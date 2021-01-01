Biden Names Nigerian-American Covid-19 Policy Advisor

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has admitted that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) still has challenges meeting the number of applications for Nigerian passports annually.

Aregbesola stated this yesterday during the virtual inauguration of the newly completed Office Complex of the NIS, Oyo State Command in Ibadan.

The minister said much still needed to be done to satisfy the desires of Nigerians in terms of processing and prompt delivery of passports to applicants.

He said the service was aware of the complaints of Nigerians on the issue and was working assiduously to meet up with their expectations.

“NIS is not only for passport issuance, there is issue of Immigration management as well as border patrol.

“I want to commend the service for gradual adoption of technology in immigration management and border patrol and I want to emphasise that this is the way to go,” Aregbesola said.

He commended officers and men of NIS for being conversant with the application of technology and its effective utilisation.

The minister also appreciated NIS partners for their support in the provision of the technology devices and requested for more support in the deployment of technology devices to all land borders in Nigeria. The Aregbesola commended NIS, Oyo State Command as well as the Zonal Command, saying the new complex would serve as a factor to stimulate dedication and passion for service delivery.

On his part, the NIS Comptroller-General, Muhammad Babandede, said that the edifice would add value to the services NIS delivered to the people.

“A good working environment will enhance productivity and I assure the minister of proper maintenance of the new office complex,” Babandede said.

Also, the NIS Comptroller in Oyo State, Babangida Usman, said the inauguration of the edifice marked an historical event in the history of NIS Oyo State command.

Babangida said that the command since inception had witnessed several infrastructural development and different leadership.

He said the new edifice became a reality with the support of NIS Comptroller-General and the minister in order to provide a more conducive working environment for the officers and men of the command.

Babangida said that the office would go a long way in enhancing effective and efficient service delivery in Oyo State and Nigeria in general.