News
SIM Registration: NIMC Issues Fresh Guidelines For NIN Applicants
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), yesterday, issued fresh guidelines for applicants to obtain their National Identification Number (NIN).
The NIMC spokesman, Kayode Adegoke, made this known in a statement titled, ‘NIMC Adopts Booking System For NIN Enrolment’.
The statement partly read, “Mindful of the second wave of the Covid-19 which continues to severely affect public health and cause unprecedented disruptions, the commission wishes to announce that it has adopted a couple of measures to contain the spread of the virus whilst ensuring its services to Nigerians are not entirely interrupted.
“Effective December 30, 2020, attending to applicants would be based on Booking System. For Bookings, applicants are to visit any of the NIMC Offices closest to them during stipulated business hours (9am – 1pm).
“Once admitted into the office, a Number-Issuing queue management system will be in place to ensure orderliness and strict adherence to Covid-19 Protocols.”
The commission also urged all applicants to use their face masks, observe social distancing and wash their hands while at its centres nationwide.
The Federal Government through the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) ordered telecommunications companies to deactivate telephone lines of subscribers who failed to link their phones to their National Identity Number.
Large crowd thronging the NIMC web portal for the process of obtaining their National Identity Number led to the crash of the portal, last week.
Large crowds also resurfaced at NIMC centres nationwide, yesterday, after the Christmas break.
As of October, the total number of mobile network connections was 207.58 million, but currently, only 43 million Nigerians have NIN, thus, 164 million telephone users are at the risk of being deactivated on January 19, 2021.
News
Crossover Night: Comply With Covid-19 Protocol, CAN Directs Churches
The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has urged churches in the country to follow strictly the Covid-19 protocols and additional directives by the relevant state government authorities as they prepare for the Crossover Night Service.
Ayokunle, who noted that the second wave of the Covid-19 was fast-spreading, said the total ban on Crossover Night Service, by some state governments was a necessary sacrifice to put an end to the pandemic once and for all.
He added that CAN supports any decision of the government that would promote the progress and development of the country.
In a statement he personally signed, yesterday, the CAN President said: “We understand the unfortunate state Covid-19 infection has put everybody world over which caused some state governments to place a total ban on Crossover Night Service, and we are not happy that we would not be able to enter into the new year prayerfully in joint fellowship with our brothers and sisters.
“We, however, urge you all to abide by the directives of each state government on this so as to prevent the spread of the infection. There is no sacrifice that is too much, in order to put an end to the pandemic once and for all.
“We advise that, where the government places an embargo on the Crossover Night Service, churches may meet earlier to praise and give God praises for the gift of life despite the pandemic and to place their requests for 2021 before God.
“In those states, services should be closed about 10:30 pm or at most 11:00 pm to enable worshippers to return home on time. Ayokunle expressed optimism that the Covid-19 pandemic would soon be over and social and religious engagement returned to normalcy.
“It (Covid-19 second wave) is a passing phase and this too shall pass away in Jesus Name. Very soon, the pandemic will become history and we will return to our usual routine services in Jesus’ Name,” the cleric added.
He, however, appealed to state governments to relate with the leadership of CAN under their watches for understanding and support on their directives, stressing that they are partners in the progress and development of the country.
“We also call on local government authorities to enforce the Covid-19 protocols in our markets and in the transport sector,” he added.
News
Rivers APC Crisis Worsens As Faction Rejects A’Court’s Judgement …Replaces Aguma With Ben Chioma
The Igo Aguma-led All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has rejected the Court of Appeal’s judgement setting aside the decision of the High Court, which earlier declared Aguma as the caretaker committee chairman of the party in the state.
The faction immediately appointed Aguma’s Deputy, Golden Ben Chioma, to act temporarily as the caretaker committee chairman of the party pending the completion of its appeal at the Supreme Court.
The faction, in a statement signed by Aguma’s Media Adviser, Livingstone Wechie, yesterday, described the appeal court’s judgement sacking Aguma as unacceptable, saying it would appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.
Wechie said the court erred in its decision to rule on the matter that was already a subject of appeal at the Supreme Court, citing Appeal number SC/CV/377/2020 between Hon Igo Aguma v. Mr. Isaac Ogbobula & 2 Others; and appeal number SC/CV/489/2020 between Hon Igo Aguma v. Mr. Isaac Ogbobula & 2 Others.
Wechie said: “Whereas we have always known this fact and it is undisputable that the case being a pre-election matter has been challenged at the Supreme Court.
“It, therefore, follows being a pre-election matter; the Appeal Court had no jurisdiction to hear the APC appeal ab initio. The APC appeal was filed in July 2020 as an afterthought by the National Caretaker Committee, after the Adams Oshiomhole-led committee which accepted the judgement and communicated same to Hon Igo Aguma on the 23rd of June had been dissolved in defiance to National Executive Committee (NEC) directive of the APC.
