Rivers
HIS EXCELLENCY GOVERNOR WIKE’S 2021 NEW YEAR MESSAGE
My dear people of Rivers State
2. As usual, New Year’s Day offers us with the opportunity to reflect on the last twelve months and look forward to the challenges and opportunities of the New Year with renewed faith and optimism.
3. As individuals, we may be inclined to make our own resolutions encapsulating our desires to be closer to God and to live a more honest, healthier and happier life.
4. I sincerely pray to God to answer all your prayers and enable each and every one of us to realize the resolves we have made for ourselves, our families, our communities and our State in the New Year.
5. No doubt, the year 2020 was a very challenging year for our country.
. A mismanaged national economy in recession made worse by a brutal corona virus pandemic, escalated insecurity, corruption and socio-political tensions cast their shadows on 2020 and made life truly horrible for millions of struggling families and ordinary Nigerians.
7. What’s more, the poor state of the nation’s economy and its aftershocks of dwindling revenues, rising inflation, poverty and unemployment also affected us as a State.
8. Nevertheless, we strove and reasonably advanced our development agenda and efforts at building a financially responsible and socially equitable State.
9. Accordingly, 2020 also proved to be a very busy and eventful year for our State, especially in project execution and delivery of social services to our people.
10. As customary, we initiated and completed a record number of development projects with tremendous socio-economic impact while several others, including the multi-billion naira flyovers, received reasonable funding and construction attention in 2020.
11. As you know, some of the completed projects were inaugurated earlier this month while several more completed projects, including the Mother and Child hospital, the Real Madrid Academy new buildings, the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover, the Sakpewa – Bori dual carriage way, the Abonnema ring road, the 10 kilometer Bolo internal roads, and the Eteo – Sime – Nowan – Kira road are due for inauguration from the 4th of January 2021.
12. Our agenda for the State has been clear from the very beginning, and far from the misguided views of some of our critics, we are not reworking old recipes in our development efforts.
13. Rather, we are surely and pragmatically addressing the critical concerns of our people, including the sustenance of peace and security, education and affordable healthcare, fixing our infrastructural deficit and driving better economic growth and social progress for our State than is generally acknowledged.
14. Today, we express our gratitude to God and our people not only for the opportunity to serve but also for the achievements we have recorded which now forms the foundations for our drive towards greater levels of development, economic growth, better life and secured future for our people.
15. But, we also concede to the fact that there’s much more to be done to realize the Rivers State of our dreams: a progressive State with fabulous infrastructures, quality education, affordable healthcare and boundless economic opportunities for all who live in it.
16. We will therefore continue in 2021 to focus on the fundamental task of creating a new Rivers State through prudent, efficient and transparent management of available resources.
17. Essentially, we shall continue to upgrade and expand educational infrastructures and services across all levels of the education system.
18. There is no better guarantee for the future progress of our State and the nation than to ensure that every child has the realistic access to the transformational light of education and skills acquisition.
19. We shall also continue to prioritize healthcare delivery and ensure that everyone has access to affordable primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services.
20. We therefore commit to completing all ongoing and new healthcare infrastructures, including the five zonal tertiary hospitals and the proposed specialist hospital for the treatment of cancer, kidney and cardiovascular diseases.
21. In the same vein, we shall continue to give focused attention to the State’s physical and economic infrastructure and ensure that we deliver fabulous roads, bridges and flyovers to connect all parts of our State to ease the movement of goods and services, enhance economic growth and accelerate the development of the State.
21. Along with quality education, affordable health care and transport infrastructures, we shall also focus on creating a more robust business environment to stimulate economic growth, empowerment and create tangible jobs for our people.
22. We also wish to restate our commitment to recruit 5000 youths into the State’s public service in 2021 to reduce the unemployment rate and give the beneficiaries a new ease of life.
23. Fellow citizens,
24. It is very important for us to sound a warning note that we are currently experiencing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Rivers State.
25. This makes it necessary to remind everyone of our responsibility to adhere strictly to the existing protocols on compulsory wearing of face masks, maintenance of social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and the regular use of hand sanitizers so that we can reasonably prevent the rate of transmission and avoid needless deaths from the disease.
26. Furthermore, I wish to express our dismay with the continuing flouting of the ban on trading, the creation of illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces as well as the erection of illegal kiosks along our streets and other public spaces.
27. Apart from constituting public nuisance, these activities and structures obstruct traffic flow and pose serious threats to public safety and security to the extent no responsible government can tolerate.
28. With the grace period over therefore, we have no other option than to order immediate clampdown and put a final stop to these illegal operations from the 4th of January 2021.
29. Finally, as we say farewell to 2020 let us also eschew the recriminations, turn a new page on the hatred that has kept us divided, forgive one another and together, work towards making our dear State the best place on earth to live, do business and bring up our children.
30. On this New Year’s Day the challenge before us remains how we can work together to overcome the road blocks to our progress and build a State that holds concrete promise of hope for the present and future generations.
31. Let us therefore start a new chapter of cooperation, togetherness and solidarity and in one accord unleash our potential on the development of our State and better the lots of our people, for there’s no goal we cannot achieve if we remain united.
