial Meetings, the price of Brent crude inched above $50 per barrel for the first time since early March, while Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate experienced their longest stretch of advances since June. After the unprecedented shock experienced last year, the economic forecast calls for brighter days ahead.
“Our analysts expect the global economy to grow by 4.4 per cent in 2021 compared to a sharp contraction of around 4.2 per cent last year. The Covid-19 vaccinations provide upside potential for the economic outlook and may help usher in a strong rebound in the second half of 2021.
“Furthermore, we continue to see upward momentum in Asia, especially China, which remains on course for positive growth in 2020 – a singular achievement among the world’s biggest economies. China’s broad-based recovery forecast stands at about 6.9 per cent for 2021 and provides a beacon of hope for other economies, in the region and beyond. Our analysts in the Secretariat anticipate that crude oil demand will shift from reverse to forward gear and rise to 95.9million b/d this year, a gain of 5.9million b/d from 2020. The non-OECD will be in the driver’s seat with growth of around 3.3million b/d”, Barkindo added.
Schools Resume In Rivers, Today
The Rivers State Government has restated its resolve to ensure that students and pupils return to school today, to resume normal academic activities negatively impacted by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the measures put in place to contain its spread in the state.
The government made clear its position in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sir Chidi Adiele, in Port Harcourt, last Saturday.
Adiele, who said the commitment of the government to the school calendar published in August, 2020, remains unchanged, directed all schools to resume academic activities, today, without further delay.
The statement read, “The Ministry of Education wishes to announce that, with the approval of Governor Nyesom Wike, the school calendar published in August, 2020, stands.
“Accordingly, both public and private schools in the state are hereby reminded that schools will resume on January 4, 2021, for normal academic activities.
“Schools are to maintain all Covid-19 protocols, including the wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitizers and staggered classes/morning and afternoon sessions in order to avoid overcrowding.
“The ministry wishes all pupils, students, parents and guardians the very best of the year,” Adiele added.
Meanwhile, parents, guardians, students and pupils of both private and public primary and secondary schools in the state have expressed readiness to do the needful to ensure successful resumption of academic activities, today.
They made the pledge in different interviews with newsmen in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
They assured the state government that all existing protocols put in place to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic would be observed to the letter, and also assured a hitch-free academic calendar.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Probe Missing N3.8bn In MDAs, SERAP Tells Buhari
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari “to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to probe allegations that N3,836,685,213.13 of public funds meant for the Federal Ministry of Health, teaching hospitals, medical centres, and National Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) are missing, mismanaged, diverted or stolen.”
The organization said the allegations were documented in Part 1 of the 2018 audited report released, last week, by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.
The organization is also urging him to “promptly investigate the extent and patterns of widespread corruption in the Federal Ministry of Health, teaching hospitals, medical centres, neuro-psychiatric hospitals, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and NAFDAC indicted in the audited report, and to clean up an apparently entrenched system of corruption in the health sector.”
In the letter dated January 2, 2021 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: “Corruption in the health sector can cause serious harm to individuals and society, especially the most vulnerable sectors of the population. These missing funds could have been used to provide access to quality healthcare for Nigerians, and meet the requirements of the National Health Act, especially at a time of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
According to SERAP, “The Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja spent, without approval, N13,910,000.00 to organise a two-day Training and Bilateral discussion with chief medical directors and chairmen, Medical Advisory Council and the Ministry of Budget and National Planning to prepare 2019 Personnel Budget. ¦ 4,860,000.00 was originally budgeted for the programme.”
SERAP said, “The National Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) paid N48,885,845.00 for services not rendered and goods not supplied. According to the Auditor-General, NAFDAC used fake and fictitious receipts for these payments. NAFDAC also paid N25,734,018.49 to companies/firms who were never awarded any contracts and never executed them.”
The letter, read in part, “Investigating and prosecuting the allegations of corruption by these institutions would improve the chances of success of your government’s oft-repeated commitment to fight corruption and end the impunity of perpetrators, as well as serve the public interest.
“Any failure to promptly investigate the allegations and prosecute suspected perpetrators and to recover the missing public funds would breach Nigeria’s anti-corruption legislation, the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended), the UN Convention against Corruption, and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to which Nigeria is a state party.
“Similarly, the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Management Board, Aro-Abeokuta, Ogun State failed to account for N28,662,265.32, which was to be used to procure drugs, implants, and other inputs, as approved by the Federal Government. The Auditor-General wants the money returned to the treasury.
“The National Health Insurance Scheme spent N355,510,475.00 on projects between 2016 and 2017 without appropriation. The scheme also spent N32,299,700.00 to provide ‘financial medical assistance’ to individuals who have not been enrolled into the scheme (NHIS).
“The scheme also spent N72,383,000.00 on verification exercise without any supporting documents. The scheme awarded contracts of N66,798,948.12 to members of staff for procurements, instead of making the procurement through award of contracts.
“The Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Enugu State paid N5,200,000.00 as salary advance to the medical director. However, the medical director was neither proceeding on transfer, on posting nor on first appointment to qualify for salary advance. The Auditor-General is asking the medical director to refund the money collected. Another N3,387,139.00 is said to be missing but the hospital management has failed to report the case, or recover the money.”
“Allegations of corruption in the health sector undermine public confidence in the sector, and obstruct the attainment of commitments made through Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Goal 16 to create effective and accountable institutions. The allegations also show that Nigeria is failing to fulfil the obligations to use its maximum available resources to progressively realize and achieve basic healthcare services for Nigerians.
“We would be grateful if your government would indicate the measures being taken to address the allegations and to implement the proposed recommendations, within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.
“If we have not heard from you by then as to the steps being taken in this direction, the Registered Trustees of SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to implement these recommendations in the public interest, and to promote transparency and accountability in the health sector.”
The letter is copied to Mr Abubakar Malami; Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; and Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Owasanoye.