“The 1999 Constitution as amended makes it clear that pre-election matters are to be filed within 14 days. The APC appeal is clearly over a month after the judgement was given and as such the Appeal Court had no jurisdiction to hear it in the first instance.
“This is our case. In fact, the Supreme Court has been asked in the earlier appeal by Ogbobula to determine whether this is a pre-election matter. In line with judicial procedures, there is an Affidavit of Facts before the Appeal Court in respect of the appeals pending at the Supreme Court but the Appeal Court in its wisdom chose to go ahead anyways”.
Wechie said the Appeal Court was duly notified about the pending appeals and should note that it lacked the jurisdiction sit on appeal over the Supreme Court or its judgements.
“This development does not in any way come to us a surprise at all but we shall not take issues with the court in the media because we respect and have always respected the Bench. As responsible citizens and as a party, we shall only await and look up to the Supreme Court on these matters as properly before the Supreme Court for determination.
“This judgement is strange and shall be further tested at the Supreme Court because as the bona fide leadership of the APC in Rivers State, we shall not allow our party to be denied justice because the Law is trite and in our favour.
“May we state for the time being that Hon Golden Ben Chioma, the Deputy State Acting/Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC Rivers State shall act as the state acting chairman in place of Hon Igo Aguma pending the filing of the appeal at the Supreme Court and it being properly entered.
“We shall not give saboteurs the space to destroy our party because of the unwholesome and selfish interest of one man styled and christened the godfather of APC Rivers State.
“We restate that we shall test all contrary judgments from the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court knowing that the APC case being statue barred is a incontrovertibly a pre-election matter. We believe the Supreme Court will have a final say in this matter”.
Also, Chioma, who was appointed by the faction to temporarily replace Aguma urged party members to remain calm and wait for the decision of the apex court.
He, however, said APC must be on the ballot for the forthcoming local government elections in Rivers State.
Chioma said: “We have been briefed on the Court of Appeal judgement today in Abuja. All party faithful in Rivers State should remain calm and resolute as we have already instructed our lawyers to immediately appeal against the judgements at the Supreme Court while we continue with our preparations for the 2021 Local Government Election in Rivers State. APC must be on the ballot and there is no going back.”
News
92 CSOs Blame Nigerian Politicians For Insecurity
A Coalition of 92 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), led by Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness (CCLCA), has blamed Nigerian politicians for the current security challenges facing the country.
The Director-General, CCLCA, and Convener of the coalition, Dr. Nwambu Gabriel, said this at a news conference in Abuja, yesterday.
Gabriel said that the group discovered that politicians were large to be blamed for the problem after attending a recent summit on insecurity.
He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his effort in fighting the security problem, calling for support from all Nigerians to enable him to succeed.
Gabriel said that the Boko Haram group had become hydra-headed given birth to prolong local and international terrorism, banditry, marauders, rapists, cattle rustling, and kidnapping.
He said that there were evidence to show that Nigerian politicians founded and funded the Boko Haram and Niger Delta militants for their selfish interests.
“It is clearly evident that politicians in Nigeria are the founders, root causes, financiers, and pre-cursors of insecurity in Nigeria.
“Unfortunately, most government functionaries are here in Abuja dwelling on lofty ideas without being in touch with their constituents or at least create an avenue for regular engagement.
“These periodic town- hall meetings with their constituents is where the genuine efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari would be made known to Nigerians on a one-on-one grassroots level.
“No doubt, Buhari has done a lot in the areas of fighting corruption, agricultural transformation, railways, road networks, and fighting terrorism and insecurity in Nigeria.
“However, ministers essentially are to act as deputies to the President and Commander- in-Chief by projecting his efforts,” he said.
Gabriel said that while the president was working hard, some of his ministers were indulged in the blame game and heaping accusations on his security heads.
“Again, we have also discovered the huge disconnect between members of the National Assembly and their constituents.
“In the Senate, most of the principal officers dwell more on diversionary issues rather than embark on result-oriented legislations targeting job creation for youths and peace, security and prosperity of Nigeria,” he said.
Gabriel urged the lawmakers at the National Assembly to remove incompetent leaders among them.
“The security, economic and political problems of our country are caused by politicians, especially those that have looted their states and now find a safe haven in the Senate,” he said.
Gabriel passed a vote of confidence on all heads of security agencies in the country for the efforts in protecting Nigeria’s corporate existence, peace, and security.
Trending
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Police Nab Suspected Car Snatchers, Cultists In C’River
- Editorial3 days ago
Better Conditions For Health Workers
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Clark Mourns Late PANDEF Chairman
- Focus3 days ago
A Nation In Search Of Vindication
- Rivers3 days ago
Perm Sec Commends Wike’s Infrastructure Dev Of Engenni
- Niger Delta3 days ago
FRSC Arrests 79 Traffic Offenders In A’Ibom
- Sports3 days ago
CAFCL: Enyimba Captain Explains Why Coach Dropped Him
- News3 days ago
Rivers Police Confirm CBN Driver Missing, Recover Car In Canal