32. I wish to, once again, thank our leaders, traditional rulers, elder statesmen, religious leaders, party chieftains, opinion leaders, men, women, youths and the press for your continued support, prayers and understanding and reassure all of our government’s commitment to your service as we build the future that we all desire for our State.
33. As we step into the New Year, let us recommit ourselves to the new Rivers Vision by working together under God’s guidance to make 2021 truly remarkable and fulfilling for Rivers State.
34. I wish each and every one a prosperous, blessed and happy New Year!
35. And may God continue to bless our dear Rivers State.
Rivers
HIS EXCELLENCY GOVERNOR WIKE’S 2021 NEW YEAR MESSAGE
My dear people of Rivers State
2. As usual, New Year’s Day offers us with the opportunity to reflect on the last twelve months and look forward to the challenges and opportunities of the New Year with renewed faith and optimism.
3. As individuals, we may be inclined to make our own resolutions encapsulating our desires to be closer to God and to live a more honest, healthier and happier life.
4. I sincerely pray to God to answer all your prayers and enable each and every one of us to realize the resolves we have made for ourselves, our families, our communities and our State in the New Year.
5. No doubt, the year 2020 was a very challenging year for our country.
. A mismanaged national economy in recession made worse by a brutal corona virus pandemic, escalated insecurity, corruption and socio-political tensions cast their shadows on 2020 and made life truly horrible for millions of struggling families and ordinary Nigerians.
7. What’s more, the poor state of the nation’s economy and its aftershocks of dwindling revenues, rising inflation, poverty and unemployment also affected us as a State.
8. Nevertheless, we strove and reasonably advanced our development agenda and efforts at building a financially responsible and socially equitable State.
9. Accordingly, 2020 also proved to be a very busy and eventful year for our State, especially in project execution and delivery of social services to our people.
10. As customary, we initiated and completed a record number of development projects with tremendous socio-economic impact while several others, including the multi-billion naira flyovers, received reasonable funding and construction attention in 2020.
11. As you know, some of the completed projects were inaugurated earlier this month while several more completed projects, including the Mother and Child hospital, the Real Madrid Academy new buildings, the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover, the Sakpewa – Bori dual carriage way, the Abonnema ring road, the 10 kilometer Bolo internal roads, and the Eteo – Sime – Nowan – Kira road are due for inauguration from the 4th of January 2021.
12. Our agenda for the State has been clear from the very beginning, and far from the misguided views of some of our critics, we are not reworking old recipes in our development efforts.
13. Rather, we are surely and pragmatically addressing the critical concerns of our people, including the sustenance of peace and security, education and affordable healthcare, fixing our infrastructural deficit and driving better economic growth and social progress for our State than is generally acknowledged.
14. Today, we express our gratitude to God and our people not only for the opportunity to serve but also for the achievements we have recorded which now forms the foundations for our drive towards greater levels of development, economic growth, better life and secured future for our people.
15. But, we also concede to the fact that there’s much more to be done to realize the Rivers State of our dreams: a progressive State with fabulous infrastructures, quality education, affordable healthcare and boundless economic opportunities for all who live in it.
16. We will therefore continue in 2021 to focus on the fundamental task of creating a new Rivers State through prudent, efficient and transparent management of available resources.
17. Essentially, we shall continue to upgrade and expand educational infrastructures and services across all levels of the education system.
18. There is no better guarantee for the future progress of our State and the nation than to ensure that every child has the realistic access to the transformational light of education and skills acquisition.
19. We shall also continue to prioritize healthcare delivery and ensure that everyone has access to affordable primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services.
20. We therefore commit to completing all ongoing and new healthcare infrastructures, including the five zonal tertiary hospitals and the proposed specialist hospital for the treatment of cancer, kidney and cardiovascular diseases.
21. In the same vein, we shall continue to give focused attention to the State’s physical and economic infrastructure and ensure that we deliver fabulous roads, bridges and flyovers to connect all parts of our State to ease the movement of goods and services, enhance economic growth and accelerate the development of the State.
21. Along with quality education, affordable health care and transport infrastructures, we shall also focus on creating a more robust business environment to stimulate economic growth, empowerment and create tangible jobs for our people.
22. We also wish to restate our commitment to recruit 5000 youths into the State’s public service in 2021 to reduce the unemployment rate and give the beneficiaries a new ease of life.
23. Fellow citizens,
24. It is very important for us to sound a warning note that we are currently experiencing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Rivers State.
25. This makes it necessary to remind everyone of our responsibility to adhere strictly to the existing protocols on compulsory wearing of face masks, maintenance of social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and the regular use of hand sanitizers so that we can reasonably prevent the rate of transmission and avoid needless deaths from the disease.
26. Furthermore, I wish to express our dismay with the continuing flouting of the ban on trading, the creation of illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces as well as the erection of illegal kiosks along our streets and other public spaces.
27. Apart from constituting public nuisance, these activities and structures obstruct traffic flow and pose serious threats to public safety and security to the extent no responsible government can tolerate.
28. With the grace period over therefore, we have no other option than to order immediate clampdown and put a final stop to these illegal operations from the 4th of January 2021.
