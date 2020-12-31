Opinion
Tackling Fear Of Exams Failure
The desperate clamour for admission into institutions of higher learning by post-primary students has reached a feverish height, mainly due to the high premium placed on paper qualification today.
Every year, millions register for the UTME examinations conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) but out of the lot, very few are given admission to the universities based on their performances.
This writer’s concern is not who applies for admission but who gets admitted in the end and what they do with the opportunity, especially their approach to studies and how they perceive the university community.
The learning structure and style was perfectly put together by academic experts to mould and prepare the lives of students for the advancement and development of a nation’s economy. Hence, the concept of re-writing of failed courses.
But today, the fear of failing has become the root of all corrupt practices amongst students and lecturers alike. My question is: Is failing a course the student’s fault?
In the class one Monday morning, for instance, I overheard a girl complaining to her friend that one of her lecturers failed her. The choice of words used to describe the lecturer’s alleged attitude was so insulting and demeaning that I was forced to eavesdrop. The girl said she did ‘everything’ to pass the course but the lecturer still ‘failed’ her. But after carefully listening to her criticism, I figured that the truth of the matter was that she did ‘everything’ to pass the said lecturer’s course, except ‘reading’.
In all my years in the university, I have come to understand that students believe that they cannot fail and on no account should an “F” be reflected in their result. Yet, the rate at which students fail is alarming.
This failure is usually attributed to the lecturers who they believe must have done it to ‘victimise’ the student for one ‘sin’ committed or another. This may be true in some cases, but the question is: How many students read not just to pass but to acquire knowledge?
Clearly, if a student reads merely to pass a course, he or she would just be 30 per cent sure of avoiding failure. That is not a good grade, hence not good enough. But that is what most students do, and in the end, claim to have been failed by the lecturer.
Many well-meaning Nigerians complain that the reading culture in the country is declining drastically. Why would it not be so when students now pursue education not for academic freedom but only as a meal ticket, using the wealth of their families or the level of their ‘hustling’ as the means to an end?
You will agree with me that both our schools and the post-graduate lot today are full of half-baked products that paid their way into the universities, hopeful that they could also pay their way through their academic pursuits, a reason that explains why many graduates are rejected by employers every year.
If the ultimate reason for going to university is to pass examinations and acquire certificate without properly learning and acquiring academic knowledge through the formal process, how can one prove himself or herself in any chosen career? Does that make one truly educated? I think that adequate study and assimilation of what has been learnt over a period of time helps in preparing the student for the task of defending his or her certificate.
Therefore, re-writing a course does not necessarily mean that a student is a failure. No! It simply means that for all mistakes, there is always a second chance to give it another shot. Thus, Mary Rickford’s view of failure which reads: “If you have made mistakes (failing a course), even serious ones (in the organization you’d find yourself), there is always another chance for you. What we call failure is not the falling down but the staying down.”
If the average Nigerian student would understand this principle, face it with all sincerity and apply it in all life’s endeavours, then, the university community would be filled with positive minds that believe in the concept of ‘perseverance’ which will foster creativity, keeping the monopolistic market at advantage because her labour force will be effective.
I think students need to strive to be educated and not just passing a given course. I know it is hard but it can be achieved if all students can devote a minimum of two hours daily to reading instead of loafing about until examinations timetable is released. This can be achieved through the construction of a personal timetable that allows for the reading of a course every day.
Now, if this is done, then there would be no need for name-calling, and ‘victimisation’ of students would be reduced (sometimes, students are victimized because they cannot hold their ground academically. In other words, we give the lecturers reason to victimize us). Students should not forget that they have to give a much better account of themselves tomorrow than they ever did yesterday.
Therefore, let us as students resist the familiar tendency to waste away precious time in the hope that we will buy our way through every examination and, in our failure, blame the lecturers. Instead, students should prepare for that task today by doing what is right at the right time so when they graduate, they would have no fear over how to face the seemingly difficult yet enduring monopolistic market by putting smiles on the faces of employers of labour via their charisma and confidence while trudging on in the most fascinating ‘city’ in the world, the ‘university’.
Perhaps, the words of Carl Bard, “though no one can go back and make a new start, anyone can start from now and make a new end.” Good luck in the quest for academic freedom should be the source of strength students require to do it right; the fear of failing is no option!
West writes from Port Harcourt.
