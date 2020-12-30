Health
Tackling Urinary Problems, Naturally
Infections in the urinary tract is a common ailment among male and female. In women it may come in the form of difficulty holding urine and in the men, it may be in the form of difficulty passing urine. So no matter the form it comes, one needs to be alert and take necessary steps to treat it.
One common urinary problem in women is called ‘Cystititis,’ which is simply inflammation of the bladder. cystititis, is more common in women than in men, because women have a shorter urethra and so bacteria have a shorter distance to travel to infect the bladder.
Symptoms of Cystitis include urgent, frequent desire to urinate, leaking urine involuntarily, burning or pain on urination and blood in the urine.
In men, urinary infections stem from sexual infections such as gonorrhea, syphilis, prostate and others.
When once the bladder gets problem discharging, it begins to affect the kidney and other organs that are responsible for producing wastes in the body.
Some of the ailments that can lead to urinary problems include, diabetes and high blood pressure. Too much passing of urine can lead to fatigue, weakness and dizziness.
Obesity has also been touted to lead to urinary problems since the body is overwhelmed with wastes and fatty acids, which often leads to diabetes.
Nature has provided lots of remedies to tackle this malady. Apart from conventional medicine, there are many local verifiable cures to urinary problem discovered by local people.
One natural remedy to urinary problem is corn silk.
Corn silk has potassium which acts as a diuretic by reducing fluid retention and it has been used safely for centuries to aid healing.
The best way to use corn silk is to make tea with it. A handful of corn silk is added to boiling water and allowed to infuse for 10 minutes before drinking.
Herbalists also believe plantain and thyme combined together can help urine. Also useful is cranberry juice, the juice of cranberries contain compounds that may help to prevent urinary tract infections.
Since parsley leaves are diuretic to make the body pass most urine, a blend of parsley and garlic cloves can help check infection. Garlics are natural antibiotics, so if combined with the leaves they can help clear the tract by making urine flow naturally.
However, pregnant women are advised to avoid parsley due to its effect on the womb.
Nigeria Ranks 187 In Healthcare Poverty
Nigeria has been identified as poverty capital of the world after it ranked 187 out of 189 countries in health care.
Making this known recently, during the virtual 6th Nigeria Family Planning Conference 2020, the Chairman, Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP), Dr. Ejike Oji, said the unemployment rate in the country has skyrocketed from 2 percent in 1960 to 27% in 2020 due to population dynamics.
In his presentation titled, “Population Growth and the Challenges of Human Capital Development”, Dr Orji said the average fertility rate in Nigeria is 5.5 which is higher than the 2.5 of the world, with static contraceptive prevalent rate of 12 percent for almost a decade.
According to him, the unemployment rate in the country has skyrocketed from 2 percent in 1960 to 27 percent in 2020 due to population dynamics.
He continued that the average fertility rate in Nigeria is 5.5 which is higher than the 2.5 of the world, with static contraceptive prevalent rate of 12 percent for almost a decade.
The AAFP boss, who is also the Chairman Board of Trustees, Network of Reproductive Health Journalists Nigeria (NRHJN), said Nigeria presently has the highest infant mortality rate in the world.
“This could be reversed with fertility reduction and massive investment in infrastructure and human capital development in healthcare sector”, he said.
He used the fora to advocate for massive investment in formal and non-formal education as well as policies that will ensure equity, fairness, justice and sense of security in the country.
Speaking on the development, the Chairman of Kano state Interfaith Forum, Hafiz Sani Abdullahi said the group has preached child birth spacing to over one million persons in 2020.
Represented by the Secretary of the forum, Imam Tijjani, he said 340 religious leaders have been empowered with right information and messages on child birth spacing across the state.
“About 1.2 million people have been reached with CBS messages through Jumaat prayers, tafsir, church and fellowships. Religious leaders have featured in over 20 live radio programmes”, he said.
He, however, attributed low level of basic education as the major setback of embracing contraceptives among people of reproductive age in the state.
Other challenges, he said, include women’s fear of contraceptive side effects and stock out of commodities, especially Long Acting Reversible Contraception (LARC).
