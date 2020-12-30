NSCDC Deploys 3,500 Personnel To Worship Centres, Others

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that it has deployed about 3500 personnel to worship and recreational centres in parts of Rivers State, ahead the 2021 New Year celebration.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (P.R.O) its Rivers State Command, Mr Oguntuase Michael on behalf of the Commandant, Mr Muktar Lawal and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The Command’s watch, according to the statement, will not be limited to the aforementioned areas, but to such other places that may require security.

It noted that the aim was to ensure that people and fun seekers had a hitch free celebration on the New Year day and beyond.

The command, maintained that its men and officers were desirous of providing maximum security irrespective of the challenge.

It further called on members of the public to go about their lawful activities without any form of fear or mix feeling.

Since security was believed to be everyone’s business, it advised members of the public to report any strange and suspicious movement around them to the nearest security agency for immediate action.

“Residents are advised to go about their normal activities without fear, but should report any strange and suspicious movement around them to the nearest security outpost” it added.

The Tide learnt that there were plans by some criminal elements to attack some public places including the worship centres during the 2021 New Year celebration.

It would be recalled that the NSCDC, Rivers Command had been on ground in terms of security of lives and property in the state.

By: King Onunwor