Before Kukah Is Crucified
Many years ago, my uncle made an impressionable comment that has helped me during some challenging moments. He was a well-known and respected member of the community. Though not a chief (because he refused to take any chieftaincy title), he was always invited to gatherings of top ranking members of the community where very important issues were discussed.
On this fateful day, the local government chairman was visiting the community. As usual, my uncle and other notable people in the area were invited to welcome him. The community has been crying of marginalization and the coming of the chairman was considered as an opportunity for the people to pour out their mind and request for some developmental projects, employment, scholarship and other things that had eluded them for decades.
Shockingly, when it was time for some comments after the chairman’s “powerful speech”, virtually everyone started dragging their feet. Nobody wanted to throw the chairman’s sins to his face so as to remain in his good books. Though they all knew that the chairman had displayed high level of nepotism, sectionalism and bias in all that he had been doing since he came into office which was contrary to his campaign promise of carrying everybody and every community along, not many were courageous enough to bell the cat so as not to be tagged “not loyal” and for other selfish considerations. They chose to sing praises of the chairman.
It was my bold and fearless uncle who stood up, took the microphone, eulogized the local chairman boss for his effort in piloting the affairs of the Council and went straight to tell him that our community was not happy to have been neglected in all ramifications and appealed for a better treatment. He went ahead to point out some flaws of his administration and suggested ways of moving the LGA forward.
Typical of sycophants and political jobbers who see any criticism, no matter how constructive, as a pull-him-down syndrome, some men rushed and collected the microphone from him, started lambasting him for being audacious to speak to the chairman the way he did. They pleaded with the chairman not to take offence.
Later, I asked my uncle why he did not keep silent like every other person, knowing that the chairman and his praise singers will not be comfortable with the truth and he said, “at my age and status, if I cannot look at anybody, no matter how highly placed, and tell him the truth, if l cannot speak up against injustice done to my people or anybody elsewhere, if I choose to remain silent when things go wrong in the society because I may not be directly affected, then I am finished. I am useless to the society”.
The current ordeal of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Hassan Kukah, is not far from that of my uncle. In his now famous Christmas message, “A nation in search of vindication”, he pointed out some of the issues bedeviling the nation and asked the suffering citizens to be hopeful for a better Nigeria in the nearest future.
The outspoken cleric accused President Muhammadu Buhari of deliberately sacrificing the dreams of Nigeria to institutionalize northern hegemony. He said, “the government owes the nation an explanation as to where it is headed as we seem to journey into darkness. The spilling of blood must be related to a more sinister plot that is beyond our comprehension. Are we going to remain hog-tied by these evil men or are they gradually becoming part of a larger plot to seal the fate of our country”.
He went further to reiterate a hidden truth which is that “every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and got away with it. There would have been a military coup a long time ago or would have been at war. The president may have concluded that Christians will do nothing and will live with these actions”.
Just as it was with my uncle, some northern groups and individuals who claim to love Buhari more than he loves himself have been raising unnecessary dust, calling for the head of Kukah, terming his well thought-out message, “open invitation to military coup against a democratically elected government.”
The questions these people and every other Nigerian need to ask are, Is there truth in what the Bishop said? What percentage of the plum positions in the military, paramilitary, civil service and other appointments are allocated to people from other parts of the country and religion other than northern Muslims? Efforts towards addressing sensitive issues of inequality and ethnic domination gave birth to the federal character principle aimed at ensuring the equitable representation of different groups in all tiers of government, and the formation of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to monitor and enforce its implementation.
Yet in recent years we have lopsided appointments into many key positions of the federal government. Appointments have been sectionalized rather than nationalized. Some major regions of the country have been crying of marginalization, especially in the appointments, all to no avail.
It is a known fact that Bishop Kukah is a northerner and the Christmas message was that of a man pained by the unending insecurity, terrorism and banditry that has made life hellish for the people in the area for many years now. And if he, the shepherd of the God’s flock who is close to the people and daily hear their tales of woe and misery, cannot call government to action, who will?
I think it is high time we changed the attitude of seeing critics of leaders both on the federal and state levels as enemies of government. These people are in power because we put them there and if they are not living up to expectation, every citizen has the right to query them and call them to order. We have become a nation where no one can talk against government and go free and, if care is not taken, that might be our doom.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Complying With COVID-19 Protocols
Coronavirus, which is co-named COVID-19 pandemic originated from a city called Wuhan in the Hubei Province of China.