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
COVID-19: WHO Lists Achievements, Says Vaccination No Guarantee
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed some of its achievements in combating COVID-19 in 2020, noting that vaccination is no guarantee of virus eradication.
WHO’s Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said this at the last COVID-19 press conference of the year at WHO headquarters in Geneva.
In a speech posted on the agency’s website, the director general said WHO had worked tirelessly since the virus was reported in Wuhan, China in December, 2019.
“If we rewind to the start of 2020, it was on 10 January that WHO published its first comprehensive package of guidance documents for countries, covering topics related to the management of an outbreak of a new disease.
“The next day, WHO received the full genetic sequences for the novel coronavirus from China and by 13 January, WHO published its first protocol for a diagnostic test by a WHO partner lab in Germany to detect the virus.
“By mid-January, our international technical expert networks were engaged and meeting by teleconference to share first hand knowledge with the new novel coronavirus and similar respiratory viruses, such as MERS and SARS.
“And WHO convened the Strategic Technical Advisory Group for Infectious Hazards and the Global Alert and Response Network.
“By the end of the month, 30 January, I declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, WHO’s highest level of alert under global health law,’’ he said.
And by the start of February, he said WHO was shipping diagnostic tests around the world so that countries could detect and respond effectively.
“On 4 February, WHO released the first global preparedness and response plan for COVID-19 based on the latest scientific evidence.
“At the same time, WHO was connecting scientists, funders and manufacturers from across the globe together to accelerate research on tests, therapeutics and vaccines.
“In mid-February, WHO’s longstanding research and development blueprint group brought hundreds of experts from more than 40 countries together to plot out a COVID-19 research roadmap.
“This was based on years of work on other infectious diseases including SARS, MERS and Ebola.’’
And by March, the director-general said WHO was planning the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, which was launched with partners in April.
The director-general said the ACT-Accelerator was a historic collaboration to further hasten the development, production and equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics.
“Good news came in June as initial clinical trial results from the UK showed dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, could be lifesaving for patients severely ill with COVID-19.
“By September, new antigen based rapid tests had been validated and the diagnostic pillar of the ACT-Accelerator had secured millions of them for low- and middle-income countries.
“And then the shot that rang out around the world was the release of positive vaccine news from multiple candidates, which are now being rolled out to vulnerable groups,’’ he said.
According to him, new ground has been broken not least with the extraordinary cooperation between the private and public sector in this pandemic.
“ In recent weeks, safe and effective vaccine rollout has started in a number countries which is an incredible scientific achievement.’’
Meanwhile, some senior officials of WHO had warned that vaccination do not guarantee that infectious diseases would be eradicated.
Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO Emergencies Programme warned that there might be a chance of another pandemic, more serious pandemic spreading across the world.
“The next pandemic may be more severe; we need “get our act together”, because we live on a fragile planet, and in an increasingly complex society.
“Let’s honour those we’ve lost by getting better at what we do,’’ he said
Also, the WHO Technical Lead on COVID-19, Dr. Maria van Kerkhove, noted that some of the countries that had coped better with COVID-19 had history of managing outbreaks.
“Those countries that have cope better are not necessarily been those with the highest incomes, but those that have lived through other infectious disease outbreaks.
“Those countries have used the “muscle memory” of traumatic events to kick their systems into gear, and act to comprehensively tackle the virus,’’ she said.
Kerkhove , however, called for the world to be better prepared for the next health crisis, with well-trained health workers able to take full advantage of innovative technology, and informed, engaged citizens capable of keeping themselves safe.
Also, Guest speaker Prof. David Heymann, a disease expert and member of a WHO “surge team”, said that we now have the tools at our disposal to save lives, allowing us to learn to live with the virus.
Heymann, deployed to strengthen the COVID-19 response in South Africa earlier this year said COVID-19 was likely to become endemic in the global population.
Vaccinations, he explained, do not guarantee that infectious diseases will be eradicated.
“Societies would do better to focus on getting back to full strength, rather than on the “moonshot of eradication”, said the official.