29. Finally, as we say farewell to 2020 let us also eschew the recriminations, turn a new page on the hatred that has kept us divided, forgive one another and together, work towards making our dear State the best place on earth to live, do business and bring up our children.
30. On this New Year’s Day the challenge before us remains how we can work together to overcome the road blocks to our progress and build a State that holds concrete promise of hope for the present and future generations.
31. Let us therefore start a new chapter of cooperation, togetherness and solidarity and in one accord unleash our potential on the development of our State and better the lots of our people, for there’s no goal we cannot achieve if we remain united.
32. I wish to, once again, thank our leaders, traditional rulers, elder statesmen, religious leaders, party chieftains, opinion leaders, men, women, youths and the press for your continued support, prayers and understanding and reassure all of our government’s commitment to your service as we build the future that we all desire for our State.
33. As we step into the New Year, let us recommit ourselves to the new Rivers Vision by working together under God’s guidance to make 2021 truly remarkable and fulfilling for Rivers State.
34. I wish each and every one a prosperous, blessed and happy New Year!
35. And may God continue to bless our dear Rivers State.
Rivers
Resident Doctors Laud Wike’s Efforts In Healthcare Delivery
Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital chapter, have lauded the efforts, policies and laudable projects embarked upon by the state government towards improving healthcare delivery in the state.
The association also noted with happiness and excitement, the elevation of the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital, to a teaching hospital by the state government, saying that the far-reaching effect of the elevation of the hospital would have positive impact in the areas of manpower development and capacity upgrade for personnel in the health sector.
They further that the policy would create enabling environment for the care of patients with wide range of complex medical conditions.
The President of NARD, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital chapter, Dr George Matthew Ela, stated this during a media briefing of the new executive held at the conference room of the state university teaching hospital in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He averred that the state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital built by the state government would offer women and children a unique opportunity to receive first-class medicare, which can be found in any part of the world, and also help reduce maternal, prenatal and infant mortality rates in the state.
“The ongoing massive renovation work and upgrade of the hospital’s facilities to meet international standards will promote the quality of service delivery. The rebuilding of the junior doctors’ quarters, which also houses resident doctors’ call rooms, is noteworthy. However, we are calling on the contractor handling these projects to increase the pace of work so as to ensure their speedy completion and commissioning,” he stated.
Ela used the opportunity to call on the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to urgently begin the process to fast-track the process of domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) through sending an executive bill to the state House of Assembly for consideration and passage into law.
He argued that the Act, which was signed into law by the president in 2018, was the roadmap to residency training programme in the country as it would largely help to stem the tide of brain drain in the medical sector in the state.
Ela further called on the state government to properly place doctors on CONMESS3 Salary Structure, saying that the state remains the only state in the South-South that was yet to implement the scheme.
According to him, “Doctors are yet to be promoted for the past 6 to 8 years. Again, we are appealing to the state government to ensure the accreditation of all unaccredited departments of the hospital with the National Post-Graduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPGMCN) and the West African College of Surgeons (WACS).
“The planned employment of 5,000 youths, of which healthcare staff are part of, including resident doctors, is a welcome development. We commend the state government for the move, and pray it will soon be a reality as this will ameliorate the burden placed on an already overstretched workforce in the state,” he stated.
On the Covid-19 pandemic, he disclosed that the state has not lost any medical doctor.
He, however, urged residents of the state to observe all Covid-19 protocols as stipulated by the state government, adding that the pandemic was real even as he assured that members of the association were posed to render effective healthcare service delivery in the state.
“We are bringing good tidings to the people of the state that resident doctors are ready to provide sufficient healthcare services as we do not expect any strike this year”, he added.
Rivers
Gunmen Kill Two, Shoot Two Other Women In Rivers Community
Unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists have reportedly killed two persons at Luubara community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The gunmen were said to have stormed the community, last Tuesday night, and shot sporadically to scare away residents.
À native of the community, Nwibani Barry, who spoke to The Tide on phone, explained that the gunmen invaded the community at about 8pm, and went to a beer parlour near the market square where they shot at the victims.
Nwibani disclosed that two men, whose names were given as Timothy Baridapo and Bariyaa, died at the spot while two ladies who sustained gunshot injuries were taken to the hospital by the Divisional Police Officer at the Bori Division.
He called on relevant security agencies to come to the aide of the community to avoid further loss of lives.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but it was not also clear if the dead victims were members of any cult group(s) in the area.
A source disclosed that the gunmen may be members of a cult group who were in search of their rivals.
When contacted, the spokesperson of Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in his response, said he has not received full brief on the report, just as he confirmed that the incident did take place.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
NPFL: Rivers United Targets Opening Day Victory, Today
- Politics4 days ago
Bishop Kukah Clears Air On Partisan Politics
- Sports4 days ago
Buhari Congratulates Boxing Champion
- Sports4 days ago
Former Pillars Chairman Hamza Dies At 70
- Business4 days ago
Aviation 2020: A Battle For Survival
- Sports4 days ago
3SC Handlers Seek Players’ Commitment
- Sports4 days ago
Rivers Angels Promises To Dim Abia Angels
- Editorial4 days ago
As Yakubu Returns…