The first case of the pandemic was reported in December, 2019.
Experts say it can be transmitted from person to person but not a death sentence.
China, where it started from recorded thousands of deaths within very short period.
Italy, Spain, United States of America, Canada among other Western countries recorded high level of death associated with COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nigerian government swung into action and set up presidential task force while Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) started to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic before it came to Nigeria.
In March this year, when the number of infected persons started increasing by the day across the nation, the Federal Government announced the closure of schools at every level. Both domestic and international airports and motor parks were shut down.
Eateries, clubs, event centres were not left out. Business organisations generally suffered setback as some of them operated half hours of the day.
Persons who contracted the virus were quarantined, treated, and survivors were discharged. Although deaths were recorded.Subsequently, people who texted positive to the virus went into self isolation, which is still practised now.
In Rivers State, huge success was recorded as the government made serious effort in the prevention of the spread of the disease, although a few cases were quarantined and discharged after treatment.
Initially, partial lockdown was imposed and when reported cases became high, there was a total lockdown.
In a bid to stem the spread of the virus, the Government at every level restricted the number of the work force and directed that Grade Levels 01-12 should stay at home.
Those whose duties were so crucial performed their jobs on-line. Meetings involving large number of persons were held via zoom and other media platforms.
Subsequently, major markets and shop owners were also directed to shut down with either partial or total lockdown on some states according to the number of emergencies recorded each day, week and month.
While the lockdown lasted, government at every level in many states provided palliatives to cushion the effect since people were issued stay-at-home order.
After a couple of months of its existence, when there were no new cases, the Federal Government relaxed the lockdown and announced the compulsory use of face masks while people go about their normal businesses.
Law enforcement agents were directed to ensure total compliance with COVID-19 protocols through the use of nose masks by citizens.
Aside that, social distancing was another measure by government. Churches were directed not to engage more than 50 persons during worship. Financial institutions also regulated the number of persons into their banking halls in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.
World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), federal and state ministries of health through the media took time to create awareness and campaigns on the need for people to wash their hands regularly to prevent the infections.
But a lot of people neglected the use of nose masks claiming that they were uncomfortable and some ladies said it would clean up their make-up – lipstick.
One of the problems associated with the outbreak of the disease is non-chalant attitude exhibited by Nigerian citizens. Some persons believe it never and still does not exist and accused authorities concerned of using it to siphon funds from international financial donors.
Even the nation’s economy deflated and recorded low income as some of the country’s establishments and public enterprises were not operating at full capacity due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown by the Federal Government. This also led to recession according to the Federal Government.
A shop owner who deals on parastals lamented how she lost not less than N.5m within the period, because she said her distributors who were supplying from Aba, Onitsha and Lagos could not because of the lockdown.
Academic activities was affected as pupils and students spent longer time at home. Federal and state governments announced the resumption of schools and completion of third term before the commencement of the 2020/2021 academic session lately.
Although there was no deprivation of right to education, but beginners’ rights to education were threatened as no one knew when it would end.
At the tertiary level, academic calendar of those who were not involved in the universities ASUU strike were also affected.
Prices of food stuff skyrocketed since there was less production and scarcity of food. Little items like table water (pure water), loaves of bread rose as a result of the outbreak and subsequent lockdown.
It greatly influenced daily life all over the world as peoples freedom of movement was restricted.
Some medical personnel lost their lives while attending to infected persons.
Lately, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country and across the globe. People are not abiding to some of the protocols, they are reckless and think that the disease is gone or does not exist. Even in the United States of America and the European Nations where preventive measures were relaxed are going back to precautionary measures.
The Nigerian government last week announced that schools that should have resumed on the 4th of January, 2021 will reopen on the 18th due to the news and fear of the 2nd wave of the pandemic.
What is worrisome to me is that some persons refuse to wear their face masks in public places until they view the presence of a law enforcement agent and quickly remove as soon as they get out from his sight. Are you wearing it for the policeman? Let’s be serious and observe preventive health guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus again.
I call on both Federal and State ministries of information to continue to enlighten people who are negligent on the need to comply with COVID-19 protocols through the media. Ministry of health as a matter of fact, has to intensify efforts in awareness creation as regards the reality of second wave of the pandemic.
