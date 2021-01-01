Rivers
Gunmen Kill Two, Shoot Two Other Women In Rivers Community
Unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists have reportedly killed two persons at Luubara community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The gunmen were said to have stormed the community, last Tuesday night, and shot sporadically to scare away residents.
À native of the community, Nwibani Barry, who spoke to The Tide on phone, explained that the gunmen invaded the community at about 8pm, and went to a beer parlour near the market square where they shot at the victims.
Nwibani disclosed that two men, whose names were given as Timothy Baridapo and Bariyaa, died at the spot while two ladies who sustained gunshot injuries were taken to the hospital by the Divisional Police Officer at the Bori Division.
He called on relevant security agencies to come to the aide of the community to avoid further loss of lives.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but it was not also clear if the dead victims were members of any cult group(s) in the area.
A source disclosed that the gunmen may be members of a cult group who were in search of their rivals.
When contacted, the spokesperson of Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in his response, said he has not received full brief on the report, just as he confirmed that the incident did take place.
Resident Doctors Laud Wike’s Efforts In Healthcare Delivery
Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital chapter, have lauded the efforts, policies and laudable projects embarked upon by the state government towards improving healthcare delivery in the state.
The association also noted with happiness and excitement, the elevation of the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital, to a teaching hospital by the state government, saying that the far-reaching effect of the elevation of the hospital would have positive impact in the areas of manpower development and capacity upgrade for personnel in the health sector.
They further that the policy would create enabling environment for the care of patients with wide range of complex medical conditions.
The President of NARD, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital chapter, Dr George Matthew Ela, stated this during a media briefing of the new executive held at the conference room of the state university teaching hospital in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He averred that the state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital built by the state government would offer women and children a unique opportunity to receive first-class medicare, which can be found in any part of the world, and also help reduce maternal, prenatal and infant mortality rates in the state.
“The ongoing massive renovation work and upgrade of the hospital’s facilities to meet international standards will promote the quality of service delivery. The rebuilding of the junior doctors’ quarters, which also houses resident doctors’ call rooms, is noteworthy. However, we are calling on the contractor handling these projects to increase the pace of work so as to ensure their speedy completion and commissioning,” he stated.
Ela used the opportunity to call on the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to urgently begin the process to fast-track the process of domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) through sending an executive bill to the state House of Assembly for consideration and passage into law.
He argued that the Act, which was signed into law by the president in 2018, was the roadmap to residency training programme in the country as it would largely help to stem the tide of brain drain in the medical sector in the state.
Ela further called on the state government to properly place doctors on CONMESS3 Salary Structure, saying that the state remains the only state in the South-South that was yet to implement the scheme.
According to him, “Doctors are yet to be promoted for the past 6 to 8 years. Again, we are appealing to the state government to ensure the accreditation of all unaccredited departments of the hospital with the National Post-Graduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPGMCN) and the West African College of Surgeons (WACS).
“The planned employment of 5,000 youths, of which healthcare staff are part of, including resident doctors, is a welcome development. We commend the state government for the move, and pray it will soon be a reality as this will ameliorate the burden placed on an already overstretched workforce in the state,” he stated.
On the Covid-19 pandemic, he disclosed that the state has not lost any medical doctor.
He, however, urged residents of the state to observe all Covid-19 protocols as stipulated by the state government, adding that the pandemic was real even as he assured that members of the association were posed to render effective healthcare service delivery in the state.
“We are bringing good tidings to the people of the state that resident doctors are ready to provide sufficient healthcare services as we do not expect any strike this year”, he added.
Banigo Assures Rivers People Of More Development
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has reiterated Governor Wike’s commitment to continue to lead the State into the path of peace, development and prosperity.
The Deputy Governor reiterated this in a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt yesterday to felicitate with the Rivers People in the New Year.
Dr Banigo said the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Wike was poised to continue to deliver unprecedented top notch infrastructural, economic and socio-political development in all nooks and crannies of Rivers State, adding that the year 2021 would open up more vistas of blessings and prosperity for the Rivers People.
Dr Banigo who urged the Rivers People to continue to support the Governor Wike-led administration, assured the Rivers People that the Governor’s commitment to protect and defend the interest of the Rivers People at all times was not negotiable.
The Deputy Governor wished the First Family and the good People of Rivers State a happy and prosperous New Year, 2021.
