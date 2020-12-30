Metro
Troops Crush Nine Bandits On Kaduna-Abuja Road
Not less than nine armed bandits were killed by security operatives along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Monday night.
The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement, yesterday, said the incident was made possible as troops acted on intelligence that the bandits were attempting to cross over from the eastern part of the Kaduna-Abuja Road to the western part, with a large herd of rustled cattle.
According to the commissioner, “the Kaduna State Government has been informed by the military securing the Kaduna-Abuja Road general area that troops neutralized nine armed bandits following a fire-fight late on Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday.
“According to the operational feedback, troops acted on intelligence that the bandits were attempting to cross over from the eastern part of the Kaduna-Abuja Road to the western part, with a large herd of rustled cattle.
“The herders whose cattle had been rustled from the eastern part of the route alerted the military for immediate action.
“An ambush was successfully laid by the troops, as the bandits walked into the killing zone and were welcomed with a hail of bullets.
“After the fire-fight, a search of the area yielded the following: One empty magazine, one set of complete army camouflage, one set of desert boots, seven blankets, two Tecno Mobile phones, one caftan outfit and ropes for tying cattle.
“At first light this morning, a further search revealed the corpse of one bandit, 16 dead cows and three wounded cows.
“Furthermore, seven more bandits died from ferocious gunshot wounds sustained in the ambush, as their bodies were mutilated.
“Troops, as of the time of this update, are still conducting vigorous search patrols in the general area.
“In a separate feedback, troops and police this morning foiled another attempt by bandits to cross the Kaduna-Abuja highway with rustled cattle, this time around the Greenfield University.
“The troops, guided by some local volunteers who pointed them in the direction of the bandits’ movement, engaged the criminals in a fire-fight. Sadly, one of the local volunteers lost his life.
“One bandit’s corpse was found, along with several rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.
“Governor Nasir El-Rufai on receiving the feedback congratulated the security agencies on the successful operations, and urged them to sustain the tempo in the ongoing offensives against bandits. He sent his condolences to the family of the volunteer who lost his life, and prayed for the repose of his soul.
“The governor also appealed to locals to always raise alarm in all cases and not only when they are directly affected, as banditry ultimately affects everyone.
“Furthermore, locals in villages around Jakada-darabi, Gwanto, Kasarami, Kankomi, Chikwari and neighbouring locations in Chikun and Kajuru local government areas are enjoined to report any person found seeking medical attention for suspicious wounds,” he said.
Metro
Gunmen Kill Three Policemen, Two Others In Benue
Gunmen, yesterday morning, shot dead five people – three police men and two civilian – at the residence of Alfred Avalumun Atera, chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area in Benue State.
It was gathered that several others were wounded during the attack which happened at 11:30am.
Witnesses said the incident caused pandemonium in the rural town which had been under siege by gunmen for nearly five years before a military special squad was drafted to the area to restore sanity.
The Information Officer of the council, Tertsea Benga, told newsmen that people were trooping into his boss’s residence for Christmas largesse when suddenly the gunmen struck, killing the policemen and two other civilian – one of them, a gateman at the house.
Benga confirmed that the incident happened between 11:00am and 12:00pm, yesterday.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Benue State Command, DSP Catherine Anene, was yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this story as she indicated in response to a text message to her telephone that she would called back later.
Metro
Troops Rescue 10 Abducted Victims In Zamfara
The troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued 10 persons abducted by suspected bandits at Yenyewa village in Zamfara State.
The victims were reportedly liberated by the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on December 20 and reunited with their families.
Disclosing this at a media briefing on the ongoing military operations across the country, yesterday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen John Enenche, said the troops also eliminated a bandit and arrested two others while on night patrol at Bakinruwa Riverside in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
According to him, other bandits were forced to flee in disarray, some with gunshot wounds, abandoning their weapons due to the troops’ overwhelming firepower.
Enenche stated, “As you are aware, all 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, who were abducted by bandits were rescued alive. Similarly, troops rescued 39 abducted girls who were Islamiya children returning from Maulud programme, at Nguwar Al-Kasim in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.
“Also, on December 20, 2020, troops in a swift response to a distress call, with overwhelming firepower, rescued 10 kidnapped victims from bandits at Yenyewa village in Zamfara State. All rescued victims have been successfully reunited with their families.”
In the North-East Zone, the DHQ said several land and air operations were conducted by the armed forces and other security agencies between December 17 and 23, noting that the exercise by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole yielded appreciable results.
On December 17, Enenche said the troops of Army Super Camp II Gamboru, neutralized five Boko Haram elements in a fierce fight at Kenuba general area in Borno State.
During the encounter, the troops were said to have destroyed one gun truck and captured an anti-aircraft gun as well as recovered three AK-47 rifles from the terrorists.
On the same day, the operatives also killed four insurgents and captured two gun trucks as well as one anti-aircraft gun with assorted ammunition from the terrorists at Cross-Kauwa in Borno State.
