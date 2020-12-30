Law/Judiciary
NSCDC Deploys 3,500 Personnel To Worship Centres, Others
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that it has deployed about 3500 personnel to worship and recreational centres in parts of Rivers State, ahead the 2021 New Year celebration.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (P.R.O) its Rivers State Command, Mr Oguntuase Michael on behalf of the Commandant, Mr Muktar Lawal and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The Command’s watch, according to the statement, will not be limited to the aforementioned areas, but to such other places that may require security.
It noted that the aim was to ensure that people and fun seekers had a hitch free celebration on the New Year day and beyond.
The command, maintained that its men and officers were desirous of providing maximum security irrespective of the challenge.
It further called on members of the public to go about their lawful activities without any form of fear or mix feeling.
Since security was believed to be everyone’s business, it advised members of the public to report any strange and suspicious movement around them to the nearest security agency for immediate action.
“Residents are advised to go about their normal activities without fear, but should report any strange and suspicious movement around them to the nearest security outpost” it added.
The Tide learnt that there were plans by some criminal elements to attack some public places including the worship centres during the 2021 New Year celebration.
It would be recalled that the NSCDC, Rivers Command had been on ground in terms of security of lives and property in the state.
By: King Onunwor
Law/Judiciary
Police Assure Speedy Release Of Abducted Imo Bishop
The Police Command in Imo has assured family and friends of the abducted auxiliary bishop of Owerri Catholic Arch Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, of his speedy release.
TheTide reports that the 53-year-old priest was kidnapped along with his chauffeur on Sunday.
SP Orlando Ikeokwu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) told journalists yesterday in Owerri that the police had swung into action to ensure the release of the cleric.
Ikeokwu called on Catholic faithful in Nigeria not to panic but to remain prayerful in the spirit of the yuletide and hope for Chikwe’s successful release.
“We urge everyone to remain calm in the face of this unfortunate situation.
“We also assure the general public that the auxiliary Bishop will soon be reunited with his loved ones.
“Our anti-kidnapping unit, led by CSP Linus Nwaiwu, has been mobilised to ensure he is freed and the suspects
Law/Judiciary
Aluu Police Division Gets New DPO
New Aluu DPO Unveils Blueprint. The Aluu Divisional police in Ikwerre Local Government area now has new Divisional police Officer .He is superindentant of police Isa Dabo. The Rivers State police command headed by CP Joseph Murkan penultimate week approved the posting of new DPO as part of effort to improve efficiency in the field especially protection of lives and property.
The new DPO,SP Isa tooks over from CSP Jude Ohaja following his transfer to another division.SP Isa until his appointment was DPO Okrika Division where The Tide learnt he discharged his professional calling deligently and credictably even beyond expectations of all and sundry .SP Isa has since assumped office with assurance to continue from where his predecessor stopped.
Aluu Divisional police officer on assumtionunveilled his plan which include meeting with all relevant authorities in the community on best approaches to tackle crime and criminality .
He, however, said meeting with relevant stakeholders would afford him the avenue to fight crime holistically.
SP Isa restated that fight against crime was everyone business hence to involve the local vigilantes called OSPAC,the OgbakorAluu Community Development Committee,youths,and the traditional authorities.
He said it was the best option to fight crime in any given society and noted that collaboration with all bodies that make up Aluu in the areas of information sharing,surveillance and monitoring would go along way to sustain the existing peace in the town.
He said his office was often open to receive anyone with useful information bordering on crime fighting.Some residents who spoke described the new as a square peg in round hole,saying they have no doubt he would sustain the existing peace
Law/Judiciary
